Pat Lipinski marks in front of Changkuoth Jiath during the practice match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PATRICK Lipinski is in serious doubt for the opening rounds of the season after dislocating his shoulder in Collingwood's final practice match against Hawthorn on Thursday night.

While premiership points weren't on the line, the Magpies did just enough in the end to win 15.16 (106) to 14.16 (100) at University of Tasmania Stadium but it was Lipinski's injury that soured a decent rehearsal ahead of round one.

He will be assessed in the coming days when he returns to Melbourne but the 24-year-old has a history of issues with his left shoulder, undergoing a reconstruction in September, after carrying an issue across the second half of last season.

Collingwood, last year's preliminary finalists, will sweat on Lipinski's diagnosis but might be without the former Bulldog for some time, though Craig McRae will return from Tasmania thrilled with the performance of Jordan De Goey, who wasn't in this touch a year ago.

After reaching the eve of last season underdone following a pre-season spent away from the club, and after enduring a winter where he was in the headlines for the wrong reasons and was yet to put pen to paper on the five-year deal he eventually inked, De Goey banked a box office performance on Thursday to tune up for round one.

The 26-year-old was in everything from the opening seconds to the final siren, amassing 31 disposals, 13 inside 50s, eight clearances and 789 metres gained to put the finishing touches on an impressive pre-season, following minor shoulder surgery in December.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell formed a lethal partnership with De Goey around the ball, finishing with 28 disposals against his old side.

With only Brayden Maynard (infection) and Jack Ginnivan (suspension) missing, the Pies were almost full strength and remained in control of proceedings, although Hawthorn produced a much more impressive showing than seven days earlier when Geelong smashed them by 85 points at GMHBA Stadium.

The Hawks unveiled prized pick Cam Mackenzie for the first time since using selection No.7 on him last November and the young gun didn't disappoint in his first appearance in brown and gold.

Mackenzie looks destined to make his debut against Essendon in round one after collecting 24 disposals and a goal in a calm and composed effort, while former Western Bulldogs forward Fergus Greene is also on track for round one after slotting a game-high three goals, months after being signed as a delisted free agent.

With Jaeger O'Meara and Mitchell departing during the trade period, Jai Newcombe has quickly become the main man in Hawthorn's engine room, despite being just 21 with 29 games of AFL experience.

But after finishing runner-up in the Peter Crimmins Medal last year, Newcombe appears set to go to another level after matching it with Collingwood's experienced midfield brigade on Thursday night.

James Worpel produced a performance that shows he can be counted on in 2023 after enduring a frustrating 2022 campaign that featured time at Box Hill followed by a shoulder reconstruction.

James Worpel handballs during the practice match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at UTAS Stadium on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The 2019 best and fairest winner collected 30 touches, nine clearances and 624 metres gained to provide coach Sam Mitchell with another option at the coalface.

Finn Maginness looks set for another season clamping opposition stars after Mitchell sent him to NAB AFL Rising Star winner Nick Daicos, where the Hawk nullified the star young Pie.

Both sides will now return to Melbourne on Friday and have at least a fortnight to prepare for round one, with Collingwood facing the reigning premiers first up and Hawthorn meeting traditional rivals Essendon on the first Sunday of the season.

New faces

All four of the players Collingwood recruited in October featured in Tasmania, with Tom Mitchell showing how damaging he will be in tight. Dan McStay hit the scoreboard again with two goals, while Billy Frampton and Bobby Hill weren't as involved as last Friday. Oleg Markov entered the game in the second half. Hawthorn free agency signing Karl Amon provided plenty of drive with 23 disposals, but it was all about first-round draftee Cam Mackenzie in Launceston. The 2022 No.7 pick put his magnet on Sam Mitchell’s whiteboard with an eye-catching effort, while Fergus Greene slotted three majors to do his chances of playing in round one no harm.

Round one chance

Reef McInnes has been the late bolter at Collingwood but didn’t enter the game into late in Tasmania. Billy Frampton remains in the hunt to face Geelong in round one, while Bobby Hill has had a decent pre-season but had a quiet final practice match. Sam Butler and Denver Grainger-Barras both didn’t get much game time, but Cam Mackenzie and Fergus Greene ensured they will be there in a fortnight with strong showings.

Medical room

Patrick Lipinski was the only injury concern out of the game, dislocating his shoulder in the closing stages of the pre-season in a blow for the Magpies. Brayden Maynard missed the game due to an infection from a cut last week but will be fine for round one. Mitch Lewis is the biggest out at Hawthorn right now with the key forward set to miss the first month of the season.

Fantasy watch

James Worpel (MID, $463,000) may have locked himself into multiple teams after a busy display. He collected 30 disposals for his 85 points. Another mid-pricer, Will Day (DEF, $537,000), grew into the match and had an impact in the midfield, finishing with 73 points. Lock in another Hawk, Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000), as an on-field rookie after his polished 92-point performance, while Fergus Greene (FWD, $200,000) kicked 3.2 and finished with 67 points. James Sicily (DEF, $854,000) finished with 87 points and Dylan Moore (FWD, $826,000) dominated early, his 65-point game coming from just 43 per cent time on ground. There was mixed news for the Pies. In what may be a sign of things to come, Nick Daicos (DEF, $769,000) was on the end of a tag from Finn Maginness and had just 58 points. Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $725,000) shared ruck duties with Mason Cox and had 74 points, while Tom Mitchell (MID, $853,000) was busy, finishing with 91.

HAWTHORN 5.0 8.7 13.10 14.16 (100)

COLLINGWOOD 6.1 9.8 13.13 15.16 (106)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Greene 3, Moore 2, Macdonald 2, Wingard, Ward, Reeves, Meek, Mackenzie, Koschitzke, Bramble

Collingwood: Mihocek 2, McStay 2, Lipinski 2, Elliott 2, Adams 2, Sidebottom, McInnes, Hill, Hoskin-Elliott, J.Daicos

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Worpel, Mackenzie, Greene, Maginness, Amon

Collingwood: De Goey, Mitchell, Adams, J.Daicos, Crisp, Lipinski

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Collingwood: Lipinski (shoulder)

Reports: Nil