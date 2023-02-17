TOUK Miller has sent a scare through the Gold Coast camp, leaving Friday's match simulation early with a tight hamstring.

Miller played the first quarter of the hit-out before leaving the Suns' training field and did not return to play.

RUNNING UP THAT HILL Inside Suns' brutal 8km 'oven' climb

Brayden Fiorini moved from the B team to the A team to take his spot.

Miller did not look overly concerned, changing his clothes and returning to watch the second half from the boundary line.

Ben Ainsworth during Gold Coast's intraclub game on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast will decide in coming days whether its star midfielder will require a scan.

The injury scare blotted an otherwise exciting day for Gold Coast, with Ben King looking fantastic in the half he played before he was put on ice.

Ben King during Gold Coast's intraclub game on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament a little more than 12 months ago, kicked two goals from four set shots and had no hesitation in flying for his marks, changing direction and scooping up balls from ground level.

He formed a potent forward line alongside Levi Casboult, Mabior Chol and Jack Lukosius as the Suns search for their best combination ahead of Thursday's unofficial practice match against Essendon.

BATTLE OF FLANDERS Why axing was the 'best thing' for young Sun

Sam Flanders continued his fine pre-season with a strong outing, kicking three goals, as did Noah Anderson and Ben Ainsworth, whose powerful two-way running was firmly on display.

Joel Jeffrey kicked five goals, playing one half for each team.