ESSENDON'S small forward problems might be a thing of the past after the Bombers' little men lit up their match simulation against Gold Coast on Thursday.

And top-10 draft pick Bailey Humphrey pushed his claim for a round one debut with a strong showing for the Suns at Carrara's Austworld Centre Oval.

After battling to find a regular small forward set-up last season, new Essendon coach Brad Scott now has an array of options, with Jye Menzie franking a terrific pre-season with a three-goal outing.

Menzie, a mid-season draftee from 2022, was in everything, not only bobbing up with some clever finishing, but giving off a goal for Patrick Voss and applying a ton of pressure.

Alwyn Davey jnr impressed in his first game in club colours, kicking a goal and looking busy all game, while the returning Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti showed flashes of his best with one brilliantly roved left-foot goal.

Essendon's ability to lock the ball inside its forward 50 was a standout feature.

Both teams were missing a handful of regular players but, in blustery conditions that made ball movement difficult, put on an entertaining contest.

Essendon won 11.14 (80) to 11.9 (75) in a match that included five periods of play.

Essendon celebrates an Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti goal against Gold Coast in a match simulation on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Humphrey, taken with pick No.6 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, was fantastic for Gold Coast and looked right at home against the mature bodies, making good decisions in tight spaces and willingly throwing his body around.

Coach Stuart Dew will find it difficult to leave him out of the opening round against Sydney in three weeks.

Former No.11 pick Sam Flanders also continued a fine pre-season, kicking two early goals and being highly involved when he spent time onball.

Sam Draper made a big impact when he came on during the third period, while new skipper Zach Merrett racked up a mountain of disposals.

Former Melbourne forward Sam Weideman kicked an early goal and presented well in Essendon's forward line, while on the opposition, Ben Long also impressed in his first game after moving from St Kilda.

YOUNG GUNS

Humphrey could hardly have done more to impress. Although Gold Coast has plenty of forward line options, he would look right at home with a round one debut. Elijah Hollands played largely on a wing and had some nice moments, as did Alex Davies who spent plenty of time in the midfield. Menzie was superb for Essendon and would be hard to overlook for the opening round. Davey showed flashes of brilliance throughout the day, while Voss made a big impact when he came on to the field late in the day, kicking a goal and taking one spectacular mark going back with the flight of the ball. Tex Wanganeen kicked a lovely set shot into the wind late in the match.

SWITCHING POSITIONS

After training there all pre-season, Charlie Constable looked good as a half-back for Gold Coast. Although the ball was difficult to move in the windy conditions, Constable had some nice touches in the back half and looks a reliable option after spending most of his career in the midfield. Nick Holman, usually a small forward, was used on a wing during much of the first half. Essendon decided to play 193cm Kaine Baldwin in defence. Baldwin was matched up against Levi Casboult and Mabior Chol at various times and did a good job.

INJURY WATCH

No major concerns for either team, although Essendon ruckman Nick Bryan left the field after the final siren with his ankle iced up. The Bombers were missing half a dozen of their best players, including Jake Stringer, Nik Cox, Matt Guelfi and No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas, while the Suns were without Touk Miller, Brandon Ellis, Sam Collins, Lachie Weller and Wil Powell.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Could this be the year for Sam Draper (RUC, $524,000) on what is a tricky ruck line? The Bomber took over in the third period, helping Essendon to a dominant term. With question marks around most of the other rucks this pre-season, perhaps Draper can take a big step after averaging 59.2 last year. Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $508,000) all but inked his name in for a round one berth with two early goals and a strong outing. He mixed his time between roles and is worth watching in next week's game against Greater Western Sydney.