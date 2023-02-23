GREATER Western Sydney has secured a significant statement to kickstart the Adam Kingsley era, with gun midfielder Tom Green signing a fresh four-year contract extension on Friday.

Green has emerged as one of the side's most important players this pre-season, stepping seamlessly into the midfield vacancy created by last October's departure of Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

The club has subsequently moved early to ensure Green's future in New South Wales, landing the supremely talented 22-year-old on a long-term deal that will see him remain at the Giants until at least 2027 and taking him through to his free agency year.

Green had already been rewarded for a standout summer at the Giants this pre-season, when he was elevated into the club's leadership group last week under its new sole captain Toby Greene.

It followed a highly promising first four seasons at the club, where he has played 45 games and established himself as one of the League's premier young clearance and contested winners.

Tom Green during GWS's pre-season training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Speaking to AFL.com.au earlier this summer, Green – who has been tipped internally as a potential future captain of the football club – said he was relishing the additional responsibility created by the loss of Taranto and Hopper.

"I'm always disappointed to see both good players and good people leave, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking at it and thinking of the opportunity it gives myself and the other midfielders," Green said.

"I like and cherish that responsibility and I look forward to it. I don't look at more responsibility and say, 'oh f***'. I think, if you rise to the occasion and you try harder and give everything you have, you will step up because your mates are relying on you."

Learn More Powerful Green swings it home Tom Green continues to blossom after this explosive snap sailed through

Green was recruited to the Giants with pick No.10 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, having graduated through its Academy system. A Canberra local, he will return to his hometown in Australia's capital for the side's intraclub match on Saturday.

The Giants are now expected to turn their attentions towards securing deals for fellow former top-10 draft picks in Finn Callaghan and Lachie Ash, with the promising young duo also due to come out of contract at season's end.