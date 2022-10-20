Zac Langdon kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Sydney in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has made the surprise call to axe small forward Zac Langdon with a year remaining on his contract.

Langdon, 26, joined the Eagles from Greater Western Sydney during the 2020 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The forward, who had played 31 games for the Giants, featured 25 times for West Coast, kicking nine goals.

"On behalf of the club, I'd like to thank Zac for his professionalism and commitment over the past two years," Eagles football manager Gavin Bell said.

Zac Langdon in action during West Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"In what was a challenging 2022 season, Zac's enthusiasm and positive attitude brought energy around the club and made him a popular member of the playing group.

"However, the club is in a phase where we are prioritising primary list spots in next month's national draft as we continue to look for youth in rebuilding our playing list."

West Coast endured a difficult 2022 season, finishing 17th with a 2-20 win-loss record.

Tom Barrass looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Geelong in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Champion forward Josh Kennedy retired, while Jack Redden also called it quits.

Hugh Dixon, Tom Joyce, Jackson Nelson and Patrick Naish had already been delisted, while Junior Rioli was traded to Port Adelaide.

The Eagles currently hold picks No.8, 12, 20 and 26 in next month's NAB AFL Draft.