GOLD Coast co-captain Touk Miller will miss the Suns' two practice matches after suffering a "mild" hamstring injury but is expected to be available for round one.

Miller suffered the setback in Friday's match simulation session and will now be unavailable to face Essendon and Greater Western Sydney in the next fortnight.

The club is confident he will line up against Sydney in the Opening Round on March 18.

"Touk felt some discomfort in his hamstring on Friday and on assessment, has a mild hamstring injury,” Gold Coast head physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said.

"Touk will reintegrate into full training over the next couple of weeks leading into the start of the season."

Touk Miller in action at a Gold Coast training session on December 9, 2022. Picture: Twitter (@GoldCoastSUNS)

Miller has been named an All-Australian in the past two seasons, also finishing third in last year's Brownlow Medal, just two votes behind winner Patrick Cripps and one behind second placed Lachie Neale.

He has not missed a home-and-away game through injury since 2019.

Lachie Weller (knee) and Wil Powell (hamstring) are also unavailable to face the Bombers on Thursday and are expected back close to the Opening Round.