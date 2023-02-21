Medical room

Former captain Rory Sloane is making good progress in his recovery from a knee reconstruction and remains on track to play in round one after suffering an ACL injury in round five last season. Midfielder/forward Brayden Cook is recovering from a calf issue, while defender Josh Worrell has returned from a troublesome hamstring injury. The biggest issue for the Crows remains the management of defender Paul Seedsman, who will miss another season as he continues to recover from concussion. The 31-year-old has been placed on the inactive list and won't play in 2023.

Rory Sloane in action during Adelaide's intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: Adelaide FC

Who's flying

Young midfielder/forward Luke Pedlar has been restricted to just five games since joining the Crows with pick No.11 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, but he has got his body right and is shining this pre-season. A hard tackler with explosive attributes, he is expected to fill a role in attack and give the Crows an extra midfield option if needed.

Well, this is new

Riley Thilthorpe was drafted as a key forward with pick No.2 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, but he looks like making his biggest impact as a mobile ruckman with the Crows this season. Coach Matthew Nicks has two strong big man options in Reilly O'Brien and Kieran Strachan, but he appears more likely to go for the mobile Thilthorpe early in the season. The implications in attack are manageable, with Darcy Fogarty and Taylor Walker presenting as key talls, and Elliott Himmelberg offering a third tall option.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Fremantle @ Victor George Kailis Oval, 3.30pm AWST

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park, 4.40pm AWST

And another thing…

A move into the midfield was expected eventually for Josh Rachele, but it has come very early. The mercurial small forward has done a mountain of work over the summer to make it possible, and he remains an onball option deep in the pre-season, giving the Crows centre bounce x-factor as he rotates with Izak Rankine. – Nathan Schmook

Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele ahead of Adelaide's intraclub game on February 17, 2023. Picture: Adelaide FC

Medical room

There are still quite a few players under injury clouds, although many are due back in the next fortnight. Former skipper Dayne Zorko (hamstring) is running strongly and hopeful of playing Geelong on March 2, while Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) and Noah Answerth (shoulder) are both expected to be available around the same time after off-season surgeries. Veteran defender Ryan Lester is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is three to four weeks away.

Who's flying

It's hard to look past No.2 draft pick Will Ashcroft for making a big impression. Chris Fagan has described him as the "most professional 18-year-old" he's seen, with the midfielder taking the Lions' match simulation sessions by storm. Zac Bailey has become a better runner and is in great playing nick, while second-year energiser Darcy Wilmot has also impressed.

Will Ashcroft during Brisbane's intraclub match in February, 2023. Picture: Brisbane Lions

Well, this is new

After playing most of his 87 career games as a forward, with a genuine dose of midfield minutes in 2022, former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner has been stationed in defence much of the pre-season. The Lions like his ability to intercept mark and distribute the ball with his penetrating kicking. There's no guarantee he'll stay there for the home and away season, but something to keep an eye on over the practice matches.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Sydney @ Tramway Oval, 12pm AEDT

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Geelong @ Brighton Homes Arena, 7.10pm AEST

And another thing...

Veterans Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich must have made it a goal to see who could trim down the most during the off-season. Zorko, who recently turned 34, lost in excess of 5kg as he got through months of uninterrupted training for the first time in years before the recent hamstring setback. Rich, 32, took to a mountain of yoga and pilates in his off-season break. - Michael Whiting

Dayne Zorko runs laps during Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Medical room

A promising summer at Ikon Park has been continually interrupted by frustrating injury setbacks. Sam Walsh will miss at least the first month as he recovers from a nasty back injury, while Zac Williams (knee) and Sam Philp (foot) will both miss the entire season after being placed on the inactive list. Jordan Boyd (foot) is also likely to miss the campaign's opening weeks, while Matt Cottrell (foot) is a longer-term prospect. Marc Pittonet (knee), Jack Martin (calf) and Caleb Marchbank (conditioning) have recently been rotated in and out of full training.

Sam Walsh looks dejected after Carlton's round 18 loss to Geelong at the MCG on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Who's flying

There's plenty of excitement surrounding Carlton's budding group of smalls. Jesse Motlop is ready for a breakout campaign, having followed a strong end to last season with a standout summer that has impressed Blues officials. Zac Fisher is also said to have been one of the club's most noteworthy performers across pre-season, spending more time pushing higher up through the midfield.

Well, this is new

What's been noticeable about Carlton this summer has been what isn't new, as opposed to what is. Finally, there is continuity at the Blues. There's the same coach, the same coaching group and, largely, the same settled playing list. Blake Acres will add some run to the wing, following his off-season move from Fremantle, but Carlton is confident its newfound sense of stability will hold it in good stead after some lean, disruptive years.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Collingwood @ Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v Sydney @ Blacktown International Sports Park, 7.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

Keep a watch on a physical, bruising Carlton in 2023. Michael Voss has been keen to add some mongrel to his Blues side over the off-season, with extra physicality one of the most noticeable differences during scrimmage drills and intraclubs this summer. – Riley Beveridge

Medical room

Charlie Dean has been moved to the inactive list due to another long-term foot injury. Nathan Kreuger is recovering from a second shoulder reconstruction in 12 months and is set to miss the first half of the season. Fin Macrae has been impacted by a back injury during the pre-season, while Darcy Moore is on track to play in round one following a bone infection in December.

Who's flying

While big-name recruits Tom Mitchell and Dan McStay have banked impressive pre-seasons at the AIA Centre, the two other new faces – Billy Frampton and Bobby Hill – have both rocketed into round one calculations across the summer.

New recruits in action 🤤 pic.twitter.com/QcSdxJhbIP — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) February 17, 2023

Well, this is new

We got a taste of Nick Daicos in the middle late last season, but we are set to see it far more often in 2023. The 20-year-old hasn’t missed a beat this summer and is ready to be unleashed in a midfield role.

You've been asking for it... pic.twitter.com/vkiYcpHuGD — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) February 18, 2023

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Carlton @ Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium, 5.10pm AEST

And another thing…

Craig McRae spent part of the off-season with Eddie Jones in the England Rugby camp, where he saw the benefit of having a consultant observe and provide feedback. Former Western Bulldogs coach Brendan McCartney will perform that role with the Pies this season. - Josh Gabelich

Medical room

The Bombers have had their share of soft tissue concerns over summer but are now in a reasonable place, with Matt Guelfi and Ben Hobbs recovering from their calf strains. No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery at the start of the year. Zach Reid will be out for some time as the club takes a conservative approach with his back stress fracture, while Nik Cox has been running as he recovers from his own back problem.

Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on February 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Who's flying

Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish have been very impressive over summer. As perhaps Essendon's best two players, that's probably to be expected but they are standard-setters. But have a look for wingmen Sam Durham and Nic Martin to take their games up a notch after having very good summers, while small forward Jye Menzie has put himself in the frame for round one with his work ethic and craft around goal throughout Essendon's match simulation sessions.

Well, this is new

What isn't new at Essendon? New coach, new captain, new president, new CEO, new coaches. All of them have made an impact but a clear focus from the club and new coach Brad Scott was to beef up the development program at the club. That's happened, and go to an Essendon training and you'll see more coaches out on the field driving drills and doing specialist coaching than before. Ben Jacobs, Michael Hurley, Brent Stanton and Travis Cloke all work under head of development Cam Roberts and the impact of that has been strong.

Brad Scott poses during Essendon's official team photo day at The Hangar on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season games

Match sim: Thursday, February 23 v Gold Coast @ Austworld Centre Oval, 4pm AEST

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v St Kilda @ RSEA Park, 4.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

Dylan Shiel has enjoyed a consistent summer as he looks to bounce back from a tough couple of years. The midfielder has often been inside Essendon's starting square formation alongside Merrett and Parish and looks to have regained some confidence and zip. Shiel getting back to some of his best would give the Bombers a big boost and spread the midfield load. – Callum Twomey

Medical room

Exciting forward Michael Frederick is in a race to be fit for round one after a quad injury that will likely sideline him for both pre-season games. Michael Walters will also be sidelined against Adelaide and Port Adelaide with Achilles soreness. Key defender Brennan Cox is back in main training after a skateboard incident and subsequent infection forced him into the rehab group for a few weeks. Nathan O'Driscoll (foot) is still building towards his return, however, and hopes to play one pre-season game.

Who's flying

Midfield recruit Jaeger O'Meara has not put a foot wrong since arriving from Hawthorn and has stepped things up since match simulation training became more prominent. The big-bodied onballer has impressed with his clean hands at stoppages and combined terrifically with teammates Will Brodie and Caleb Serong in recent sessions, with that pair also in excellent shape. O'Meara's versatility and ability to cover the ground will give the Dockers more options this year in their midfield rotations.

Well, this is new

Nat Fyfe's move forward is the most talked about positional switch at Fremantle, and it has the potential to be the most impactful. After a scratchy start, Fyfe has found his groove in attack and looked more dangerous as every session has passed. His ability to double-back and get separation on his defender has stood out, with his contested marking well established. Expect him to start out of the goalsquare regularly as the deepest forward, with stints up the ground. Extensive work on his set shot goalkicking has made an impact.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Adelaide @ Victor George Kailis Oval, 3.30pm AWST

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Port Adelaide @ Victor George Kailis Oval, 4.10pm AWST

And another thing...

The battle for wing spots has been hot this pre-season, with defender Ethan Hughes emerging quickly as a round one candidate. Hughes has the size and running ability to play the role similar to departed wingman Blake Acres, and he has consistently been in the stronger team for match simulation. James Aish, who has been a regular on the wing under Justin Longmuir, has worked on his inside game during match simulation, leaving Liam Henry on the other wing. Practice matches will be key to filling the roles in round one, but right now Hughes looks to have one wing. – Nathan Schmook

Ethan Hughes during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on January 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Tom Hawkins is yet to be ruled out of round one but is facing a race against time to face the Magpies on the first Friday night of the season. Shannon Neale hurt his ankle recently, while Toby Conway is dealing with a foot issue.

Who's flying

Max Holmes has made every post a winner over the summer after being left out of the Grand Final side. The wingman looks ready to take back his spot in round one. Tyson Stengle (below) has also lit up the track across the pre-season and looks determined to back up a stunning redemption story in 2022 with an even better 2023.

Well, this is new

New signing Ollie Henry is on track for a spot against his old side first up following a strong first summer at the Cats. The Geelong Falcons product grew up around the corner from Kardinia Park and has quickly settled into life back at home.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Thursday, February 23 v Hawthorn @ GMHBA Stadium, 4pm AEDT

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena, 7.10pm AEST

And another thing…

Local clubs train under lights, but not many AFL clubs head down this path. Geelong has done it on more than one occasion at GMHBA Stadium across the summer. The Cats have the added luxury of training behind closed doors, away from prying eyes. - Josh Gabelich

Medical room

The "minor" hamstring injury suffered by Touk Miller in the recent match simulation session will keep him out of both practice matches, but the star midfielder should be right for round one. Brandon Ellis (calf) will also miss the next fortnight, while Lachie Weller (knee) and Wil Powell (hamstring) are both training strongly and expected to be available near the start of the season. Ben King is flying as he returns from a ruptured ACL and barring any mishaps will start the season in the 22. Connor Budarick, who also underwent a knee reconstruction, is expected back in the middle of the season.

Touk Miller pictured during Gold Coast's pre-season camp on February 2, 2023. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Who's flying

After a storming finish to last season, including a dominant run in the VFL finals series, Sam Flanders has gone to a new level in the past few months. Not only is the former No.11 draft pick running better and lifting heavier weights, it's translated to his on-field form, being a prominent performer in the Suns' match simulation sessions. Jack Lukosius has also excelled as he vies for a spot in a stacked forward line.

Well, this is new

With a few injuries to players who have done well at half-back, the Suns have tried former Cat Charlie Constable in defence and like what they see. Constable, a noted inside midfielder, has impressed in match simulation and has the inside running for a round one berth alongside St Kilda recruit Ben Long and reliable veteran Sean Lemmens.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Thursday, February 23 v Essendon @ Austworld Centre Oval, 4pm AEST

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v Greater Western Sydney @ Blacktown International Sports Park, 12.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

Popular pressure forward Nick Holman loves changing his hairstyle, and this pre-season has been no different. Often a fan of the mullet, Holman has also previously sported the short-back-and-sides, and this time around has battled it out with a bottle of blonde, almost white, dye. Who knows what will be on show for the start of the season! - Michael Whiting

Nick Holman during Gold Coast's pre-season camp at Twin Waters. Picture: Instagram / @gcsuns

Medical room

The club's small forward fleet has been depleted, with Toby Bedford (hamstring) set to miss up to three months and Brent Daniels (hamstring) also likely to miss pre-season practice games. Darcy Jones (shoulder) is another facing a fight to be fit for round one. New skipper Toby Greene has a calf injury and won't play in this weekend's intraclub, but should return for a scratch match against Gold Coast. Josh Fahey is battling a quad injury, while youngster Max Gruzewski is a long-term prospect with a knee problem. Veteran defender Phil Davis is still building into training, but ruckman Braydon Preuss has made a full recovery from a summer shoulder issue.

Who's flying

The departure of Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper has opened midfield vacancies at the Giants, and two players have put their hands up for additional responsibility. Tom Green has been among the summer's standouts and looks set for a campaign in which he could become the club's most important player, while former No.3 pick Finn Callaghan is also back in full training and looks a class above. Keep an eye on first-year Academy graduate Harry Rowston emerging as a potential early-season bolter, while Conor Stone could fill some gaps in the forward line after recovering from hamstring issues last season.

Tom Green during GWS's pre-season training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Well, this is new

Everything is new at the Giants. There's a new coach, Adam Kingsley, and an entirely new coaching group made up of Jeremy Laidler, Ben Hart and Brett Montgomery. There's also a new leadership group, with Greene announced as the club's sole skipper after last season's three-captaincy model. Expect new coach Kingsley to adopt some tactics from his former club Richmond, where he spent four seasons as an assistant.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Saturday, February 25 v Greater Western Sydney (intraclub) @ Ainslie Oval, 10am AEDT

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v Gold Coast @ Blacktown International Sports Park, 12.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

Jason Gillbee drinks milk. – Riley Beveridge

Jason Gillbee poses during GWS's official team photo day at Giants HQ on February 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos. Image has been digitally altered

Medical room

Mitch Lewis is the big one at Waverley Park. The key forward is set to miss at least the first month of the season after straining his ACL in January. James Sicily (ankle) is OK after sitting out the second half of the intraclub. Cooper Stephens is in concussion protocols. Harry Morrison (hamstring) is almost fit after a setback during the pre-season.

Who's flying

Dylan Moore was a standout in an at-times fiery intraclub and looks primed to establish himself as one of the best half-forwards in the game in 2023. Karl Amon has slotted in nicely on a wing, while James Worpel has fully recovered from a shoulder reconstruction and looks ready to go again after a difficult 2022.

Well, this is new

After contemplating this last year, the Hawks have pulled the trigger on Will Day. The South Australian has been moved inside this pre-season and is set to spend more time there and on a wing in 2023. Don’t be surprised if you see James Sicily spending some time around the ball in the practice matches.

Will Day takes a breath after a training session at Hawthorn in January 2023. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Pre-season games

Match sim: Thursday, February 23 v Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium, 4pm AEDT

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Collingwood @ UTAS Stadium 5.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

Hawthorn has trained everywhere this pre-season. They’ve been forced off Waverley Park due to resurfacing in recent months, training at La Trobe, Monash and Federation University, as well as Caulfield Grammar's Wheelers Hill campus. - Josh Gabelich

Medical room

Christian Salem remains the main issue at Melbourne heading into the season. The premiership defender is dealing with a thyroid issue and is yet to have a clear return date. Luke Dunstan strained his hamstring on the weekend, while Jake Melksham is managing a minor calf issue.

Who's flying

In a team full of mega stars, Kysaiah Pickett has been the most eye-catching across the summer. The out-of-contract small forward has been used through the middle in short bursts during the pre-season in a sign of what’s to come in 2023.

Kysaiah Pickett in action during a Melbourne training session on February 15, 2023. Picture: Melbourne FC

Well, this is new

Most clubs have a dominant No.1 ruckman. Melbourne has two stars on its list. Right now, we are still waiting to see how Simon Goodwin juggles Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy in the same side.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v St Kilda @ RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v Richmond @ Casey Fields, 4.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

Competition for spots is fierce inside 50. Jacob van Rooyen has been a standout across the summer, but Ben Brown has hit the scoreboard in recent match sim blocks, slotting six goals recently. Tom McDonald is also fully fit and starred in an intraclub at Casey Fields on the weekend. Is there room for the untried teenager in round one? - Josh Gabelich

Medical room

The Kangaroos are tracking pretty well from a fitness perspective. New recruit Darcy Tucker is the only race against the clock for round one as he recovers from a knee injury. Jack Mahony (shoulder), Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf) and Aaron Hall (Achilles) are all in a conditioning block, but should feature in at least one practice match. Brayden George is a long-term prospect after arriving at the club rehabilitating an ACL injury. Griffin Logue played a half in last Saturday's intraclub as he returns from a dislocated finger.

Who's flying

Keep an eye on North's exciting first-round draft picks from its 2020 crop. The No.3 selection from that season, Will Phillips, has been among the standouts on the track this summer and looks primed for a breakout campaign. Meanwhile, its No.13 pick from that year, Tom Powell, was best on ground in last Saturday's intraclub. He's noticeably bigger, but has kept his evasiveness, while he won plenty of the footy as a starting midfielder.

Well, this is new

There is a very Hawthorn feel to this new North Melbourne, which is only natural when four-time premiership coaching great Alastair Clarkson has taken the reins. Clarkson's former Hawks assistant Brett Ratten has arrived in a part-time assistant coaching role, his former player Josh Gibson has joined as a defensive specialist coach, ex-Hawks ruck coach Damian Monkhorst is performing the same role now at Arden Street, while Dan Howe and three-time premiership veteran Liam Shiels have signed as rookies. Then there's the club's new head of footy, Todd Viney, a long-time Clarkson colleague who also worked at Hawthorn.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Richmond @ Arden Street, 10am AEDT

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 1.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

Expect anything when it comes to where last year's No.3 pick, Harry Sheezel, plays his footy this season. A round one lock, Sheezel started last Saturday's intraclub in a completely new role across half-back, shifted forward to start the second half, then went through the midfield for long periods in the final term. – Riley Beveridge

Harry hype 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XhZeSt2JWQ — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) February 18, 2023

Medical room

Jeremy Finlayson was back running on Monday for the first time since ankle surgery in January. The versatile tall will now progress his training, but is still a question mark ahead of round one. Young key-position player Ollie Lord is back doing light drills after suffering a lacerated kidney, although is still waiting medical clearance to resume contact. Zak Butters was kept out of last week's intraclub with a shoulder niggle, but is expected to play Friday's practice match against West Coast, while Ollie Wines (knee) is building nicely and will also face the Eagles. Josh Sinn (hamstring) is close to a return, while Trent Dumont (calf) will be touch-and-go for the opening round.

Who's flying

Young guns Connor Rozee and Zak Butters have taken ownership of the midfield during the pre-season and are ready to take some of the load off Travis Boak and Ollie Wines. After not running much until Christmas Jason Horne-Francis has looked sharp in the past six weeks. Young ruck/forward Dante Visentini has impressed, while 2022 mid-season draft pick-up Brynn Teakle has also made big strides.

Connor Rozee looks on during Port Adelaide training in January 2023. Picture: Michael Sullivan, PAFC

Well, this is new

Port has juggled some of its coaching staff, with Chad Cornes (forwards) and Nathan Bassett (defence) switching lines from last season. Josh Carr has also slotted in nicely at the club he won a premiership with as a player, taking the midfield reins from Brent Montgomery, who headed to GWS. Travis Boak has also spent more time forward than midfield through the pre-season.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park, 4.40pm AWST

Practice match: Thursday, March 2 v Fremantle, Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST

And another thing…

With the wing role vacated by Karl Amon up for grabs, Miles Bergman has put in a power of work in the gym to be noticeably bigger and stronger. Conversely, Xavier Duursma has trimmed down, ramping up his running volume to regain the strength that saw him taken at No.18 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft. - Michael Whiting

Xavier Duursma in action during a Port Adelaide training session in January 2023. Picture: Michael Sullivan, PAFC

Medical room

Liam Baker will be pushing for round one, depending on his recovery from having his appendix removed, but Jason Castagna (hamstring) is less likely. Tom Lynch (foot) is gradually ramping up his training and is on track to face Carlton, but it is unclear to what level he'll participate in pre-season matches, with Jack Graham (toe) following a similar timeline. The Tigers have earmarked the Melbourne practice match for Nathan Broad (hamstring). Josh Gibcus is recovering from a long-term hamstring injury and is back running, while draftee Kaleb Smith (foot) has been in a moonboot for a month.

Who's flying

Star recruit Tim Taranto had a tough 2022 season with Greater Western Sydney, missing five rounds with a back issue and two with concussion. But he's had a full pre-season and has been flying on the track, winning both the pre- and post-Christmas 2km time trials. Daniel Rioli made the All-Australian squad of 44 last year and has looked particularly sharp, while 20-year-old mid-season rookie Jacob Bauer – who should be next in line if Jack Riewoldt or Tom Lynch are injured – has impressed.

Well, this is new

What's old is new again at Richmond, with highly rated former backline coach Ben Rutten returning to the club after a stint as Essendon's senior coach. He's the second ex-head coach in Damien Hardwick's ranks, with David Teague coming into his second season at the Tigers. The inclusion of former GWS pair Jacob Hopper and Taranto has led Trent Cotchin to spend more time in attack, rotating through the middle where required. Developing young forward Kaelan Bradtke has won plenty of admirers over summer, earning Richmond's SSP spot.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v North Melbourne @ Arden Street, 10am AEDT

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v Melbourne @ Casey Fields, 4.10pm AEDT

And another thing…

The benefit of having two former senior coaches on staff came to the fore in the pre-Christmas training block, with Rutten and Teague taking charge while Damien Hardwick spent time in the US with the Dallas Mavericks (NBA) and Detroit Lions (NFL). On a decidedly lighter front, midfielder Jack Ross has slowly been developing a fresh look over summer, moving from a tight crop to longer curls. – Sarah Black

Ben Rutten looks on during a Richmond training session on November 24, 2022. Picture: Richmond FC

Medical room

Ross Lyon is light on for key targets inside 50 heading into round one. Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (foot), Matt Allison (foot) will start the season on the sidelines. Tim Membrey (knee) is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time. Zak Jones (Achilles) has been ruled out of the start of the season.

Who's flying

Rowan Marshall has shown he is up to the task of handling the No.1 ruck mantle without Paddy Ryder at the club. Mitch Owens and Marcus Windhager look set to show they won't struggle with second-year blues.

Windy at it again 🍬 pic.twitter.com/qIll9jNBgv — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) February 17, 2023

Well, this is new

Where do we start? The footy department is completely new. From the senior coach to the rest of his coaching team. Lenny Hayes is back at the club, along with Robert Harvey and Brendon Goddard, plus David Misson. The Saints signed two players via SSP during the window, recruiting former Blue Liam Stocker and young key forward Anthony Caminiti.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Melbourne @ RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v Essendon @ RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT

And another thing...

Dougal Howard moved from Port Adelaide to St Kilda three years ago so he could return to his natural habitat in defence. He has been a star since then at Moorabbin, but might be about to head back into attack to help fill the Max King-size hole. – Josh Gabelich

Medical room

The biggest concern for the Swans over the summer has been Nick Blakey’s glandular fever diagnosis. Luckily, it's not severe, with the 22-year-old likely to play around 30 minutes of footy this Friday. Meanwhile, Ryan Clarke (hamstring), Joel Amartey (hamstring) and Hayden McLean (quad) are all tracking well from their respective injuries. But the news isn't as good for Sam Wicks, who underwent shoulder surgery last month. Veterans Lance Franklin, Sam Reid and Tom Hickey have all been on modified programs across the summer.

Who's flying

Errol Gulden hasn't missed a session this summer, with the 20-year-old set for an eye-catching 2023 after 43 games across his first two AFL seasons. While he may not crack into Sydney's best 23 immediately, there's been plenty of positivity around small forward Jacob Konstanty. Selected with pick No.20 at last year's draft, the Gippsland Power product has garnered comparisons to Tom Papley.

Well, this is new

Not just new, but big, bright and sparkling new! The Swans moved into their state-of-the-art training facilities at the historic Royal Hall of Industries building in January. Located just metres from the SCG, the building will house the men’s and women's programs, as well as Academy programs.

Dane Rampe during a pre-season training session in Sydney's new headquarters at the Royal Hall of Industries on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Pre-season games

Match sim: Saturday, February 25 v Brisbane Lions @ Tramway Oval (Moore Park), 12pm AEDT

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v Carlyon @ Blacktown International Sports Park, 7.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

There's always a few new haircuts getting around at this time of year. And at the Swans, it's young forward Logan McDonald who's trying out a new do. Gone are the flowing brown locks, with a shaved head now in their place. – Sarah Olle

Logan McDonald poses during Sydney's official team photo day at the Royal Hall of Industries on January 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Premiership forward Jack Darling ruined the Eagles' improved run this summer when he went down with an ankle injury at training, leaving him touch-and-go for round one. Fellow tall Oscar Allen experienced a slight hamstring issue that kept him out of the Eagles' main intraclub, but he should play both pre-season games. Speedster Jack Petruccelle (ankle) and midfielder Luke Edwards (quad) have both spent time in the rehab group recently, while young ruckman Harrry Barnett (ankle) has been managed conservatively. Key forward Jack Williams suffered a ruptured spleen at training. The Eagles have been careful with the large number of players coming back from serious injuries, with Campbell Chesser (ankle) among those now fit but on restricted minutes.

Who's flying

Dual club champion Elliot Yeo has battled through three interrupted seasons that, at times, have robbed him of his power and strength. This pre-season, however, the midfield star has largely looked back to his best, showcasing all his assets in the Eagles' main intraclub. Yeo was dynamic at stoppages and won several centre clearances while also rotating at half-back. Second-year midfielder Jai Culley has been a standout after a committed off-season, with defender Alex Witherden and forward Samo Petrevski-Seton also earning internal plaudits.

Elliot Yeo in action during West Coast's intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Well, this is new

Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey has spent time at half-back this summer in an experiment that started last season but went unnoticed. Reappointed as captain for 2023, Shuey bounced back from two difficult seasons ruined by soft tissue injuries to play 17 games last year. Time at half-back in his 15th season could lighten the load on his body, however, with Shuey rotating with Yeo and draftee Reuben Ginbey through midfield and defensive roles. Speaking of things that are new, prized draftee Ginbey looks a ready-made AFL talent who has shone in his first pre-season.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Friday, February 24 v Port Adelaide @ Mineral Resources Park, 4.40pm AWST

Practice match: Friday, March 3 v Adelaide @ Mineral Resources Park, 4.40pm AWST

And another thing...

The word out of Bendigo after West Coast drafted Noah Long with pick No.58 in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft was that the club had a steal on its hands. That feedback has been backed up by excellent training form, with the small forward now a round one bolter. Skilful on both sides and smart inside 50, the teenager looks like being the long-term replacement for Junior Rioli and he could deliver the Eagles more than they anticipated in 2023. – Nathan Schmook

L-R: Liam Ryan, Sam Petrevski-Seton and Noah Long celebrate a goal during West Coast's intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Medical room

Adam Treloar (ankle) has been the concern across the pre-season but he is set to play in Saturday's intra-club in Ballarat, putting him on course to play in round one. Cody Weightman tweaked his adductor last week but is a chance to play this weekend, while Tim English (hamstring) is back in training after an interrupted few weeks. Jason Johannisen is sidelined with a calf and in doubt for round one.

Who's flying

Hard to go past Aaron Naughton this pre-season. The spearhead has banked a full summer after being impacted by niggles in 2022. Naughton also looks set to benefit from the addition of Rory Lobb and an improved Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. English had been flying before a couple of setbacks, while Tom Liberatore has been a standout in match sim.

Aaron Naughton in action at the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Well, this is new

Josh Bruce has returned to where it all started in defence, following the arrival of Lobb. The former Saint and Giant is fighting for a spot against Liam Jones, Alex Keath and Ryan Gardner.

Pre-season games

Match sim: Saturday, February 25 v Western Bulldogs (intraclub) @ Mars Stadium, Ballarat, 11am AEDT

Practice match: Saturday, March 4 v North Melbourne @ Ikon Park, 1.10pm AEDT

And another thing...

On the eve of the season, the big question is where will Sam Darcy play in 2023? The Rising Star contender has spent most of the summer training down back, but has kicked plenty of goals in recent match sim sessions when swung forward. Not a bad problem to have if you are Luke Beveridge. – Josh Gabelich