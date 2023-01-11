Tyler Brown is tackled by Jade Gresham during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is set to provide former Collingwood midfielder Tyler Brown with the opportunity to trial for a spot on the Crows' rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 23-year-old played 27 games across five seasons at the AIA Centre – including 11 in 2022 – but along with his brother Callum wasn't offered a new deal to remain at the club where his famous father Gavin is in the Team of the Century.

AFL.com.au understands the Crows considered Brown after he was delisted but overlooked the Victorian during the delisted free agency window and in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, before a spot opened on the list this week.

Tyler and Callum Brown during Collingwood's clash with Richmond in round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide didn't have any vacant list spots until former top-10 pick Fischer McAsey chose to walk away from his AFL career, months after being granted personal leave from the Crows.

The Crows now have a spot on their list and are set to audition Brown before the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 15.

With Collingwood rising from 17th in 2021 to a point away from a Grand Final berth during Craig McRae's first season in charge in 2022, Brown struggled to secure a regular senior game despite strong VFL form.

Tyler Brown during Collingwood training on September 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brown featured in the 23 in 10 of the first 13 rounds of last year – three as a medi-sub, twice unused – but only managed one more appearance – as the unused medi-sub – after that.

After signing with Footscray's VFL program and training across the early stages of the summer, Brown will now head to South Australia to start training with the Crows on Monday.