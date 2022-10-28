JASON Horne-Francis has undergone surgery on both legs and will have a restricted start to Port Adelaide's pre-season training.

Horne-Francis, the No.1 pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, had surgery on Wednesday to decompress the arteries behind his knees, having dealt with pain in his calves and feet over the past year.

The 19-year-old joined the Power from North Melbourne earlier this month in a mega trade during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Horne-Francis is expected to be available for round one next year despite having a slightly restricted start to pre-season training.

"When the club committed to pursuing Jason during the Trade Period, we were made aware he had been managing ongoing, at times debilitating, pain in both calves and feet throughout the 2022 season," Port's head of medical services Tim O'Leary said.

"Our subsequent investigation revealed he had significant compression of the arteries in the back of his knees, causing blockage to the blood flow to his lower legs.

"Following consultation with numerous specialists, and consideration of the advised options as to how to treat the issue, we decided it was best for Jason's health, and ongoing football performance, that he have the surgery now to release the pressure on the arteries and restore normal blood flow to his lower legs.

"He is now recovering well and will build into pre-season training, with a view to being ready to play in the 2023 season-opener."

Horne-Francis played 17 games in his first season for the Kangaroos before requesting a trade back to his home state.