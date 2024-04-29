Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal for Sydney against Hawthorn in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Zach Merrett has reduced Isaac Heeney's lead in the race for the AFL Champion Player Award, but the Sydney star is still on record pace at the top of the standings.

Merrett picked up a perfect 10 votes for Essendon's draw against Collingwood on Anzac Day, while Greater Western Sydney star Tom Green, Port Adelaide youngster Jase Burgoyne, Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird, Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts and Geelong star Jeremy Cameron also picked up a perfect 10 votes from round seven.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

But Heeney remains 17 votes ahead of Merrett in second spot after picking up seven votes in the win over Hawthorn to move to 54 from seven games this season.

He's just the second player in the history of the award to have more than 50 votes after seven rounds of the season. Nat Fyfe had 58 votes at this point of the 2015 campaign and while the Docker was ultimately run down by Swan Dan Hannebery that season, he did win the Brownlow Medal.

Max Gawn and Caleb Serong both picked up nine votes in round seven to move into the top five.

20:43

AAA: Blues' weak spot, key to 7-0 Cats, Lion 'drops his bundle'

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Richmond v Melbourne

9 Jake Lever (MELB)
9 Max Gawn (MELB)
4 Daniel Turner (MELB)
4 Trent Rivers (MELB)
2 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Steven May (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:32

    Van Rooyen chant echoes in opening minute after fast start

    Jacob van Rooyen gets the Melbourne faithful up and about early after snaring the game’s first goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Lefau shows rugby background in sizzling finish

    Mykelti Lefau pulls off a super move under pressure to bag his side’s much-anticipated first major

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Scuffle breaks out after Pickett floors Oliver

    Fireworks spark towards the end of the first term after Marlion Pickett collects Clayton Oliver in the guts

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Turner turns up the heat with fiery first goal

    Melbourne's Daniel Turner erupts after nailing his maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Hamstrung Hopper frustrated after another cruel blow

    Luckless Tiger Jacob Hopper is subbed out of the game after appearing to ping his hammy in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Pickett picks his spot and snaps with typical skill

    Kysaiah Pickett applies some solid pressure to force the turnover and finishes off his work with a cool shot

    AFL
  • 01:35

    Turner turns the tide with three-goal surprise package

    Daniel Turner delivers a stunning performance in just his fourth game of AFL with a trio of majors at a crucial time for the Dees

    AFL
  • 06:27

    Highlights: Richmond v Melbourne

    The Tigers and Demons clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 09:27

    Full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round seven’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round seven’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 14:22

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Demons clash in round seven

    AFL

Essendon v Collingwood

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
6 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
4 Kyle Langford (ESS)
3 Darcy Moore (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 02:53

    Silence around the ‘G as the Last Post rings

    Lest We Forget

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Stringer stunner the highlight as Bombers boot four early

    Essendon gets off to a red-hot start with four consecutive goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:47

    ‘G erupts as Pendles makes history with 10,000th touch

    Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury receives an ovation after becoming the first VFL/AFL player to reach 10,000 career disposals

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Bobby’s banana assist is out of this world

    Jamie Elliott bursts into an open goal after Bobby Hill delivers an absolutely mesmerising pass

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Pendles brings the heat as Daicos hits one sweet

    Scott Pendlebury lays a super tackle before Nick Daicos takes the advantage and nails a typical ripper

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Elliott’s extraordinary MOTY contender brings house down

    Jamie Elliott stuns the MCG with an enormous speccy over Ben McKay to put his hand up for Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Martin musters magic on his left as Dons hit front

    Nic Martin ventures forward and lands an outstanding snap under immense pressure

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Last two mins: Frantic final moments as Dons, Pies play out Anzac Day draw

    The thrilling final moments between Essendon and Collingwood in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:48

    Highlights: Essendon v Collingwood

    The Bombers and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round seven’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Captain Merrett claims Anzac Medal

    Essendon skipper Zach Merrett amasses 31 disposals in a tireless performance to take home his first Anzac Medal

    AFL
  • 13:57

    Full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round seven’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:51

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

10 Tom Green (GWS)
8 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
5 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
3 Harry Perryman (GWS)
3 Jack Buckley (GWS)
1 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 02:21

    Silence at Manuka Oval as the Last Post echoes around the ground

    Lest We Forget

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Charlie dribbles home mega major against the grain

    Charlie Cameron kicks an impressive dribble goal from long range after much of the term had been controlled by the Giants

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Debutant bursts through to bag first AFL goal

    GWS first-gamer Darcy Jones earns his maiden major in the big league and celebrates with gusto

    AFL
  • 00:37

    McCarthy mystifies with insane GOTY contender

    Lincoln McCarthy wows the crowd with a moment of magic to put himself in contention for Goal of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:29

    The definition of the ‘Orange Tsunami’

    The Giants burst out of defence in trademark fashion and brilliantly work their way towards Aaron Cadman in the goalsquare

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Perryman turns candy man with dancing special

    Harry Perryman steps through a host of Lions and drills another one for the hot Giants

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Green dominates in special Anzac Day performance

    Tom Green accumulates a massive 36 disposals in the Giants' big win in the nation's capital

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 09:25

    Full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round seven’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 12:16

    Full post-match, R7: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round seven’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:38

    Mini-Match: GWS v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Lions clash in round seven

    AFL

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
5 Willem Drew (PORT)
5 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Skipper sends home ripper to activate Power

    Port captain Connor Rozee benefits from a dangerous St Kilda kick and slams through his side’s first goal

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Happy Hill bursts clear and steers it through

    Brad Hill pounces on the loose ball and hammers one home to put the Saints in front

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Aliir subbed out after Jack’s strong dump tackle

    Aliir Aliir comes off the ground after this dangerous tackle from Jack Higgins

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Houston heaves almighty torp before Rioli rocks crowd

    Dan Houston unleashes a stunning kick inside 50 before Willie Rioli dazzles with some mesmerising moves

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Big Power blow as Powell-Pepper hurts knee

    Port Adelaide suffers a worrying injury concern early in the third term with Sam Powell-Pepper hurting his knee in this marking attempt

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Willie wows with hang-time special

    Port Adelaide regains the lead as Willie Rioli reels in a superb floating mark before finishing truly

    AFL
  • 00:39

    More carnage as captain Rozee injures hammy

    Things go from bad to worse for the Power with skipper Connor Rozee forced out of the game with a hurt hamstring

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Sinclair sinks sizzling dribbler to keep Saints alive

    Jack Sinclair sneaks a clever kick through the sticks to breathe life into his side

    AFL
  • 06:21

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    The Power and Saints clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:42

    Full post-match, R7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round seven’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 04:33

    Full post-match, R7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 13:57

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Power and Saints clash in round seven

    AFL

North Melbourne v Adelaide

10 Rory Laird (ADEL)
8 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
3 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
3 Josh Worrell (ADEL)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:57

    Powell's pure strike turns a mile for Roos' opener

    Tom Powell nails a super snap from distance to level the scores early

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Rankine's candy fools them all before cheeky checkside

    Izak Rankine kicks an early second goal with some dazzling work out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Rachele's ridiculous nutmeg the 'assist of the season'

    Josh Rachele uses his full bag of tricks to brilliantly assist Luke Pedlar for his first goal of the match

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Crows blow as young forward subbed with hurt shoulder

    Luke Pedlar is forced out of the game in the first term after injuring his shoulder in this marking attempt

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Tucker's tidy finish breathes life into Roos

    Darcy Tucker kicks a clever goal around the corner to bring North back within touching distance

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Walker winds back the years with vintage finish

    Taylor Walker sells some brilliant candy before finding the perfect finish from distance

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Brutal collision as Curtis tackles Hinge into goalpost

    Mitch Hinge looks to have avoided any major injury after a tackle from Paul Curtis carries him into the woodwork

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Crows clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 11:04

    Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:49

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Crows clash in round seven

    AFL

Geelong v Carlton

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Marc Pittonet (CARL)
4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 Max Holmes (GEEL)
2 Sam Walsh (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Boyd brings Blues faithful to their feet with first career goal

    Jordan Boyd shows his goal sense with a brilliant opening major for Carlton

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Fast-moving Cats find another through Blicavs

    Geelong continues to use free-flowing play as Mark Blicavs extends the early lead

    AFL
  • 00:25

    No love lost as both De Konings involved in brutal collision

    Tom De Koning passed concussion protocals at the end of the first quarter following this incident

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Cameron puts through goal 600 in style

    Jeremy Cameron kicks the 600th goal of his career with a typically brilliant finish

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Cottrell shows his strength and nous with insane finish

    Matthew Cottrell kicks an opportunistic goal as Carlton’s momentum continues to grow

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Alarm bells for Cats as Danger goes down with injury

    Patrick Dangerfield headed to the bench following a suspected hamstring injury

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Bowes hits it sweet as Geelong's lead balloons out

    Jack Bowes gets on the scoreboard with a brilliant finish out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:38

    MCG goes delirious as Acres inches Blues closer

    Blake Acres lands a brilliant goal on the run as pressure piles right back on Geelong

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Highlights: Geelong v Carlton

    The Cats and Blues clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 01:40

    Cameron rises to occasion with scintillating five-goal showing

    Jeremy Cameron celebrates notching 600 career goals alongside an impressive win for the Cats

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round seven’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 10:27

    Full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round seven’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 14:49

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Blues clash in round seven

    AFL

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)
9 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
5 Bailey Dale (WB)
3 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
3 James Aish (FRE)
1 Liam Jones (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Debutant’s selfless act sets up Jackson for exciting opener

    The Dockers faithful rise early as first-gamer Patrick Voss hands off a goal to Luke Jackson

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Dogs bite back with Naughton’s nifty step and dribbler

    Aaron Naughton conjures a crafty kick to bring his side right back in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bulldogs blow as Weightman subbed with hurt elbow

    The Dogs are forced to sub Cody Weightman out of the game after landing awkwardly on his elbow

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Voss lights up Optus Stadium with first AFL goal

    Patrick Voss nails his maiden major on debut and sends the Freo faithful into a frenzy

    AFL
  • 00:21

    Bulldog set to come under scrutiny for bump

    Western Bulldogs small Rhylee West could come under MRO scrutiny for this incident at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Fyfe brings fans to life with sizzling snap

    Nat Fyfe adds to his stunning outing by snaring a terrific goal to send the home crowd wild again

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Young gun Darcy doing it all for Dogs in towering term

    Sam Darcy catches fire at the right time for the Bulldogs with two crucial marks and goals

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Banfield banishes Bulldogs with double dagger

    Bailey Banfield delivers two ice-cold goals in the final term to seal a hard-fought victory for Fremantle

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Vintage Fyfe fires on all cylinders

    Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe delivers a classic performance with 37 touches to go alongside seven clearances and a goal

    AFL
  • 06:27

    Highlights: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, R7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round seven’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 10:19

    Full post-match, R7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:17

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round seven

    AFL

Gold Coast v West Coast

10 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Jake Rogers (GCFC)
2 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Yeo puts on an early show with powerful goal

    Elliot Yeo lands a beauty after shrugging off a would-be tackler out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Petruccelle pounces and delivers with precision

    Jack Petruccelle runs on to the loose ball and burns the opposition before finishing truly

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Young Sun surrounded after first AFL goal

    Will Graham celebrates with teammates after nailing his first major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Humphrey braves the tackle and sneaks major home

    Young Sun Bailey Humphrey crumbs the contest and while under immediate tackling pressure still kicks a goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Rogers delivers sizzling goal for his career first

    Young Gold Coast forward Jake Rogers cleanly takes the footy with one hand before slotting a crafty first AFL major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Noah knows best with goal sense on full display

    Noah Anderson finishes off a great Gold Coast team play with class

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Returning Ryan clears the pack and gets reward

    West Coast forward Liam Ryan gives the Eagles a much-needed late boost with a beautiful snap across the body

    AFL
  • 06:14

    Highlights: Gold Coast v West Coast

    The Suns and Eagles clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round seven’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round seven’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 14:30

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Eagles clash in round seven

    AFL

Hawthorn v Sydney

7 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
5 Oliver Florent (SYD)
5 Nick Blakey (SYD)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
2 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Logan McDonald (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Quick Wicks finds the sticks from glorious gather

    Sam Wicks collects at pace and breaks through for Sydney's opening major

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Florent flushes it from 50 in milestone match

    Ollie Florent runs into the space and drills a beautiful goal in his 150th game

    AFL
  • 02:36

    Buddy honoured in special MCG tribute

    Lance 'Buddy' Franklin speaks in front of adoring Hawthorn and Sydney supporters in a heart-warming return to the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Heeney salutes as hot form goes on

    Isaac Heeney drills a ripping goal in traffic to continue his terrific season

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Scintillating Swans keep on ticking in Sunday fun day

    Chad Warner roves and goals with brilliance before Logan McDonald nails his third major with a clever finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hayward somehow sneaks it home for more delight

    Will Hayward snaps a late goal through multiple opposition hands to cap off a huge Sydney win

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Sydney

    The Hawks and Swans clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Full post-match, R7: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round seven’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 10:41

    Full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round seven’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 14:20

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Swans clash in round seven

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

54 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
37 Zach Merrett (ESS)
33 Max Gawn (MELB)
32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
32 Caleb Serong (FRE)
31 Tom Green (GWS)
28 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
27 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
27 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
27 Errol Gulden (SYD)
27 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
27 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
25 Christian Petracca (MELB)
24 Zak Butters (PORT)
24 Connor Rozee (PORT)
23 Harry McKay (CARL)
20 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
20 Nick Daicos (COLL)
19 Nick Blakey (SYD)
19 Shai Bolton (RICH)
19 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
19 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
19 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
19 Alex Pearce (FRE)
19 Sam Walsh (CARL)