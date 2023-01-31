Jack Cleaver in action for WA against Vic Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has made some changes ahead of the Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period deadline on February 15.

The Bombers had been trialling Oakleigh Chargers ruckman Hudson O'Keeffe and Dandenong Stingrays captain Mitch Szybkowski across January, but the club opted to end those auditions last week.

Brad Scott's football program returns to The Hangar today after a five-day break and West Australian teenager Jack Cleaver is set to start training with the club.

The 18-year-old was considered unlucky to be overlooked in last November's NAB AFL and Rookie Drafts, but Essendon has been in contact across the summer, looking for him to trial for a spot on the rookie list in Tullamarine.

Cleaver played seven league games for East Fremantle in the WAFL last season – including all three finals – playing as a lockdown defender.

With just over a fortnight between now and the deadline, Cleaver has a short amount of time to press his claim for one of the final list spots in the AFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Jack Cleaver in action for WA against the Allies in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers expect Cleaver to join their VFL program if he isn’t successful in securing a contract before the window closes.

Essendon, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Richmond and St Kilda – plus Geelong and the Western Bulldogs who aren't considering an SSP spot – all have one spot left on their rookie lists.

The Bombers have enjoyed success via the pre-season supplemental selection period in the past, landing West Australian Nic Martin this time last year following an impressive pre-season.

Martin finished eighth in the Crichton Medal, fifth in the Rising Star Award and earned a two-year contract after a sparkling debut season in the AFL.

Former Collingwood and Hawthorn wingman Tom Phillips featured in Essendon's 60-minute practice match last Wednesday morning, along with a few other VFL-listed players.

The 27-year-old has signed with the VFL program and has trained with the AFL squad once or twice per week, but not as an official part of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Eleven players are still fighting for a spot in the AFL around the competition right now, including former Cat Quinton Narkle (Richmond), delisted Sun Oleg Markov (Collingwood) and VAFA star Kye Turner (Melbourne).