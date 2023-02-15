GREATER Western Sydney has made Toby Greene sole captain for the 2023 season, reverting to a more traditional leadership set-up in Adam Kingsley's first year in the role.

Greene was one of three co-captains last year alongside Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly, but he will take on the job alone this year.

Coniglio and Kelly have been made vice-captains while Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor and Connor Idun complete the leadership group.

"It's a huge honour," Greene said.

"I've come a long way and it took a long time, but I've done a lot of work on my leadership skills.

"As a young kid I was probably nowhere near it and was trying to find my way in AFL footy but I'm in my twelfth season now and I've been here since the start.

"It's a massive honour and I'll be certainly putting all my time and effort into doing the best job I can."

In an exclusive interview with AFL.com.au last month, Kingsley flagged that a change to a more traditional leadership model was being considered.

"It's certainly different, three captains," Kingsley told AFL.com.au.

"In my whole AFL career as a player and a coach, I think I've had every program bar one under one captain, and that was last year. That worked fine last year, with Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis (at Richmond). But it'll need some consideration moving forward.

"Three captains doesn't happen very often. Do you need three captains? Do you need two? Do you need one?

"I think if you look at our three captains – and this is where I've taken the time to understand them, having watched them from afar, but getting to know them a little more intimately around who they are and how they influence the group – I think each of them in their own right could quite easily be the sole captain."