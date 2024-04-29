Despite winning their last encounter, Noah Anderson says the Suns still have a lot to prove against rival Brisbane, who had won the previous nine clashes between the sides

Noah Anderson handpasses the ball during the match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE smashing Brisbane in its most recent QClash, Gold Coast leader Noah Anderson says his team has "a lot to prove" in the next instalment of its rivalry on Sunday.

The Suns snapped a nine-game losing streak against their Queensland foes late last season, ambushing the Lions by 41 points, and enter this encounter full of belief.

Brisbane is floundering at 2-5 after a heavy defeat from Greater Western Sydney, while Gold Coast has surged to the edge of the eight with a 4-3 record.

Speaking to AFL.com.au following Sunday's win over West Coast, Anderson said he already had eyes for the Lions.

"There's a good rivalry there and we're really excited to play them," he said.

"We're in a good spot. We're still learning, but we're looking forward to it.

"Over the last five years they've got the better of us, so we've got a lot to prove yet."

Learn More 04:27

Anderson, a Gold Coast vice-captain, had his own lessons to learn in the past week after Sydney's James Jordon tagged him out of their match at the SCG in round six.

Anderson was held to just 19 disposals, including a solitary clearance, in the quietest performance of 2024 for the reigning best and fairest.

The response against the Eagles was emphatic, racking up a match-high 33 touches that included 12 clearances to help Gold Coast dominate that part of the ground.

Learn More 00:37

"I had some really good conversations with Grigga (midfield coach Shaun Grigg) and Dimma about what it looks like when someone runs with me and how I can work on my detail and little things that help with getting tagged," Anderson said about his previous week.

"You learn heaps. I think a lot comes down to playing my moments.

"When the ball's there to be won, being really physical and winning the contest, which I felt like I did a better job today than last week.

"And just expecting that pressure. I think last week, I felt like it was always coming because I wasn't used to someone running with me.

"I was putting myself under pressure with the ball. This week I accepted the pressure was there and tried to fight forward, fight through."