WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

AFTER a disappointing season with just eight wins on the board, many Adelaide players stepped up to the plate and offered Fantasy coaches plenty of success.

After coming across from Sydney, Jordan Dawson (DEF, $893,000) was one of the main success stories of the year as he enjoyed his best season to date improving his Fantasy average to 101. He spent time on the wing but also drifted back to take the most kick-ins for the Crows, playing on 81 per cent of the time for an important bonus +3 points.

Sam Berry (MID, $746,000) also took his game to a whole new level and lead the league in tackles averaging 9.5 a game. He averaged 91 after his bye and has now cemented himself as one of Adelaide's key midfielders for years to come.

00:47
Published on

Berry brilliance secures much-needed major

Adelaide regains composure after Sam Berry provides some spark

Published on

Rucks always create headaches in Fantasy and next season it could happen all over again.

However, maybe Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $826,000) is a savour. He has now averaged 93, 86, 88 and 96 across his last four seasons and in other teams with multiple rucks, maybe O'Brien is the man we all need.

>> Scroll down for all the Adelaide prices and positions

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

This year in AFL Fantasy we have one "Million Dollar Man" and it's the great Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000).

OK, I'll state the obvious … Laird is the ultimate Fantasy jet and has his eyes on "Pig Status" if he can continue his 2022 form where he averaged 120 and only dropped under 100 on four occasions.

Just like in 2021, Laird finished the year off in style averaging 129 in his final 10 games which could support the case that even at his price, he still offers value and is always a walk-up captain option.

00:52
Published on

Laird makes the most difficult shot look easy

Adelaide gun Rory Laird slots a sensational goal from the tightest of angles

Published on

Track their pre-season

Here we go again … this pre-season keep an eye on Wayne Milera (FWD, $441,000). Talk about déjà vu!

Milera had many Fantasy coaches excited last season when he was named to play in round one. However, he only scored 50 and then missed the next nine games. When he returned, his scores and role were less than impressive … but this means he is cheap again in 2023. But could you actually do it?

The thing is, if the role is there for Milera he can score. He did average 77 back in 2019 but I'll take you back to my last question: Could you actually do it?

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Dual-position tempter

Ben Keays (MID, $862,000) started 2022 on fire averaging 116 in his first seven games and was shaping up as one of the best Fantasy midfielders in the game after averaging 108 the previous year. However, with four rounds to go in the season, the Adelaide coaching staff decided to move Keays out of the middle and up forward where he averaged 64.

Keays is clearly 10 points under priced … if, and it's a big IF, he is back playing on the ball.

00:34
Published on

Keays unlocks opening after stunning team play

Ben Keays finishes off an awesome Adelaide play with this goal

Published on

Bargain basement

This early in the pre-season it's worth jotting down a few names in your Fantasy black book and Luke Pedlar (FWD, $213,000) is one to add to the list. He was drafted with pick No.11 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft but has spent the majority of his time playing in the SANFL, where he averaged 69 last year. Adelaide fans are excited about this young man and his name has popped up on quite a few pre-season watchlists.

The Crows selected Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) with pick No.14 in this year's NAB AFL Draft and some believe he could be named round one. He averaged 65 playing in the SANFL Reserves last year and even though he has an inflated rookie price, he could feature in early games.

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Draft sleeper

With only 11 games next to his name this year, Matt Crouch (MID, $778,000) struggled to even make the Crows best 22.  When he wasn't playing at the top level, he was doing his time in the SANFL where he dominated averaging 116 across his eight games.

He finished the season averaging 88 and could be a sneaky late pick-up in Draft when you consider that he did average 106 only three seasons ago.

Matt Crouch in action against Gold Coast in round 14 on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Rory Sloane (MID, $622,000) played four games in 2022 before rupturing his ACL. Because of this, the Adelaide champion now receives a 18 per cent discount which now prices him at an average of 70. Although this presents as an eye-catching bargain, monitor his pre-season to see how he the 32-year-old has bounced back.

Player

Position

2022 Average

2022 Games

2023 Price

Rory Laird

MID

120.4

20

$1,066,000

Jordan Dawson

DEF

100.8

22

$893,000

Ben Keays

MID

97.3

22

$862,000

Reilly O'Brien

RUC

93.3

20

$826,000

Matt Crouch

MID

87.9

11

$778,000

Sam Berry

MID

84.3

18

$746,000

Brodie Smith

DEF

77.7

21

$688,000

Taylor Walker

FWD

77.1

18

$683,000

Jackson Hately

MID

75.2

11

$666,000

Rory Sloane

MID

69.8

4

$622,000

Paul Seedsman

MID

-

-

$593,000

Lachlan Sholl

MID

62.5

10

$553,000

Harry Schoenberg

MID

62.2

16

$551,000

Mitchell Hinge

DEF/MID

60.8

17

$538,000

Shane McAdam

FWD

60.3

15

$534,000

Tom Doedee

DEF

59.1

20

$523,000

Izak Rankine

FWD

59.1

18

$523,000

Jake Soligo

MID

58

16

$514,000

Riley Thilthorpe

FWD

57.3

11

$507,000

Darcy Fogarty

FWD

56.5

17

$500,000

Kieran Strachan

RUC

66.5

2

$495,000

Lachlan Murphy

FWD

53.8

17

$476,000

Josh Rachele

FWD

52.1

13

$461,000

Ned McHenry

FWD

51.5

20

$456,000

Elliott Himmelberg

FWD

50.3

11

$445,000

Wayne Milera

FWD

49.8

12

$441,000

Chayce Jones

DEF

48.3

20

$428,000

Patrick Parnell

DEF

47.8

11

$423,000

Lachlan Gollant

FWD

39

7

$403,000

Brayden Cook

MID

41.6

8

$369,000

Andrew McPherson

DEF

40

1

$367,000

Josh Worrell

DEF

50

4

$363,000

Will Hamill

DEF

38.6

12

$342,000

Jordon Butts

DEF

36.1

19

$320,000

Nick Murray

DEF

33.6

16

$298,000

Max Michalanney

DEF

-

-

$268,000

Billy Dowling

MID

-

-

$216,000

Luke Pedlar

FWD

27

1

$213,000

Hugh Bond

MID

-

-

$202,000

Fischer McAsey

DEF/FWD

-

-

$200,000

James Borlase

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Luke Nankervis

MID/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Tariek Newchurch

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Zac Taylor

MID

-

-

$200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.