Charlie Clarke will make his first AFL appearance in Sunday's match against Hawthorn

Charlie Clarke celebrates a goal with Sam Darcy during the VFL semi-final between Footscray and Box Hill on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Charlie Clarke will make his debut at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Tom Liberatore are both set to return against Hawthorn.

With Cody Weightman undergoing elbow surgery this week and Rhylee West serving a one-game suspension, Clarke will get his first opportunity at AFL level after patiently biding his time in the VFL.

The 20-year-old has played 24 games for Footscray since being selected at pick No.24 in the 2022 AFL Draft, after being recruited from the Sandringham Dragons via Port Melbourne Colts.

Weightman is sidelined for at least the next two months, so an opportunity presents for Clarke to secure a regular spot after laying nine tackles and kicking 2.1 against Williamstown and followed by three goals against the AFL Academy last weekend.

Both Ugle-Hagan and Liberatore completed the full session at Whitten Oval on Thursday morning, ticking off the final box after missing the past fortnight.

Ugle-Hagan was a late out ahead of the win over St Kilda in round six due to family reasons, where the star spearhead returned to Warrnambool to support his community.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 22-year-old missed the trip to Western Australia last weekend but has trained across the past fortnight and is ready to return.

Liberatore travelled to Perth with the team and was set to return after exiting concussion protocols, but ended up missing the game due to illness the night before.

The veteran midfielder was placed in the League's 12-day protocols after collapsing behind the play late in the loss to Essendon in round five, despite passing concussion and medical tests in the aftermath.

Luke Beveridge's side currently sits outside the eight at 3-4 but has the chance to level the ledger when it returns to Docklands for the penultimate game of round eight.