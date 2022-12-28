FROM the incredible to the surprising to the record-breaking, it was quite the 2022.
Geelong was crowned the AFL premier after a tremendous season, while Adelaide and Melbourne won the two AFLW flags on offer.
We take a look back at the year that was, by the numbers.
9 – Collingwood incredibly won nine games by less than 10 points this season.
10 – Geelong's premiership was its 10th. Only six clubs have won more in VFL/AFL history.
245 – Joel Selwood captained Geelong 245 times, the most in VFL/AFL history, breaking Stephen Kernahan's record earlier in the year. The final time was in the Grand Final, before he announced his retirement.
29 – Patrick Cripps polled 29 votes to win the 2022 Brownlow Medal.
8 – Toby Bedford was an unused medi-sub eight times for Melbourne this year.
132 – Tom Hawkins (67) and Jeremy Cameron (65) kicked 132 goals between them for the Cats this year.
120.4 – Adelaide gun Rory Laird averaged a season-high 120.4 in AFL Fantasy in 2022.
3 – Adelaide's AFLW premiership in the first season of 2022 was its third. No other club has won more than one.
4 – Brisbane's appearance in the AFLW season seven Grand Final was its fourth in the premiership decider, the same number as the Crows. The Lions have won just one flag.
53 – Peter Wright booted 53 goals in his second season at Essendon, winning the Crichton Medal.
41 – Fremantle came from 41 points down to win its elimination final against the Western Bulldogs.
15 – West Coast polled just 15 votes in the Brownlow Medal count, the fewest of any team in the AFL era.
12 – Gold Coast finished 12th on the ladder in 2022, its equal highest ever (also 12th in 2014).
84 – In Hawthorn's first AFLW season, captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd had 84 tackles – the fifth most in the competition.
64 – Carlton forward Charlie Curnow kicked 64 goals to win the Coleman Medal. It was the first time two players from the same club had been the leading goalkicker in consecutive seasons since 1900-01.
190 – Hawthorn defender James Sicily took an AFL-high 190 marks in 2022.
171 – Adelaide midfielder Sam Berry laid more tackles than any other player in the AFL this season with 171.
215 – Brisbane defender Harris Andrews was the king of spoils with a league-high 215.
199 – Clayton Oliver dominated at clearances for Melbourne, his total of 199 leading the competition ahead of Lachie Neale.
113 – The hard-running Adam Saad had 113 bounces for Carlton, more than double the player with the second most – Nick Hind (56).
208 – All-Australian Sam Taylor had a league-high 208 intercept possessions for Greater Western Sydney.
65 – Geelong kicked 10.5 (65) from stoppages in the Toyota AFL Grand Final, the most by any side in a premiership decider since the stat has been recorded (2002).
16 – The Cats won 16 straight games to finish the 2022 season, the equal longest streak by a side when it won the Grand Final.
833 – Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts had 833 hitouts in 2022, almost 100 more than the next best (Reilly O'Brien – 738).
28 – Melbourne star Christian Petracca was the assist king of the season. His 28 goal assists ranked the highest in the AFL.
8 – Josh Kennedy booted eight goals – the equal most in a game this season – in his farewell game for West Coast, a loss to Adelaide in round 21.
7 – Max King kicked 1.7 in St Kilda's win over Greater Western Sydney in round six amid a season of goalkicking woes.
22 – Fremantle star Kiara Bowers set a record in AFLW season seven. The midfielder's 22 tackles against Hawthorn in round 10 is the most ever laid in men's or women's football.
27 – Trying to carry Carlton into the finals, Patrick Cripps had 27 contested possessions in the Blues' one-point loss to Collingwood in round 23. The next highest in the same game was Adam Cerra's 12.
6 – Patrick Dangerfield saved his best for the Grand Final. His six goal assists was the most in a game in 2022.
460 – Western Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae ranked second in the AFL for uncontested possessions with 460. Only Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw (473) had more.
38 – Nick Larkey booted 38 goals in a strong season for North Melbourne, backing up his 42-goal campaign from 2021.
23.2 – Connor Rozee averaged 23.2 disposals for Port Adelaide this year in a breakout season for the No.5 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.
220 – Tom McCartin's 220 one-percenters for Sydney ranked second in the AFL, behind only Andrews (246).
32.95 – Rory Laird averaged an AFL-high 32.95 disposals per game in 2022, just pipping Clayton Oliver (32.74) and Sam Walsh (32.1).
60 – free kicks given away by Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis, 12 more than the second-ranked Matt Rowell (48).