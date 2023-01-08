ADELAIDE tall Fischer McAsey has walked away from his AFL career, citing a loss of passion to play the game at the highest level.

McAsey, 21, took personal leave from the Crows in November last year to remain in Melbourne with his family and has decided not to return to Adelaide for the start of 2023 pre-season training.

McAsey, from NAB League club Sandringham Dragons, was selected at No.6 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, making him the Crows' highest-ever draft pick at the time. He played 10 senior games, all in the COVID-affected 2020 season.

"Unfortunately, I have lost a lot of the enjoyment and desire to improve which is required to make it at the top level," McAsey said.

"It has been an extremely difficult decision to come to, and one that I haven't taken lightly, but through discussions with close friends and family, the club and my management, I feel that it is the right decision for my long-term future and well-being.

"I am very grateful to the club for their support and allowing me some time to reflect on where I want to be moving forward."

Adelaide's Fischer McAsey and Western Bulldogs' Ryan Gardner in action in R12, 2020 . Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide's head of football, Adam Kelly, said the club respected McAsey's decision and would support his transition out of the professional football environment.

"The welfare of our players is always our top priority and while we are naturally disappointed to see Fischer step away, we understand the reasons behind his decision and there is much more to life than football," Kelly said.

"We were fully supportive of his request for personal leave in November and remained in regular communication with both Fischer and his management during the past two months.



"We respect his decision and we would like to thank him for his contribution, and he will always be welcome at our club."