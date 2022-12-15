Quinton Narkle kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is trialling three players during the pre-season supplemental selection period, including delisted Geelong midfielder Quinton Narkle.

The Tigers have also invited country football star Kaelan Bradtke and luckless Oakleigh Chargers defender Luke Teal to train at the Swinburne Centre ahead of Christmas.

All three have been training with the club across the past fortnight in a bid to secure a spot on Richmond's rookie list in 2023.

Richmond has initially invited Narkle, Bradtke and Teal to train until Christmas but will sit down next week to make a decision on extending the invitation further before the Tigers' return for pre-season next month.

The club is likely to provide all three with a longer training stint in the new year ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 15.

Narkle wasn't offered another contract by the Cats after playing 41 games across six seasons at GMHBA Stadium, including eight appearances in 2022.

The West Australian was starved of midfield time under Chris Scott in a year when Geelong won its last 16 games to secure a 10th premiership.

Narkle attracted interest in the weeks after being told his time was up, including from both West Coast and Fremantle, but has always been interested in remaining in Victoria.

Quinton Narkle warms up ahead of the R11 clash between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The 25-year-old produced some eye-catching moments in the rain on Thursday and has made an impressive start to his trial at Punt Road Oval.

The Tigers have invited Teal to train with the club after the 189cm defender was overlooked in last month's NAB AFL Draft and Rookie Draft.

Teal only played four NAB League games and one game for Vic Metro in 2022 after having his appendix removed at the start of the season, before he broke his collarbone in a school game for Trinity Grammar.

The 18-year-old still remains a chance to land on an AFL list, despite a frustrating season for the intercepting, rebounding defender.

Much like Collingwood draftee Joe Richards, Bradtke has come from almost nowhere earlier this year to put his name on the radar of AFL recruiters.

Kaelan Bradtke completes the 2km time trial during the NAB AFL State Draft Combine on October 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old booted 39 goals for Corowa-Rutherglen Kangaroos in the Ovens and Murray League this year to be invited to the State Combine in October, after earning selection twice in the VFL for the Sydney Swans' reserves.

Richmond has enjoyed some success via the pre-season supplemental selection period, signing Sydney Stack, Rhyan Mansell, Mav Weller and Derek Eggmolesse-Smith.

They didn't sign anyone during last year's window – and might keep the spot open for next year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – but right now they are looking at Narkle, Teal and Bradtke.