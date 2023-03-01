FROM bizarre jumpers to experimental rules and massive bags of goals, the pre-season cup delivered plenty of high points over its 26-year existence.

From 1988, when it took over from the old Night Series, until 2013, the pre-season cup took on several guises under different sponsors including Panasonic, Foster's, Ansett Australia, Wizard Home Loans and NAB.

Ten years on from the last official pre-season cup Grand Final, when Brisbane beat Carlton in the 2013 NAB Cup decider, we take a look back at some of the highs and lows from the competition's history.

Fev stars in the Millennium Match

Perhaps the most extraordinary part of Brendan Fevola's 12-goal haul against Collingwood on New Year's Eve 1999 is his apparent indifference to the one-off event, both then and now. A crowd of less than 20,000 turned up to the MCG on the final day of the millennium to watch an 18-year-old Fevola announce himself with a huge bag in Carlton's thumping 88-point win over the old enemy. Fevola was so disinterested that he revealed years later his pre-match routine had consisted of two McChicken burgers and two cans of bourbon and he later said: "It's the worst time ever to play a game of footy. New Year's Eve is no time for playing footy. It's for froths and mates and family."

On This Day: Fevola's 12 goals in the 'Millennium Match,' 1999

The cranky Saints

For a club so starved of success, you'd think any piece of silverware would be a cause for celebration for St Kilda. But the memory of the club's 2004 Wizard Cup triumph has lived on not for the result but for the way the club celebrated - or more to the point, the way it didn't celebrate. Having told his players they had bigger fish to fry than a pre-season cup win, then-coach Grant Thomas and captain Lenny Hayes famously didn't even smile as they held the trophy aloft following their win over Geelong. Almost two decades later, the Saints' wait for that elusive VFL/AFL premiership continues.

Grant Thomas and Lenny Hayes after St Kilda's 2004 Wizard Cup win. Picture: AFL Photos

The King carves up

The dominant player of his era, one of Wayne Carey's greatest (and sometimes most overlooked) performances came in the 1998 pre-season cup Grand Final. In front of more than 63,000 fans at Waverley, Carey kicked five goals - including four in the final quarter - as North Melbourne overturned a three-goal deficit at three-quarter time to beat St Kilda by 14 points. Carey also racked up 27 disposals as he and Winston Abraham ripped the Saints apart, with the Kangaroos adding the 1998 title to their 1995 pre-season cup win to go with their AFL premierships in 1996 and 1999.

Wayne Carey and Denis Pagan celebrate North Melbourne's 1998 Ansett Cup win. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast wins ... but doesn't realise

The introduction of the 'next score wins' rule in 1989 led to a bizarre finish in the quarter-final between West Coast and Hawthorn, with the Eagles not realising they'd secured the victory when the winning point was scored. Two late West Coast goals saw the scores tied at 88-all at the end of normal time and play continued for what players seemingly believed was a mandated period of extra time. So when Eagle Paul Peos put through the winning point, players from both teams took up their positions for the ensuing kick-in, despite commentators declaring West Coast the victors. As the siren sounded and the Eagles belatedly celebrated, Dennis Cometti observed: "I would say, going by that reaction, that the players didn't quite know the rule."

West Coast's Paul Peos during a 1992 premiership game against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

The super goal arrives

The pre-season cup has long been the breeding ground for experimental rule changes, with the nine-point super goal one of the few that stuck. From 2003 to 2017, goals kicked from outside the 50m arc netted a team nine points, with a Super Goal marked by goal umpires raising both arms above their head. Other notable rule experimentations included a call to play on for backwards kicks, three points for a deliberate rushed behind, the last touch out-of-bounds rule and play on if the ball hit the post and bounced back into the field of play. Rules that have eventually been brought in to the AFL premiership season, like video technology and a crackdown on rushed behinds, were first trialed in the pre-season cup.

A goal umpire signals a Super Goal. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Tuck and his medal

Between 1992 and 2013, the best player in the pre-season cup Grand Final was awarded the Michael Tuck Medal in honour of the Hawthorn legend. Modern greats like Gavin Wanganeen, Wayne Carey, Andrew McLeod and Robert Harvey have all taken home the medal, but arguably the most famous Tuck Medal moment came courtesy of the man himself. When awarding Brendan Fevola the medal after the 2005 Grand Final, Tuck confidently told the 43,000 fans at Docklands Stadium that the Carlton forward had won "the Norm Smith Medal", an unfortunate faux pas that the Hawks great has been reminded of ever since.

Brendan Fevola with the 2005 Michael Tuck Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Waverley rides the wave

The pre-season cup was undoubtedly at its peak during the 1990s, when record crowds jammed into the old Waverley Park for a taste of footy early in the year. The biggest recorded crowd for a pre-season Grand Final was the 75,533 who watched Essendon's triumph over Richmond in 1993 - the first of the Bombers' two premierships that year - while the four Grand Finals between 1996 and 1999 had an average crowd of 67,333. But the last-ever pre-season cup Grand Final in 2013 attracted less than 25,000 to Docklands Stadium, reflecting the waning interest in the competition.

Essendon celebrate its 1993 Foster's Cup win. Picture: AFL Photos

Footy goes global

Long before the short-lived China experiment and St Kilda's brief incursion into New Zealand, the pre-season cup was a chance for Australia's game to spread its wings. Having long played post-season games in places like the UK (remember the infamous Battle of Britain in 1987?), Canada and even Japan, the game tried its luck in South Africa, New Zealand, the US and Abu Dhabi via the pre-season competition in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The game's push into new regions continues to this day, albeit at grassroots level, while those in the big leagues remain on home soil.

Matthew Clarke and Peter Mann ahead of the 1998 Ansett Cup clash at Newlands, Cape Town. Picture: AFL Photos

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Brisbane chairman Noel Gordon and Fremantle CEO David Hatt. Picture: AFL Photos

Experimental jumpers

Not only did the League shake things up with the rules in the pre-season cup, the clubs did as well with guernseys that varied from the bold to the downright offensive. Hawthorn was one of the chief culprits in this regard, from the chequerboard look of 1995 to its t-shirt style look in the early 2000s (which Geelong later followed in the old NAB Challenge) while West Coast's burnt orange look in the early 2000s was another low point. Scroll down for some more highs and lows of pre-season jumpers.

Hawthorn players ahead of a 1995 pre-season game against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn celebrates its 1999 Ansett Cup semi-final win over the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast players during a 2000 premiership match against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Mick Malthouse and Alan Didak celebrate a 2001 Ansett Cup game. Picture: AFL Photos

Kane Johnson after Richmond's loss to Collingwood in the 2005 Wizard Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Brad Johnson after a 2004 Wizard Cup loss to Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide's Lance Picioane during the 1998 Ansett Cup match against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn celebrate a 2000 Ansett Cup win. Picture: AFL Photos