WEST Coast 100-gamer Jackson Nelson has been delisted by the Eagles along with former Fremantle forward Hugh Dixon and former Brisbane Lion Tom Joyce.

Nelson was drafted to the Eagles in 2014 and played 102 games in eight seasons, including 10 in their premiership season of 2018.

Playing mostly as a defender, Nelson had been a fairly regular selection in recent years, playing 15 games in 2020, 19 in 2021 and 13 this year, including the last two games of the season.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

He fell foul of the Eagles at the start of this year when he was one of several players caught partying at a nightclub during their Covid-19 and injury crisis.

Jackson Nelson looks on before the R5 clash between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

At the time, coach Adam Simpson said he was "furious and disappointed with the actions of these players".

Nelson, 26, has departed along with Dixon and Joyce, who were both supplementary selections during the player shortage early in the year.

Dixon, who played one AFL game for Fremantle in 2019, played 10 games in 2022, while Joyce did not make an appearance for the Eagles due to injury.

"Jackson, in particular, has made a long and strong contribution to our club," West Coast Football Manager Gavin Bell said in a statement.

"He has been a popular member of our playing squad for eight seasons, including two Grand Final campaigns.

"Along with Hugh and Tom, who answered an SOS call from the club in the pre-season, we wish each of them every success for next phase of their lives and in football."