Oliver Henry and Brandan Parfitt celebrate a goal during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD was bitterly disappointed to lose Ollie Henry on trade deadline day last October, but the Magpies can expect to see the young star on the opening Friday night of the season after the 20-year-old produced an exceptional first-up showing for Geelong on Thursday.

The Cats were one of the big players in the Trade Period, landing three former first-round picks – plus a top-10 pick – weeks after winning the premiership. And while the recruiting drive wasn't just with 2023 in mind, all three will give the match committee plenty to think about heading into round one, with ex-Giant Tanner Bruhn and former Sun Jack Bowes also putting in impressive performances.

Henry was the star of the show in Geelong's 21.12 (138) to 7.11 (53) match simulation drubbing of Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, booting four goals – including one after the final siren from the boundary – as well as being involved in a handful of scores in a performance that underlines why the Magpies didn't want to see him pack up his life in Melbourne and head back down the highway.

Reigning Carji Greeves medallist Jeremy Cameron played all four quarters and kicked four majors, playing alongside Jack Henry who kicked two first-half goals before the Cats put him on ice in the second half after he landed awkwardly on the foot he hurt twice last year. He will be assessed in coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

Bowes chose Geelong over Hawthorn – and several other suitors – and shone in the midfield across the first half, while Bruhn was equally impressive bursting away from stoppages and by foot in his first appearance since returning from Greater Western Sydney to the Surf Coast.

After being the heartbreak story from last year's Grand Final, Max Holmes showed how much progress he has made across the summer, thriving as an inside midfielder and on his usual position on a wing, in a performance that would suggest he will slot back into Geelong's best side when the Cats submit their first team sheet of 2023.

All-Australian small forward Tyson Stengle slotted three goals and provided the same level of class and zip that made him one of the best stories of last season, while rookie Ollie Dempsey also kicked three goals.

With only Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and Gary Rohan missing, Geelong used 19 premierships players across the senior game, with a handful of others playing part of the reserves game, including Irishman Mark O'Connor who returned from an extended stint in the Emerald Isle in January.

Hawthorn is in for a challenging year following the departure of so much experience at the end of last season, but Sam Mitchell would have been disappointed with the 85-point loss.

Former first-round picks Josh Ward and Will Day were two positives, spending more time inside across the game and producing moments that illustrate why the Hawks are so bullish about these two.

Will Day handballs during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

With Mitch Lewis set to miss at least the first month of the season and potentially more, Hawthorn's forward line looks vastly different to last year, especially when you consider Jack Gunston is now playing for Brisbane.

Jacob Koschitzke was the main target inside 50, but it was Fergus Greene who was the most impressive key forward in his first appearance after earning a lifeline as a delisted free agent in November. Hawthorn rotated new signing Lloyd Meek and Ned Reeves between the ruck and full forward.

New vice-captain Dylan Moore kicked three goals and should have finished with a couple more, while Jai Newcombe looks set to take his game to another level after a breakout 2022 that culminated in finishing runner-up in the Peter Crimmins Medal and third in the Rising Star.

YOUNG GUNS

Two first-round picks from last November featured on Thursday night. Jhye Clark didn't enter the game until the start of the fourth quarter and featured in the VFL game afterwards. Josh Weddle got a good run on the wing for the Hawks, while Henry Hustwaite entered the game after half-time. But it was Josh Ward and Ollie Henry who were the pick of the kids at GMHBA Stadium. Irishman Oisin Mullin also got his first taste of our game in the second half, featuring in the VFL game afterwards.

Josh Weddle runs with the ball under pressure from Sam Menegola during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SWITCHING POSITIONS

Esava Ratugolea was sent down back in the VFL last year and almost headed to Port Adelaide. If you thought he might start forward this year with Tom Hawkins facing a race against the clock to be fit, think again. Ratugolea played in defence alongside Tom Stewart, Jake Kolodjashnij and co. Sam De Koning spent some time in attack, getting on the end of some plays forward of centre. Will Day played mainly as an inside midfielder in the role he has trained for all summer.

INJURY WATCH

Jack Henry sat out the second half after hurting his foot – the same foot he hurt in 2022. The Cats will investigate the issue on Friday but aren't too concerned at this stage, despite his injury history. Changkuoth Jiath was a late out due to calf tightness but is expected to play next week. Cam Mackenzie didn't play due to a corked quad he copped in the intraclub last Wednesday night. Luke Breust was managed and is set to face Collingwood in Launceston next Thursday night.

Jack Henry receives attention from a trainer during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Tom Stewart (DEF, $836,000) might be captain by the time the season starts, but regardless of whether he is appointed Joel Selwood's successor or not, the four-time All-Australian couldn't have started much better. The 29-year-old dictated terms behind the ball, hauled in intercept marks and set up the play from defence. He exited the game at three-quarter time and completed a running set on the outer wing. Strong start to 2023 by the star defender.