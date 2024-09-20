Luke Parker and Nick Blakey walk off the field after the preliminary final between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire is backing his players to block out the memories of a crushing defeat the last time the side reached the decider when they return to a Grand Final next Saturday.

The Swans clinched a spot in their second Grand Final in three years with a resounding 36-point victory over Port Adelaide at the SCG, as they turned around a humiliating loss to the same side less than seven weeks ago.

But many of the Sydney players will have to shake another monkey off their back when they arrive at the MCG next weekend, after Geelong blew them away in the opening term of the 2022 Grand Final.

"You live in the moment. We talked about that this week, just concentrate on what's in front of us and that's where you get your focus," Longmire said when asked how he would address the Swans’ most recent experience on the biggest of stages.

"That's where you sharpen your focus, day by day, and that's what we did tonight. I think it worked pretty well and we'll maintain that focus on our preparations and what we can control."

The Swans beat the Power on Friday night with seven players that were missing from the line-up that took on the Cats in the decider two years ago with Logan McDonald among those added to the team this time.

The key forward was painfully replaced by Hayden McLean for the 2022 Grand Final but will now be sweating on his availability after being subbed out in the last term against the Power due to an ankle issue.

McDonald booted two majors while offering a valuable forward presence alongside fellow talls McLean (one goal) and Joel Amartey (three goals), as the Swans had more potency in attack.

Longmire brushed off any concerns for McDonald’s fitness after the match, saying "he was just seeing the doctors when I left, he seemed OK in himself" while also refusing to rule out Callum Mills for the Grand Final.

Logan McDonald walks off the field after the preliminary final between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans captain missed the preliminary final victory over the Power after sustaining a hamstring injury at training.

"He trained today and trained quite well, did a fair bit, which is a good sign. We'll see how the week progresses," Longmire said.

11:38

Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Swans

Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Preliminary Final against Port Adelaide

While the Swans hope McDonald and Mills will be available for selection, midfielder Taylor Adams is running out of time to press his claims for a recall.

Adams moved to Sydney at the end of last year after missing out on Collingwood's premiership due to injury but is on the brink of being on the outer again for the game that matters most.

"I've been there as a player, a couple of times both with injury and non-selection. So absolutely, you do (feel for those players)," Longmire said.

"But his attitude has been terrific, he was out on the ground tonight and soaking in the moments. We're not sure what happens this week, so just keep working and see how the week progresses."

