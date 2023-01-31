Patrick Dangerfield and Lachie Neale battle for the ball during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A PRELIMINARY final rematch between Brisbane and Geelong plus Melbourne's high-powered clash against Richmond headline the official practice match schedule ahead of the 2023 season.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, 16 of the 18 clubs will take part in match simulations on February 23 and 24 before all clubs will play official practice matches on March 2-4.

Brisbane's Friday night game at its new home base in Springfield against premier Geelong will be one of three official practice matches on Thursday, March 2 with Hawthorn to host Collingwood in Launceston and Fremantle to face Port Adelaide in Perth.

St Kilda will face Essendon at RSEA Park on the Saturday afternoon before Sydney takes on Carlton in Blacktown and West Coast hosts Adelaide at its home base in the west.

On the Sunday, GWS will host Gold Coast in Blacktown, the Western Bulldogs will face North Melbourne at Ikon Park and Melbourne will take on Richmond at Casey Fields.

Bailey Smith and Jy Simpkin in action during the R5 clash between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

All official practice matches will be free to attend and broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo.

As reported last week, the unofficial match simulations - which are organised between the clubs and whose duration, number of players involved and number of breaks don't have to follow the standard AFL structure - will be played in the week before the official practice games.

On Thursday, February 23, Geelong will host Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium and Essendon will travel to Gold Coast to play the Suns, with both games to start at 4pm local time.

There will be six match simulations the following day; North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden St, Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Sydney v Brisbane at Tramway Oval in Sydney, St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, Fremantle v Adelaide at Cockburn and West Coast v Port Adelaide in Perth.

The Giants and Bulldogs have opted not to be involved in the match simulations, choosing instead to play intraclub games during their community camps.

The attendance and broadcast details for the match simulations will be announced in due course.

Unofficial match simulations

Thursday, February 23

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 4pm AEDT (4 x 20 min plus time on)

Gold Coast v Essendon, Austworld Centre Oval (Carrara), 4pm AEST (5pm AEDT), (6 x 25 min, no time on)

Friday, February 24

North Melbourne v Richmond, Arden St, 10am AEDT (4 x 25 mins, 2 x 20 mins, no time on)

Carlton v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (4 x 25 min, no time on)

Sydney v Brisbane, Tramway Oval (Moore Park), 12pm AEDT (4 x 25 min, no time on)

St Kilda v Melbourne, RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT (6 x 25 min, no time on)

Fremantle v Adelaide, Victor George Kailis Oval (Cockburn), 3.30pm AWST (6.30pm AEDT), (6 x 25 min, no time on)

West Coast v Port Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park (Perth) 4.40pm AWST (7.40pm AEDT), (4 x 28 min, 2 x 20 min, no time on)

Official practice matches*

Thursday, March 2

Hawthorn v Collingwood, UTAS Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST (7.10pm AEDT)

Brisbane v Geelong, Brighton Homes Arena, 7.10pm AWST (8.10pm AEDT)

Friday, March 3

St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 4.10pm AEDT

Sydney v Carlton, Blacktown International Sports Park, 7.10pm AEDT

West Coast v Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park (Perth), 4.40pm AWST (7.40pm AEDT)

Saturday, March 4

GWS Giants v Gold Coast, Blacktown International Sports Park, 12.10pm AEDT

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Ikon Park, 1.10pm AEDT

Melbourne v Richmond, Casey Fields, 4.10pm AEDT

*Attendance free, matches broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo