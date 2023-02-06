Christian Salem in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DASHING Melbourne defender Christian Salem has been moved to a modified training program due to a thyroid issue.

There has been no timeframe given for his return to the main group, and it is a concern that has occurred twice in his nine years on Melbourne's list.

The thyroid gland helps controls body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and weight.

Salem lost six kilograms during a flare-up just after he was drafted in late 2013, and in 2016 didn't return to the senior side until round 23 after a re-emergence of the issue following round eight.

Christian Salem kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Christian is currently undergoing treatment for an illness resulted to his thyroid gland," Melbourne's head of medical Dr Laura Lallanec said.

"Christian has had a similar issue in the past where his thyroid becomes overactive.

"He will continue to be monitored closely by his specialist and reintegrate into training as his thyroid levels stabilise."

Salem had a stellar 2021 campaign, named in the All-Australian squad of 40 as the Demons broke through for a long-awaited premiership, but missed nearly three months in the first half of last season due to a knee injury sustained in round one.