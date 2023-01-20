Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has been dealt a blow with No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas to undergo surgery on his knee.

Tsatas, picked up by the Bombers in November's NAB AFL Draft, suffered an acute meniscus tear at training this week.

The midfielder will undergo surgery and is facing the possibility of missing the start of the season, with Essendon beginning its 2023 against Hawthorn on March 19.

"Elijah suffered a knock to the knee during a contest drill earlier in the week, and the initial scan showed a minor tear in his meniscus. He has been assessed by a surgeon today who has recommended it be repaired," Essendon general manager of performance Dan McPherson said.

Anthony Munkara, Elijah Tsatas, Lewis Hayes, Alwyn Davey jnr and Rhett Montgomerie. Picture: @essendonfc Twitter

"The post-operation timeframes will be determined following the surgery but he is a young player with a bright future ahead of him, so whilst this setback is disappointing, we won't be rushing his return to play.

"He's had a great start to his time in the AFL system having produced a very impressive pre-season to this point. We will give him the required time to recover to ensure he is best prepared to re-join the AFL program."

Tensions also boiled over at Essendon training on Friday, with teammates stepping in to separate Jake Stringer and Mason Redman after a scuffle.

Essendon players separate Mason Redman and Jake Stringer after a scuffle at training on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season during which they won just seven games, leading to the sacking of coach Ben Rutten.

Former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott was appointed as his replacement in September.