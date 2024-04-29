St Kilda is challenging Jack Higgins' three-game ban for rough conduct on Port Adelaide's Aliir Aliir

Jack Higgins looks dejected after St Kilda's loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will head to the Tribunal this week to challenge the three-game suspension handed to forward Jack Higgins.

Higgins was slapped with the ban for a rough tackle on Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir during Friday night's match at Adelaide Oval.

Higgins grabbed Aliir during the second quarter of the game, bringing the defender to ground in a dumping tackle which caused him to hit his head on the ground.

Aliir was subsequently subbed out of the match, with Port Adelaide confirming on Saturday afternoon that he had entered concussion protocols and would miss next week's Showdown against Adelaide.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct which was severe in impact and high contact, leading to the three-game ban, but the club confirmed on Monday that it would challenge the ruling.

If unsuccessful, Higgins will miss matches against North Melbourne, Hawthorn and Fremantle.