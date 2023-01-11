ST KILDA has welcomed a host of players back to full training, but draftee Olli Hotton is set to miss the first half of 2023.

Jade Gresham (knee), Jack Billings (back), Josh Battle (ankle), Jack Hayes (knee), Dan McKenzie (calf) and Oscar Adams (back) are back with the main group.

However, there was bad news for Hotton, who was taken with pick No.35 in the NAB AFL Draft, after he developed a stress fracture in his back.

"This injury is a really disappointing blow for Olli who, like any draftee, was keen to get stuck into his program," Saints performance, medical and operations manager David Misson said.

Olli Hotton runs with the ball during the NAB League Grand Final between Sandringham and Dandenong at Ikon Park on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The recovery for this type of injury requires a period of rest before incremental load increases, which while frustrating, should mean that this issue does not reoccur.

"In the meantime, unfortunately it is likely that Olli will miss the majority of the first half of the season while he recovers."

Nick Coffield (knee/hamstring), Tom Campbell (Achilles) and Zak Jones (calf) have slight niggles delaying their returns to full training.

Isaac Keeler, taken with pick No.44 in the draft, is recovering from a knee injury.

"Nick had been progressing really well in his ACL recovery before a hamstring strain towards the end of the year required surgery. This has only set him back a few weeks, and we expect him to be available for the pre-season games," Misson said.

Nick Coffield kicks the ball during St Kilda training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Similarly, Tom Campbell aggravated his Achilles just before Christmas and given his age and the delicate nature of Achilles injuries, we're taking a considered approach to his training, with an eye on the pre-season games.

"Isaac suffered an injury to his knee in one of the last sessions of the year, which was later confirmed to be a torn tendon. He is progressing well in his recovery and is scheduled to resume running in the coming weeks with the goal of full availability come round one."

After undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-December, Max King's exact timeframe for his return remains uncertain.