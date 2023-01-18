A SERIOUS rib injury last season came with a silver lining for West Coast star Jeremy McGovern, who used his time on the sidelines to complete a running program that now has him in career-best shape ahead of his 13th season.

McGovern, who spent three nights in hospital and required surgery to repair badly broken ribs last June, did not play after round 14 last year because of the risks associated with heavy contact.

He was able to run, however, and got a head start on his off-season program, with the noticeably trimmer 30-year-old determined to come back in the best shape possible after a disappointing 2022.

West Coast's Jeremy McGovern was injured after a clash with Geelong's Jeremy Cameron in round 14 at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I would be in career-best shape. I hate doing that and running around making big statements, but I'm feeling great and feeling the best I have this time of year," McGovern said on Wednesday.

"The last three years I've probably been in the same situation, and this year I've gone again a bit.

"I haven't really missed a beat so far and I've done pretty much all minutes, which is what most players are trying to aim for."

McGovern said the rib injury he suffered last season after a heavy collision with Geelong star Jeremy Cameron was one of the more frustrating of his career.

The four-time All Australian felt ready to play well before the end of the season but was held back by doctors, who shut him down for the season in July after a medical review.

Jeremy McGovern looks on with teammates after being defeated in round 11 against the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I came good and started to feel OK after about three or four weeks, but I just wasn't allowed to have contact, so it was a frustrating one," McGovern said.

"With hamstrings and knees and all that stuff, you know you physically can't play, but I felt like I could physically play, I just wasn't allowed to because of the bone breaks and if I did it again.

"I could get a good base of running before the off-season, which is a blessing I guess. You take every positive you can out of it, and that was one. It gave me a bit of a run up into the off-season."

Aside from changing his preferred off-season beer, McGovern said he hadn't changed much else about his preparation for 2023.

Critical feedback on the fitness of the group last season was not a motivating factor, but McGovern said his own mindset after the club's worst season in history was driving physical improvement.

Jeremy McGovern looks dejected after a loss during round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think as a club we had a poor year last year and we want to do everything we can through the off-season to come back in as good a shape as we can," he said.

"I was one of those and my mindset was purely that as well. I wanted to come back in as good a nick as I could to help the team get better.

"A lot of the boys have and we're training really well and in a good space. It's only pre-season and everyone's ging pretty well. But as a group we've tried to do everything we can to give ourselves the best opportunity."