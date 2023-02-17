WE'VE seen glimpses, the moments, the sparks of brilliance, but who out of your club's young guns is set to explode in 2023 and take the leap from good to bonafide star?

We've taken a look at the players that have given us a taste of what they're capable of, but just haven't quite yet had that breakout season that puts them on a whole new level.

We're making the call - stars will be born in 2023. Check it out.

Darcy Fogarty

All the signs were there in the second half of last season that Fogarty is ready to be a star of the competition. The burly forward booted 31 goals in his last 12 games, including three bags of four, and became a significantly stronger player in both aerial and ground contests. Having lived in Taylor Walker's shadow since his debut in 2018, the time has come for this to be Fogarty's forward line. If it is, he has the talent to be an All-Australian forward this season. Less exposed candidates who could be breakout stars at West Lakes this season are Josh Rachele, who has rotated through the midfield this pre-season, and Riley Thilthorpe, whose elite running ability will be an asset if his pre-season minutes in the ruck continue during the season. – Nathan Schmook

Darcy Fogarty celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Will Ashcroft

There's no need to overthink this one. In such an established team, it's going to be hard for younger players to force their way in and make a leap, but Ashcroft is ready-made. Taken at No.2 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Ashcroft – son of Lions triple premiership player Marcus – has been outstanding in his first pre-season. He'll play plenty of midfield minutes but also spend time at half-forward and on a wing. Ashcroft has blown his teammates away with his professionalism and ability to impact around the contest and on the spread from it. Second-year players Darcy Wilmot, Kai Lohmann and James Tunstill could all become regulars, but there's no guarantees. – Michael Whiting

Jesse Motlop

After his maiden season at Carlton promised so much, Motlop has been tipped to maintain his position as one of the club's first-choice small forwards in 2023. The second-year youngster reads the game one step ahead of his opponents and is constantly front and centre. He kicked 12 goals from his first 12 games last year, stringing together a run of nine consecutive senior appearances to finish the campaign. Motlop has been among Carlton's best performers on the track this summer, with the Blues confident the 176cm goalkicker will emerge as one of their most dangerous attacking threats. Expect his blossoming partnership with fellow small forwards Corey Durdin and Matt Owies to continue to grow this season. – Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Motlop mania as Blues get real hot Deafening noise at the MCG as Jesse Motlop slots Carlton's sixth consecutive goal

Nick Daicos

Let's be clear, Daicos is already one of the best young players in the game. But after a second pre-season under his belt – and a full pre-season at that – the 20-year-old has all the tools to enter the elite bracket sooner rather than later. And if it doesn't happen this year, it won't be too far off. Daicos played mainly across half-back last year and produced one of the most impressive debut seasons since John Coleman, winning the Rising Star after polling the maximum amount of votes. Many expected him to finish high in the Copeland Trophy and even push for the All-Australian squad. He finished seventh in the best and fairest and missed out on the AA squad, but he is more than capable of changing that in just his second season. – Josh Gabelich

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Young star Daicos rises like never before Nick Daicos produces the best game of his young career with a stunning 40 touches to go alongside three goals

Archie Perkins

This shapes as a season where Perkins could pop into footy stardom. Into his third year at the Bombers after being their No.9 pick at the 2020 draft, Perkins has spent a significant amount of the pre-season training in the midfield, where he adds a different dimension to their on-ball mix. The 20-year-old has a special sidestep, shakes his hips to get out of a tackle and doesn't lose his feet in a contest. He can also hit the scoreboard and will spend some time in attack as well, where he has kicked 25 goals from his 39 games so far at AFL level. Perkins has some star factor, works hard and is tough in the clinches. Watch for his rise. Sam Durham and Nic Martin, likely to both spend significant time on the wings for Essendon, could also be set for breakout seasons after being impressive pre-season performers. – Cal Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Perkins shows off class with exquisite snap Archie Perkins roved the contest to perfection as he nailed this running goal to bring the margin to within a kick midway through the third term

Hayden Young

In a strong field of emerging stars, Young stands out as the next young Docker to announce himself in a big way. After just 13 games across his first two seasons because of injury, the damaging half-back showed his class in 22 games last season and has taken that momentum into the pre-season, where he has been a standout. Young's best, such as his 31-disposal game against Richmond in round 19, is elite and his finals performance against the Western Bulldogs showed he will relish the big stage. He is already among the most damaging kicks off half-back in the competition and a key to the way Freo plays. Key forward Jy Amiss and versatile defender Heath Chapman are other young Dockers who have shown something special and are ready to make a leap. – Nathan Schmook

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Young soars to skies with spectacular grab Hayden Young takes one of the marks of the season with this terrific grab

Max Holmes

The Grand Final heartache for Holmes last year was a sour note at the end of a brilliant second season at AFL level, and the 20-year-old looks primed to be even better in 2023. Holmes played 11 consecutive games in the second half of Geelong's premiership run and gave the Cats an extra element with his speed and running ability on the wing, before an untimely hamstring injury cost him a premiership medal. Those close to Holmes are in no doubt about his ability; teammate Patrick Dangerfield recently compared him to Chris Judd and said he "could be the best player in the competition at some stage" when he eventually moves into an inside midfield role. – Martin Smith

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Holmes slams match-winner home in crazy conclusion Max Holmes sends the Cats through to the Preliminary Final with this heart-stopping team major

Sam Flanders

After three seasons trying to find his feet at senior level, Flanders is ready to make a jump. The former No.11 draft pick was a regular in the senior team late last season and then dominated the VFL finals, averaging more than 40 disposals across three games. He's had a huge pre-season and has been firmly entrenched in Gold Coast's best team during match simulation sessions, playing primarily as a half-forward that also spends time on-ball. A powerful runner that can get up and down the ground, Flanders is also good in-tight and should get an extended run. Watch for Elijah Hollands and Alex Davies to also make a leap this year. – Michael Whiting

Sam Flanders in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Bedford

There was good reason why the Giants focused so hard on securing a deal for Bedford last season, and why the Demons fought so hard to keep him. Having departed Melbourne searching for more opportunity, the 178cm small forward will find it in Adam Kingsley's side. He is in the best shape of his life, running a sub-six-minute PB in the club's first 2km time trial after Christmas to blitz the field. Brent Daniels is back from injury, while first-year youngster Darcy Jones is another round one bolter, with Bedford set to add to the side's new-look and fleet-footed attack. A perennial medical sub last season, Bedford kicked eight goals from five games when starting. Expect many more this year. – Riley Beveridge

Toby Bedford poses for a photograph during GWS's 2023 Official Team Photo Day at Giants HQ on February 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Changkuoth Jiath

We all thought that Jiath was going to go to the next level last year, but injuries interrupted his season and he only managed 14 appearances. But the 23-year-old is as well prepared for a season as he has been across his four years in the system. The Hawks are in for a tough year following the changes at the end of last season, but Jiath will be a reason to come and watch the brown and gold in 2023. Jack Sinclair and Adam Saad were named All-Australians for the first time last year, and Jiath at his best isn't too far away from that pair. Dylan Moore doesn't fit this category, given he had a breakout year in 2021 and produced an even better 2022. But the half-forward looks capable of earning All-Australian selection in the future. Will it be as soon as this year? – Josh Gabelich

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jiath joy with first AFL goal All smiles for Changkuoth Jiath after the impressive defender streams forward for a stunning first goal in the AFL

Kysaiah Pickett

He's got a bag of tricks to rival even the most electric of the game's stars, but with three seasons under his belt, watch Pickett elevate to the next level this season. The 21-year-old has been a livewire in attack for the Dees since he was taken at pick No.12 in 2019, booting 41 goals last season to back up his 40 goals in Melbourne's premiership year. But after adding considerable size and fitness in the off-season, expect to see plenty more of Pickett in the Dees' engine room in 2023. He's spent the bulk of the summer training with the midfield group and his eye-catching match sim performances haven't gone unnoticed. There are rival clubs circling the out-of-contract star, and Pickett will be keen to show his potential suitors what he is capable of. – Alison O’Connor

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Brisbane in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Phillips

After a 2022 campaign blighted by a nasty bout of glandular fever, there is no better time to invest in Phillips' stock. The young midfielder, a former No.3 pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft who played 16 games in his maiden campaign at the club, has got himself fit and forced his way into the side's round one midfield plans following an impressive summer under the tutelage of Alastair Clarkson. He's been involved in North's starting midfield in recent match simulation drills, where he's flourished surrounded by the bigger-bodied experience of Jy Simpkin, Ben Cunnington and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Expect a breakout year from Phillips, with excitement machine Paul Curtis another Kangaroo to keep a close eye on in the forward line. – Riley Beveridge

North Melbourne's Will Phillips evades a tackle from the Western Bulldogs' Bailey Williams during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis

Sure to be one of the more scrutinised players in the competition, let's not forget the fact Horne-Francis is a No.1 draft pick and sure to make an impact in his second season. After a much-documented battle in year one at North Melbourne, the South Australian is now back home and fit again following off-season vascular surgery. With Travis Boak, Ollie Wines and Zac Butters taking the lion's share of the midfield responsibility, Horne-Francis should find a nice role mixing time between half-forward and on-ball. Mitch Georgiades is still just 21 years of age but has shown enough in the past two years to suggest he's also not far off taking games over on a regular basis. – Michael Whiting

Jason Horne-Francis poses for a photo during a Port Adelaide training session on December 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tyler Sonsie

Pick No.28 in the 2021 AFL Draft, Sonsie made his debut in round 18 last year and held his spot in the team for the remainder of the season, including the elimination final in the face of the returning Dustin Martin. He impressed with his neat skills, game awareness (once he adjusted to the pace of AFL) and composure under pressure. The off-season additions of inside midfielders Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto should help the likes of smaller, younger players like Sonsie thrive on the outside this year and the impact of a second pre-season shouldn't be overlooked, either. Elsewhere, Shai Bolton is already a genuine star, but if he can tidy up his goalkicking accuracy (43.41 last year), look out. Noah Balta should also thrive with consistent defence time, rather than being thrown forward when required. – Sarah Black

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sonsie salutes after cracking first AFL goal Tyler Sonsie is surrounded by teammates after slotting his first major in the AFL

Mitchito Owens

St Kilda's forward line woes could set the scene for a breakout year from 19-year-old Mitchito Owens, with the Saints' Next Generation Academy alumnus looking to build on last year's strong performance with a positional switch in 2023. Drafted in 2021 as a midfielder, 191cm Owens has been training as a forward since Christmas as the Saints look to get creative with their forward line following injuries to Max King, Jack Hayes, Matty Allison and Tim Membrey. After a false start in round one last year, Owens earned a second chance in round 11 and immediately showed he knows where the big sticks are, booting two goals in under a minute after floating forward. Owens' close friend and fellow NGA alum Marcus Windhager also looks set for a big season, with the duo spending a lot of time in the gym during the off-season. – Sophie Welsh

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Owens fires through first two career goals in blistering minute Mitch Owens extends the Saints' lead with two special goals

Chad Warner

I know, I know. Chad Warner exploded out of the blocks last year. An All-Australian squad member, second in the Swans' best and fairest plus a Grand Final performance most of his teammates could only dream about. Sure, he's already arrived, but watch Warner breakout to the next level in 2023. With just 39 games under his belt, the precocious midfielder's potential is scary. Should the Swans go one better this season, you can bet your bottom dollar Warner will be one of the protagonists. On AFL Daily, Damian Barrett has often claimed Warner as 'his' player. The whole competition may be singing the same tune after another home and away season of the Chad. – Sarah Olle

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Warner's fine day at the office sees Swans triumph Chad Warner delivers an inspiring performance with some crucial plays when the game was in the balance

Jai Culley

After snaring Culley as a bargain in the 2022 NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft, the Eagles look set to deploy the big-bodied midfielder in an onball role from round one this season. Culley has impressed from the moment he returned from his off-season stronger and with an improved tank, with that physical preparation translating into terrific form on the track. Culley played four games last season, winning seven clearances on debut against Hawthorn and showing a strong workrate in offence and defence. The 19-year-old is ahead of fellow second-year Eagle Campbell Chesser, who has been managed in his return from a serious ankle injury, but watch for the classy Chesser to make an impact when he eventually makes his debut. Draftee Reuben Ginbey is also showing signs this summer that he could be a ready-made AFL player. – Nathan Schmook

Jai Culley during a West Coast training session in January 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Tim English

English showed in 2022 that he has the capacity to be one of the best, if not the best ruckman in the game. Injury cruelled his year at times and prevented from that happening in 2022 but while the West Australian has experienced some minor setbacks in the past few weeks, he's has been a standout on the track for much of the summer. With Max Gawn in the twilight of his career, is English the next great ruckman in the AFL? The 25-year-old is yet to finish higher than eighth in the Charles Sutton Medal, but this feels like the year that he is going to establish himself. Sam Darcy played only four games in his debut season but showed enough to show why the Dogs used pick No.2 on him. He is one of the favourites for the Rising Star and will take some beating in 2023. – Josh Gabelich