The girls and boys Grand Finals will be played from 10.45am AEST at Ikon Park

Captains and coaches from the 2024 Coates Talent League boys and girls grand finalists. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Coates Talent League will conclude on Saturday in a massive double-header at Ikon Park, when both the girls' and boys' Grand Finals will be played.

First up, the Oakleigh Chargers will take on the Eastern Ranges in the girls' decider from 10.45am AEST, before the boys take centre stage when the Sandringham Dragons will be going for their third successive premiership against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels from 1.15pm AEST.

You can watch all the action LIVE in the players below on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

GIRLS: Oakleigh Chargers vs Eastern Ranges

Saturday, September 21

10:45am AEST

IKON Park

OAKLEIGH CHARGERS

B: Emily Rundle (7), Zara Neuwirth (4), Chloe Thorn (14)

HB: Sophie McIntosh (16), Sienna Tallariti [c] (3), Charlotte Brewer (19)

C: Amy Cariss-Brett (10), Maggie Mahony (6), Isabelle Godfrey (23)

HF: Abbey Vicino [vc] (5), Jacinta Baxter (1), Amelie Gladman (21)

F: Bailee Martin (18), Emma McDonald (25), Grace To (41)

FOLL: Daisy Bird (13), Sarah Poustie (2), Chloe Bown (9)

INT: Emma Stark (20), Skye Emery (30), Zoe Curry (35), Lara Brown (38), Isabella Mazzei (57)

EASTERN RANGES

B: Zoe-Grace Willis (27), Brylee Anderson (42), Asher Fearn-Wannan (28)

HB: Jordyn Allen (10), Grace Baba (17), Isabelle Creaton (31)

C: Zoe Vozzo (2), Molly Paterson [vc] (35), Evie Parker [vc] (24)

HF: Scout Semple (43), Georgie Brisbane [c] (13), Emily Rankin (55)

F: Emma Stilve (9), Kelsie Ternes (40), Georgia Knight (12)

FOLL: Josephine Bamford (37), Tayla McMillan (6), Grace Belloni (11)

INT: Angelina Torcasio (3), Stasia Stevenson (7), Indiana Markby (32), Bree Horne (36), Mackenzie Bourne (39)

EMG: Ella Brown (14), Amber McDermott (46), Lara Williams (34)

BOYS: Sandringham Dragons vs GWV Rebels

Saturday, September 21

1:15pm AEST

IKON Park

SANDRINGHAM DRAGONS

B: Owen Bater (8), Adrian Cole [vc] (20), Lennox Hofmann (15)

HB: Xavier Bamert (27), Harrison Oliver [dvc] (6), Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott (33)

C: Zach Travers (46), Murphy Reid (22), Aaron Taylor (52)

HF: Benjamin Seers (42), Nathaniel Sulzberger (11), Jack Surkitt (75)

F: Lachlan Voss (47), Harry Armstrong (12), Bailey McKenzie (31)

FOLL: Brodie Findlay [c] (24), Levi Ashcroft [c] (3), Samuel Marshall (36)

INT: Oliver Green (1), Jack Dalton (2), Luke Kennedy [dvc] (45), Sam Linder [vc] (59), Sam Buck (61)

EMG: Jack Cheep (44), Jess Mildenhall (70), Arki Butler (77)

GWV REBELS

B: Archie Taylor (1), Mitchell Lloyd (19), Nedd Bennett (41)

HB: Harry Charleson (2), Wil Rantall (5), Benjamin McGlade (18)

C: Fraser Molan (30), Rhys Unwin (3), Samuel Janetzki (34)

HF: Harry Lawson (10), Harley Hicks (16), Talor Byrne (31)

F: Jonty Faull (8), Ollie Hannaford (7), Floyd Burmeister (20)

FOLL: Flynn Penry (23), Jack Ough (6), Reggie Mast (21)

INT: Archie Caldow (12), Samuel McDonald (17), Jett Grayland (22), Hugh Toner (25), Dean Harten (40)

EMG: Sinclair Burmeister (27), Cooper Glenwright-McGuane (33), Brodie Phillips (36), Chad Finck (26), Nic Robinson (39)