Connor Rozee leaves the field during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF YOU got away without any dramas on the weekend, consider yourself lucky.

From injuries to role changes and underperforming players, round seven found plenty of ways for AFL Fantasy coaches to get frustrated and scratch their heads for the upcoming round.

Connor Rozze's hamstring will be an issue for his coaches ahead of Thursday night's Showdown. St Kilda has a couple of banged up players in Jack Steele and Rowan Marshall. There were some role changes that will need monitoring. Tom Powell was bumped out of the Roos' midfield while Dayne Zorko played a mix of roles.

The forward line has provided a big talking point this season with the lack of stars. The Traders chat through the best options and consider Dylan Moore and Gryan Miers as viable targets.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie answer plenty of your questions in this bumper episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this episode …

2:00 - Scoring over 2000 was far from a disaster.

4:45 - Calvin was stoked with Nat Fyfe's 118 on the weekend.

6:50 - Three times in a row Roy gives Andrew Brayshaw the -3.

10:15 - 2286 won the week, but most good scores for the round were from lowly ranked teams.

12:30 - Colby McKercher gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

13:30 - News for the week is headlined by Connor Rozee's hamstring.

19:20 - Does Elliot Yeo get a rest?

23:00 - Do role changes for Dayne Zorko, Nic Martin and Tom Powell cause any concern?

28:20 - Calvin discusses the top 10 forward options to bring in based on set criteria.

33:00 - Is Dylan Moore the guy to grab?

35:55 - Would you buy Jack Macrae over Isaac Heeney for the $200k in the bank?

38:50 - Which rookies should be shipped off?

43:45 - Jordan Sweet can come into teams under select circumstances.

48:00 - The most popular trades ahead of round eight with Roy, Calvin and Warnie's moves.

55:15 - Touk Miller versus Rory Laird.

59:30 - Who do you trust more on field Sam Clohesy or Will Graham?

