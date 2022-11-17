Lachie Weller in action during Gold Coast's round 11 match against Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REBOUNDING defender Lachie Weller is progressing well from his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and could be back in Gold Coast colours early in the 2023 season.

Weller suffered the injury in early June and is on track for a speedy recovery following surgery.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Terrible luck as important Sun leaves field with knee injury Lachie Weller has left the field with an apparent knee injury after this incident

Traditionally, players return anywhere from 10 to 12 months post-surgery, which could see the 26-year-old back between mid-April and the mid-season bye.

Speaking on Thursday morning at the announcement of Gold Coast's new co-major sponsor Sixt, coach Stuart Dew said Weller had done an "amazing" job with his recovery.

Lachie Weller after injuring his knee in the round 12 clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at TIO Stadium on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's tracking really well," Dew said.

"I don't want to put a timeline on him, but he's in a real hurry to get back and we've just got to make sure we tick all the right things, physically.

"Fingers crossed he continues to march forward in his rehab.

Lachie Weller celebrates a goal during the R11 clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It'd be great to have him, obviously, but we'll take no risks.

"We want to make sure he's ready for the back end of the season and his career going forward."

Weller was one of three Suns defenders that had their seasons cut short by serious injury, with Wil Powell (dislocated ankle) and Connor Budarick (ruptured ACL) also missing the final two months.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Powell stretchered off after sickening leg injury Wil Powell is stretchered off the ground midway through the third term after suffering a gruesome right leg injury

Powell has returned to running and will "ramp it up after Christmas" with the main group, while Budarick is about a month behind Weller in his progress.

Gold Coast's first to fourth year players will begin pre-season training on Monday with a 2km time trial.