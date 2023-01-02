WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

AFTER a disappointing season with just eight wins on the board, many Adelaide players stepped up to the plate and offered Fantasy coaches plenty of success.

After coming across from Sydney, Jordan Dawson (DEF, $893,000) was one of the main success stories of the year as he enjoyed his best season to date improving his Fantasy average to 101. He spent time on the wing but also drifted back to take the most kick-ins for the Crows, playing on 81 per cent of the time for an important bonus +3 points.

Sam Berry (MID, $746,000) also took his game to a whole new level and lead the league in tackles averaging 9.5 a game. He averaged 91 after his bye and has now cemented himself as one of Adelaide's key midfielders for years to come.

Rucks always create headaches in Fantasy and next season it could happen all over again.

However, maybe Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $826,000) is a savour. He has now averaged 93, 86, 88 and 96 across his last four seasons and in other teams with multiple rucks, maybe O'Brien is the man we all need.

>> Scroll down for all the Adelaide prices and positions

Lock them in

This year in AFL Fantasy we have one "Million Dollar Man" and it's the great Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000).

OK, I'll state the obvious … Laird is the ultimate Fantasy jet and has his eyes on "Pig Status" if he can continue his 2022 form where he averaged 120 and only dropped under 100 on four occasions.

Just like in 2021, Laird finished the year off in style averaging 129 in his final 10 games which could support the case that even at his price, he still offers value and is always a walk-up captain option.

Track their pre-season

Here we go again … this pre-season keep an eye on Wayne Milera (FWD, $441,000). Talk about déjà vu!

Milera had many Fantasy coaches excited last season when he was named to play in round one. However, he only scored 50 and then missed the next nine games. When he returned, his scores and role were less than impressive … but this means he is cheap again in 2023. But could you actually do it?

The thing is, if the role is there for Milera he can score. He did average 77 back in 2019 but I'll take you back to my last question: Could you actually do it?

Dual-position tempter

Ben Keays (MID, $862,000) started 2022 on fire averaging 116 in his first seven games and was shaping up as one of the best Fantasy midfielders in the game after averaging 108 the previous year. However, with four rounds to go in the season, the Adelaide coaching staff decided to move Keays out of the middle and up forward where he averaged 64.

Keays is clearly 10 points under priced … if, and it's a big IF, he is back playing on the ball.

Bargain basement

This early in the pre-season it's worth jotting down a few names in your Fantasy black book and Luke Pedlar (FWD, $213,000) is one to add to the list. He was drafted with pick No.11 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft but has spent the majority of his time playing in the SANFL, where he averaged 69 last year. Adelaide fans are excited about this young man and his name has popped up on quite a few pre-season watchlists.

The Crows selected Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) with pick No.14 in this year's NAB AFL Draft and some believe he could be named round one. He averaged 65 playing in the SANFL Reserves last year and even though he has an inflated rookie price, he could feature in early games.

Draft sleeper

With only 11 games next to his name this year, Matt Crouch (MID, $778,000) struggled to even make the Crows best 22. When he wasn't playing at the top level, he was doing his time in the SANFL where he dominated averaging 116 across his eight games.

He finished the season averaging 88 and could be a sneaky late pick-up in Draft when you consider that he did average 106 only three seasons ago.

Matt Crouch in action against Gold Coast in round 14 on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Rory Sloane (MID, $622,000) played four games in 2022 before rupturing his ACL. Because of this, the Adelaide champion now receives a 18 per cent discount which now prices him at an average of 70. Although this presents as an eye-catching bargain, monitor his pre-season to see how he the 32-year-old has bounced back.

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Rory Laird MID 120.4 20 $1,066,000 Jordan Dawson DEF 100.8 22 $893,000 Ben Keays MID 97.3 22 $862,000 Reilly O'Brien RUC 93.3 20 $826,000 Matt Crouch MID 87.9 11 $778,000 Sam Berry MID 84.3 18 $746,000 Brodie Smith DEF 77.7 21 $688,000 Taylor Walker FWD 77.1 18 $683,000 Jackson Hately MID 75.2 11 $666,000 Rory Sloane MID 69.8 4 $622,000 Paul Seedsman MID - - $593,000 Lachlan Sholl MID 62.5 10 $553,000 Harry Schoenberg MID 62.2 16 $551,000 Mitchell Hinge DEF/MID 60.8 17 $538,000 Shane McAdam FWD 60.3 15 $534,000 Tom Doedee DEF 59.1 20 $523,000 Izak Rankine FWD 59.1 18 $523,000 Jake Soligo MID 58 16 $514,000 Riley Thilthorpe FWD 57.3 11 $507,000 Darcy Fogarty FWD 56.5 17 $500,000 Kieran Strachan RUC 66.5 2 $495,000 Lachlan Murphy FWD 53.8 17 $476,000 Josh Rachele FWD 52.1 13 $461,000 Ned McHenry FWD 51.5 20 $456,000 Elliott Himmelberg FWD 50.3 11 $445,000 Wayne Milera FWD 49.8 12 $441,000 Chayce Jones DEF 48.3 20 $428,000 Patrick Parnell DEF 47.8 11 $423,000 Lachlan Gollant FWD 39 7 $403,000 Brayden Cook MID 41.6 8 $369,000 Andrew McPherson DEF 40 1 $367,000 Josh Worrell DEF 50 4 $363,000 Will Hamill DEF 38.6 12 $342,000 Jordon Butts DEF 36.1 19 $320,000 Nick Murray DEF 33.6 16 $298,000 Max Michalanney DEF - - $268,000 Billy Dowling MID - - $216,000 Luke Pedlar FWD 27 1 $213,000 Hugh Bond MID - - $202,000 Fischer McAsey DEF/FWD - - $200,000 James Borlase DEF - - $200,000 Luke Nankervis MID/FWD - - $200,000 Tariek Newchurch FWD - - $200,000 Zac Taylor MID - - $200,000

