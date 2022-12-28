FROM the incredible to the surprising to the record-breaking, it was quite the 2022.

Geelong was crowned the AFL premier after a tremendous season, while Adelaide and Melbourne won the two AFLW flags on offer.

We take a look back at the year that was, by the numbers.

9 – Collingwood incredibly won nine games by less than 10 points this season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Elliott's post-siren winner saves Pies again Jamie Elliott sinks Essendon with a goal after the siren to send the Magpie Army into raptures

10 – Geelong's premiership was its 10th. Only six clubs have won more in VFL/AFL history.

Geelong celebrates its 2022 premiership win after the Toyota AFL Grand Final victory over Sydney. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

245 – Joel Selwood captained Geelong 245 times, the most in VFL/AFL history, breaking Stephen Kernahan's record earlier in the year. The final time was in the Grand Final, before he announced his retirement.

Geelong coach Chris Scott and captain Joel Selwood hold aloft the premiership cup after winning the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

29 – Patrick Cripps polled 29 votes to win the 2022 Brownlow Medal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Don't know whether to laugh or cry': Cripps speaks after win Patrick Cripps delivers his Brownlow Medal speech following a thrilling vote count

8 – Toby Bedford was an unused medi-sub eight times for Melbourne this year.

Toby Bedford celebrates a goal for Narrm against Fremantle in R11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

132 – Tom Hawkins (67) and Jeremy Cameron (65) kicked 132 goals between them for the Cats this year.

Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins celebrate a Geelong goal against Port Adelaide in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

120.4 – Adelaide gun Rory Laird averaged a season-high 120.4 in AFL Fantasy in 2022.

Rory Laird during Adelaide's match against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

3 – Adelaide's AFLW premiership in the first season of 2022 was its third. No other club has won more than one.

Adelaide poses with the premiership cup after winning the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

4 – Brisbane's appearance in the AFLW season seven Grand Final was its fourth in the premiership decider, the same number as the Crows. The Lions have won just one flag.

A dejected Emily Bates is seen after Brisbane's loss to Melbourne in the season seven Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

53 – Peter Wright booted 53 goals in his second season at Essendon, winning the Crichton Medal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Peter's six-goal slog sinks the Hawks Peter Wright was at his towering best with a performance featuring six goals and a handful of strong marks

41 – Fremantle came from 41 points down to win its elimination final against the Western Bulldogs.

Fremantle players leave the field after the elimination final win over Western Bulldogs on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

15 – West Coast polled just 15 votes in the Brownlow Medal count, the fewest of any team in the AFL era.

West Coast players look dejected after losing to North Melbourne in R2 at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

12 – Gold Coast finished 12th on the ladder in 2022, its equal highest ever (also 12th in 2014).

Noah Anderson celebrates after kicking the winning goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

84 – In Hawthorn's first AFLW season, captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd had 84 tackles – the fifth most in the competition.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd of Hawthorn tackles Alexandra Anderson of Brisbane in their side's round nine, S7 clash at SkyBus Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

64 – Carlton forward Charlie Curnow kicked 64 goals to win the Coleman Medal. It was the first time two players from the same club had been the leading goalkicker in consecutive seasons since 1900-01.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard BEST OF 2022: Curnow's key goals in Coleman Medal season Carlton star Charlie Curnow kicks 64 goals in a standout campaign

190 – Hawthorn defender James Sicily took an AFL-high 190 marks in 2022.

James Sicily marks the ball during the R22 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

171 – Adelaide midfielder Sam Berry laid more tackles than any other player in the AFL this season with 171.

Sam Berry lays a tackle on Matthew Kennedy during the R20 clash between Adelaide and Carlton on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

215 – Brisbane defender Harris Andrews was the king of spoils with a league-high 215.

Harris Andrews spoils Tom Hawkins in R4, 2022 Geelong v Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images

199 – Clayton Oliver dominated at clearances for Melbourne, his total of 199 leading the competition ahead of Lachie Neale.

Clayton Oliver runs with the ball during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

113 – The hard-running Adam Saad had 113 bounces for Carlton, more than double the player with the second most – Nick Hind (56).

Adam Saad kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

208 – All-Australian Sam Taylor had a league-high 208 intercept possessions for Greater Western Sydney.

Sam Taylor marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

65 – Geelong kicked 10.5 (65) from stoppages in the Toyota AFL Grand Final, the most by any side in a premiership decider since the stat has been recorded (2002).

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal in the first quarter of the 2022 Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

16 – The Cats won 16 straight games to finish the 2022 season, the equal longest streak by a side when it won the Grand Final.

Geelong celebrates a Joel Selwood goal against Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

833 – Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts had 833 hitouts in 2022, almost 100 more than the next best (Reilly O'Brien – 738).

Jarrod Witts competes for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

28 – Melbourne star Christian Petracca was the assist king of the season. His 28 goal assists ranked the highest in the AFL.

Christian Petracca marks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

8 – Josh Kennedy booted eight goals – the equal most in a game this season – in his farewell game for West Coast, a loss to Adelaide in round 21.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kennedy's stunning eight-goal ending Josh Kennedy leaves the AFL in remarkable fashion after notching a massive eight goals in his final game

7 – Max King kicked 1.7 in St Kilda's win over Greater Western Sydney in round six amid a season of goalkicking woes.

Max King looks dejected after missing a shot at goal during St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

22 – Fremantle star Kiara Bowers set a record in AFLW season seven. The midfielder's 22 tackles against Hawthorn in round 10 is the most ever laid in men's or women's football.

Kiara Bowers in action during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round six, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

27 – Trying to carry Carlton into the finals, Patrick Cripps had 27 contested possessions in the Blues' one-point loss to Collingwood in round 23. The next highest in the same game was Adam Cerra's 12.

Patrick Cripps handballs during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

6 – Patrick Dangerfield saved his best for the Grand Final. His six goal assists was the most in a game in 2022.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield in action against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

460 – Western Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae ranked second in the AFL for uncontested possessions with 460. Only Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw (473) had more.

Jack Macrae handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

38 – Nick Larkey booted 38 goals in a strong season for North Melbourne, backing up his 42-goal campaign from 2021.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Larkey equals career-best with lucky seven Nick Larkey slots yet another goal to bring up number seven in a fine performance

23.2 – Connor Rozee averaged 23.2 disposals for Port Adelaide this year in a breakout season for the No.5 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Connor Rozee in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

220 – Tom McCartin's 220 one-percenters for Sydney ranked second in the AFL, behind only Andrews (246).

Tom McCartin handballs during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

32.95 – Rory Laird averaged an AFL-high 32.95 disposals per game in 2022, just pipping Clayton Oliver (32.74) and Sam Walsh (32.1).

Rory Laird celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

60 – free kicks given away by Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis, 12 more than the second-ranked Matt Rowell (48).