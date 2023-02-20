Josh Dunkley poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN AFL Fantasy opened up, the dual-position players are often the first ones looked at. There were a plethora of premium forwards available, but choosing the right ones to start with is proving to be a challenge for Fantasy coaches.

New Lion Josh Dunkley is regarded as a lock with 53 per cent of the competition starting him. He has the second-highest ownership in the game with many believing he can improve on his already high standard with the extra midfield time he'll get a Brisbane.

Then there's the crew of Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and rising star Connor Rozee. All appear in more than a third of Fantasy Classic teams.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through whether you can place a MID/FWD in your midfield and which of the mid-priced options can fit with the available cash cows on the latest episode of the podcast.

Riley Beveridge gives Fantasy coaches plenty of information out of his week with the Giants and dishes some of the gossip from North Melbourne's intraclub match on the weekend.

In this week's episode …

2:00 - Fantasy Draft is back and the boys had their first Draft day for 2023.

5:30 - Scott Lycett played in the B team for the Port Adelaide trial game.

9:45 - There is no reason not to pick Elliot Yeo.

14:20 - Will Ashcroft will be Calvin's first pick in keeper league this year.

16:00 - Are there flags on Jack Macrae after playing at half-forward?

20:00 - Riley Beveridge joins the boys and says Harry Sheezel is a lock for round one.

22:45 - Will Phillips will be playing through the midfield.

25:25 - Riley says that Ben Cunnington is North Melbourne's best player and is an option for our Fantasy forward lines.

27:00 - Expect Jack Ziebell to improve his Fantasy output as he is moving to defence.

30:00 - "The way they'll play is very Richmond centric" - Riley on the Giants' gameplan.

32:15 - After Roy talked him up as the No.1 breakout option this year, Riley has his say on Tom Green.

35:00 - Great news for Stephen Coniglio fans as he'll be a midfielder.

37:00 - There is still hope that Harry Himmelberg will play back.

42:30 - Roy reveals the forwards in his Rollin' 22.

49:00 - What can we expect from Dylan Moore?

55:30 - Toby McLean is a lock, but there are some 'possibles' in the mid-priced range.

1:01:00 - Who are the best rookie options up FWD?

1:07:15 - Tim Taranto versus Connor Rozee.

