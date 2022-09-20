COLLINGWOOD has delisted both Callum and Tyler Brown, sons of former captain Gavin Brown, among a total of four players let go on Tuesday.

Callum was taken as a father-son selection in the 2016 draft at pick 35, while Tyler was selected with pick 50 the following year, also under the father-son system.

The Magpies also delisted Isaac Chugg and Liam McMahon.

Callum Brown debuted in his first year and went on to play 70 games across five seasons, including 22 in 2019, but only managed six senior appearances this year.

Younger brother Tyler Brown took the field 11 times in 2022, the most in any season since joining the club where his father won three best and fairest awards, a premiership and led the side for five years.

"Callum and Tyler – sons of premiership player Gavin Brown – we could not be prouder of their professionalism and the positive influence they have had on their peers during their time at the Club," Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright said on Tuesday.



"Decision-making at this time of the year is always tough and we thank each of the players for their contribution to the Collingwood Football Club.



"For Isaac and Liam, they are two players who have always done the team thing and we thank them for their dedication to our Club."

Chugg played two senior matches, both this year, after being taken in the 2021 rookie draft before being delisted and re-rookied.

McMahon was a second-round selection at the 2020 draft, pick 31 overall, but failed to play a senior game.