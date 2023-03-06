THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy teams ahead of the first lockout next week.
With a limited pre-season once again, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions.
One of the favourite stats for coaches to look at is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces hot property.
Defenders taking the kick-ins have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on.
When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they're in their club's best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time on ground (TOG) to increase.
CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found on the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre
Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1639 (3rd)
Points against: 1518 (8th)
CBAs: 28 - Reilly O'Brien 21, Rory Laird 20, Sam Berry 17, Josh Rachele 9, Harry Schoenberg 9, Jake Soligo 8, Elliott Himmelberg 7, Tyler Brown 6, Ben Keays 6, Matthew Crouch 5, Izak Rankine 3, Rory Sloane 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Rory Laird
|
1066000
|
MID
|
138
|
73
|
1.9
|
7725
|
Ben Keays
|
862000
|
MID
|
112
|
81
|
1.4
|
7696
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
538000
|
DEF/MID
|
103
|
84
|
1.2
|
5223
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
826000
|
RUC
|
100
|
80
|
1.3
|
8260
|
Jordan Dawson
|
893000
|
DEF
|
99
|
88
|
1.1
|
9020
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
500000
|
FWD
|
96
|
84
|
1.1
|
5208
|
Taylor Walker
|
683000
|
FWD
|
92
|
85
|
1.1
|
7424
|
Sam Berry
|
746000
|
MID
|
79
|
69
|
1.1
|
9443
|
Brodie Smith
|
688000
|
DEF
|
78
|
81
|
1.0
|
8821
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
551000
|
MID
|
73
|
78
|
0.9
|
7548
|
Nick Murray
|
298000
|
DEF
|
71
|
85
|
0.8
|
4197
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
445000
|
FWD
|
65
|
81
|
0.8
|
6846
|
Patrick Parnell
|
423000
|
DEF
|
61
|
85
|
0.7
|
6934
|
Izak Rankine
|
523000
|
FWD
|
59
|
92
|
0.6
|
8864
|
Rory Sloane
|
622000
|
MID
|
57
|
82
|
0.7
|
10912
|
Jake Soligo
|
514000
|
MID
|
57
|
68
|
0.8
|
9018
|
Josh Rachele
|
461000
|
FWD
|
53
|
80
|
0.7
|
8698
|
Tom Doedee
|
523000
|
DEF
|
46
|
88
|
0.5
|
11370
|
Luke Pedlar
|
213000
|
FWD
|
42
|
55
|
0.8
|
5071
|
Jordon Butts
|
320000
|
DEF
|
38
|
87
|
0.4
|
8421
|
Shane McAdam
|
534000
|
FWD
|
37
|
77
|
0.5
|
14432
|
Max Michalanney
|
268000
|
DEF
|
33
|
79
|
0.4
|
8121
|
Matt Crouch
|
778000
|
MID
|
29
|
15
|
1.9
|
26828
|
Tyler Brown
|
416000
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
21
|
1.0
|
19810
Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1551 (6th)
Points against: 1261 (18th)
CBAs: 23 - Josh Dunkley 19, Lachie Neale 18, Oscar McInerney 14, Will Ashcroft 13, Hugh McCluggage 11, Zac Bailey 7 Darcy Fort 6, Eric Hipwood 2, Joe Daniher 1, Jimmy Tunstill 1
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Conor McKenna 2 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Josh Dunkley
|
963000
|
MID/FWD
|
120
|
79
|
1.5
|
8025
|
Harris Andrews
|
489000
|
DEF
|
100
|
100
|
1.0
|
4890
|
Will Ashcroft
|
298000
|
MID
|
97
|
83
|
1.2
|
3072
|
Lachie Neale
|
947000
|
MID
|
95
|
85
|
1.1
|
9968
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
909000
|
MID
|
95
|
74
|
1.3
|
9568
|
Zac Bailey
|
622000
|
MID/FWD
|
82
|
81
|
1.0
|
7585
|
Joe Daniher
|
500000
|
FWD
|
78
|
85
|
0.9
|
6410
|
Jack Gunston
|
535000
|
FWD
|
70
|
73
|
1.0
|
7643
|
Keidean Coleman
|
688000
|
DEF
|
68
|
69
|
1.0
|
10118
|
Daniel Rich
|
747000
|
DEF
|
67
|
81
|
0.8
|
11149
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
573000
|
DEF
|
64
|
89
|
0.7
|
8953
|
Darcy Fort
|
503000
|
RUC/FWD
|
64
|
39
|
1.6
|
7859
|
Jaxon Prior
|
487000
|
MID
|
56
|
66
|
0.8
|
8696
|
Charlie Cameron
|
613000
|
FWD
|
53
|
89
|
0.6
|
11566
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
567000
|
FWD
|
50
|
62
|
0.8
|
11340
|
Oscar McInerney
|
694000
|
RUC
|
49
|
78
|
0.6
|
14163
|
Jack Payne
|
483000
|
DEF
|
49
|
73
|
0.7
|
9857
|
James Tunstill
|
292000
|
MID
|
47
|
71
|
0.7
|
6213
|
Deven Robertson
|
449000
|
MID
|
46
|
87
|
0.5
|
9761
|
Conor McKenna
|
373000
|
DEF
|
46
|
87
|
0.5
|
8109
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
200000
|
DEF
|
43
|
76
|
0.6
|
4651
|
Eric Hipwood
|
458000
|
FWD
|
39
|
40
|
1.0
|
11744
|
Cam Rayner
|
570000
|
FWD
|
38
|
77
|
0.5
|
15000
|
Darragh Joyce
|
241000
|
DEF
|
13
|
25
|
0.5
|
18538
|
Nakia Cockatoo
|
418000
|
FWD
|
12
|
20
|
0.6
|
34833
|
Harry Sharp
|
225000
|
MID
|
10
|
13
|
0.8
|
22500
Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1450 (13th)
Points against: 1490 (10th)
CBAs: 26 - Matthew Kennedy 18, George Hewett 18, Marc Pittonet 17, Adam Cerra 16, Paddy Dow 13, Sam Docherty 9, Tom De Koning 9, Jack Carroll 2, Zac Fisher 2
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (2), Adam Cerra 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Sam Docherty
|
977000
|
DEF
|
143
|
87
|
1.6
|
6832
|
George Hewett
|
870000
|
MID
|
126
|
76
|
1.7
|
6905
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
831000
|
MID
|
106
|
80
|
1.3
|
7840
|
Jack Silvagni
|
615000
|
FWD
|
81
|
84
|
1.0
|
7593
|
Blake Acres
|
755000
|
MID
|
80
|
81
|
1.0
|
9438
|
Charlie Curnow
|
678000
|
FWD
|
80
|
86
|
0.9
|
8475
|
Alex Cincotta
|
200000
|
DEF/MID
|
73
|
80
|
0.9
|
2740
|
Adam Cerra
|
780000
|
MID
|
70
|
79
|
0.9
|
11143
|
Oliver Hollands
|
280000
|
MID
|
68
|
84
|
0.8
|
4118
|
Lewis Young
|
496000
|
DEF
|
61
|
93
|
0.7
|
8131
|
Ed Curnow
|
552000
|
MID
|
58
|
81
|
0.7
|
9517
|
Jacob Weitering
|
483000
|
DEF
|
56
|
73
|
0.8
|
8625
|
Zac Fisher
|
622000
|
FWD
|
51
|
85
|
0.6
|
12196
|
Paddy Dow
|
377000
|
MID
|
49
|
64
|
0.8
|
7694
|
Adam Saad
|
725000
|
DEF
|
48
|
81
|
0.6
|
15104
|
Lachie Cowan
|
242000
|
DEF
|
47
|
72
|
0.7
|
5149
|
Marc Pittonet
|
583000
|
RUC
|
45
|
58
|
0.8
|
12956
|
Matthew Owies
|
470000
|
FWD
|
44
|
50
|
0.9
|
10682
|
Tom De Koning
|
552000
|
RUC
|
35
|
77
|
0.5
|
15771
|
Lachie Plowman
|
406000
|
DEF
|
30
|
91
|
0.3
|
13533
|
Jesse Motlop
|
354000
|
FWD
|
30
|
85
|
0.4
|
11800
|
Josh Honey
|
358000
|
FWD
|
19
|
43
|
0.4
|
18842
|
Sam Durdin
|
213000
|
DEF
|
19
|
23
|
0.8
|
11211
|
Lochie O'Brien
|
623000
|
MID
|
17
|
68
|
0.3
|
36647
|
Jack Carroll
|
396000
|
FWD
|
14
|
18
|
0.8
|
28286
Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1502 (9th)
Points against: 1473 (12th)
CBAs: 31 - Jack Crisp 20, Jordan De Goey 20, Tom Mitchell 19, Darcy Cameron 17, Scott Pendlebury 16, Mason Cox 14, Taylor Adams 11, Nick Daicos 2, Pat Lipinski 2, Josh Daicos 2, Steele Sidebottom 1
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (5), Nick Daicos 3 (3), John Noble 3 (3), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Billy Frampton 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Josh Daicos
|
691000
|
MID
|
105
|
87
|
1.2
|
6581
|
Taylor Adams
|
722000
|
MID
|
103
|
79
|
1.3
|
7010
|
Jack Crisp
|
835000
|
MID
|
100
|
85
|
1.2
|
8350
|
Jordan De Goey
|
700000
|
MID
|
96
|
69
|
1.4
|
7292
|
Tom Mitchell
|
853000
|
MID
|
91
|
76
|
1.2
|
9374
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
711000
|
MID/FWD
|
90
|
75
|
1.2
|
7900
|
Darcy Cameron
|
725000
|
RUC/FWD
|
77
|
78
|
1.0
|
9416
|
Darcy Moore
|
499000
|
DEF
|
77
|
84
|
0.9
|
6481
|
John Noble
|
604000
|
DEF
|
74
|
78
|
0.9
|
8162
|
Brody Mihocek
|
492000
|
FWD
|
61
|
83
|
0.7
|
8066
|
Nick Daicos
|
769000
|
DEF
|
58
|
81
|
0.7
|
13259
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
752000
|
MID
|
57
|
52
|
1.1
|
13193
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
522000
|
DEF
|
55
|
80
|
0.7
|
9491
|
Mason Cox
|
520000
|
RUC/FWD
|
55
|
62
|
0.9
|
9455
|
Jamie Elliott
|
642000
|
FWD
|
54
|
58
|
0.9
|
11889
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
624000
|
MID
|
47
|
83
|
0.6
|
13277
|
Nathan Murphy
|
397000
|
DEF
|
44
|
83
|
0.5
|
9023
|
Daniel McStay
|
544000
|
FWD
|
40
|
92
|
0.4
|
13600
|
Reef McInnes
|
280000
|
FWD
|
40
|
36
|
1.1
|
7000
|
Billy Frampton
|
542000
|
DEF
|
35
|
96
|
0.4
|
15486
|
Jeremy Howe
|
584000
|
DEF
|
32
|
57
|
0.6
|
18250
|
Oleg Markov
|
557000
|
DEF
|
29
|
39
|
0.7
|
19207
|
Bobby Hill
|
374000
|
FWD
|
25
|
69
|
0.4
|
14960
|
Beau McCreery
|
439000
|
FWD
|
20
|
71
|
0.3
|
21950
|
Josh Carmichael
|
421000
|
MID/FWD
|
19
|
27
|
0.7
|
22158
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
513000
|
FWD
|
18
|
22
|
0.8
|
28500
Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1478 (11th)
Points against: 1616 (4th)
CBAs: 17 – Sam Draper 16, Dylan Shiel 12, Darcy Parish 11, Zach Merrett 10, Archie Perkins 8, William Setterfield 8, Jye Caldwell 2, Sam Weideman 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Andrew McGrath
|
719000
|
DEF/MID
|
110
|
80
|
1.4
|
6536
|
Jordan Ridley
|
669000
|
DEF
|
107
|
87
|
1.2
|
6252
|
Zach Merrett
|
949000
|
MID
|
98
|
86
|
1.1
|
9684
|
Will Setterfield
|
610000
|
MID
|
91
|
87
|
1.0
|
6703
|
Jake Kelly
|
521000
|
DEF
|
84
|
89
|
0.9
|
6202
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
482000
|
DEF
|
82
|
95
|
0.9
|
5878
|
Archie Perkins
|
527000
|
FWD
|
80
|
79
|
1.0
|
6588
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
443000
|
DEF
|
79
|
81
|
1.0
|
5608
|
Sam Draper
|
524000
|
RUC
|
75
|
80
|
0.9
|
6987
|
Mason Redman
|
754000
|
DEF
|
68
|
77
|
0.9
|
11088
|
Peter Wright
|
610000
|
FWD
|
62
|
87
|
0.7
|
9839
|
Alwyn Davey
|
212000
|
MID/FWD
|
58
|
79
|
0.7
|
3655
|
Jayden Laverde
|
539000
|
DEF
|
54
|
68
|
0.8
|
9981
|
Sam Durham
|
503000
|
MID
|
54
|
81
|
0.7
|
9315
|
Jye Menzie
|
283000
|
FWD
|
53
|
83
|
0.6
|
5340
|
Dylan Shiel
|
747000
|
MID
|
50
|
85
|
0.6
|
14940
|
Sam Weideman
|
399000
|
FWD
|
50
|
80
|
0.6
|
7980
|
Darcy Parish
|
888000
|
MID
|
39
|
69
|
0.6
|
22769
|
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
335000
|
FWD
|
32
|
74
|
0.4
|
10469
|
Jye Caldwell
|
653000
|
MID
|
25
|
49
|
0.5
|
26120
|
Harrison Jones
|
371000
|
FWD
|
25
|
72
|
0.3
|
14840
|
Will Snelling
|
651000
|
FWD
|
21
|
22
|
1.0
|
31000
|
Kaine Baldwin
|
254000
|
FWD
|
6
|
22
|
0.3
|
42333
Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1646 (2nd)
Points against: 1444 (14th)
CBAs: 25 - Sean Darcy 22, Jaeger O'Meara 20, Caleb Serong 20, Andrew Brayshaw 19, Will Brodie 16, Josh Treacy 3
Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), Brennan Cox 2 (2), Jordan Clark 2 (0), Ethan Hughes 1 (1), Heath Chapman 1 (0)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Will Brodie
|
845000
|
MID
|
116
|
76
|
1.5
|
7284
|
Sean Darcy
|
760000
|
RUC
|
109
|
85
|
1.3
|
6972
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
995000
|
MID
|
107
|
78
|
1.4
|
9299
|
Brennan Cox
|
579000
|
DEF
|
107
|
78
|
1.4
|
5411
|
Caleb Serong
|
777000
|
MID
|
101
|
78
|
1.3
|
7693
|
Jordan Clark
|
722000
|
DEF
|
97
|
93
|
1.0
|
7443
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
727000
|
MID
|
90
|
74
|
1.2
|
8078
|
Nat Fyfe
|
681000
|
MID/FWD
|
83
|
81
|
1.0
|
8205
|
Nathan Wilson
|
415000
|
DEF
|
72
|
78
|
0.9
|
5764
|
Liam Henry
|
339000
|
MID/FWD
|
72
|
83
|
0.9
|
4708
|
Ethan Hughes
|
470000
|
DEF/MID
|
66
|
81
|
0.8
|
7121
|
Heath Chapman
|
614000
|
DEF
|
65
|
72
|
0.9
|
9446
|
Lachie Schultz
|
573000
|
FWD
|
63
|
75
|
0.8
|
9095
|
Bailey Banfield
|
352000
|
FWD
|
63
|
91
|
0.7
|
5587
|
James Aish
|
698000
|
MID
|
61
|
93
|
0.7
|
11443
|
Alex Pearce
|
405000
|
DEF
|
58
|
92
|
0.6
|
6983
|
Sam Sturt
|
200000
|
FWD
|
56
|
84
|
0.7
|
3571
|
Hayden Young
|
776000
|
DEF
|
55
|
79
|
0.7
|
14109
|
Matt Taberner
|
498000
|
FWD
|
54
|
83
|
0.7
|
9222
|
Josh Treacy
|
310000
|
FWD
|
54
|
81
|
0.7
|
5741
|
Sam Switkowski
|
557000
|
FWD
|
51
|
68
|
0.8
|
10922
|
Brandon Walker
|
480000
|
DEF
|
39
|
75
|
0.5
|
12308
|
Matthew Johnson
|
200000
|
MID
|
7
|
24
|
0.3
|
28571
Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1261 (18th)
Points against: 1551 (6th)
CBAs: 23 - Tom Atkins 14, Patrick Dangerfield 14, Jonathon Ceglar 13, Cameron Guthrie 11, Tanner Bruhn 11, Brandan Parfitt 11, Rhys Stanley 10, Max Holmes 8
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Cooper Whyte 3 (2), Zach Guthrie 1 (1), Mark O'Connor 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Tyson Stengle
|
624000
|
FWD
|
90
|
83
|
1.1
|
6933
|
Gryan Miers
|
537000
|
FWD
|
89
|
80
|
1.1
|
6034
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
849000
|
MID
|
86
|
67
|
1.3
|
9872
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
471000
|
MID/FWD
|
74
|
77
|
1.0
|
6365
|
Tom Stewart
|
836000
|
DEF
|
73
|
75
|
1.0
|
11452
|
Zach Guthrie
|
584000
|
DEF
|
71
|
83
|
0.9
|
8225
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
681000
|
MID
|
62
|
62
|
1.0
|
10984
|
Max Holmes
|
565000
|
MID
|
58
|
71
|
0.8
|
9741
|
Mark O'Connor
|
501000
|
DEF
|
56
|
82
|
0.7
|
8946
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
674000
|
MID
|
54
|
59
|
0.9
|
12481
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
200000
|
FWD
|
54
|
70
|
0.8
|
3704
|
Gary Rohan
|
490000
|
FWD
|
52
|
82
|
0.6
|
9423
|
Rhys Stanley
|
607000
|
RUC
|
51
|
69
|
0.7
|
11902
|
Zach Tuohy
|
734000
|
DEF/MID
|
49
|
79
|
0.6
|
14980
|
Tom Atkins
|
697000
|
DEF/MID
|
46
|
73
|
0.6
|
15152
|
Sam Simpson
|
329000
|
MID/FWD
|
45
|
77
|
0.6
|
7311
|
Brad Close
|
622000
|
FWD
|
43
|
86
|
0.5
|
14465
|
Oliver Henry
|
440000
|
FWD
|
40
|
90
|
0.4
|
11000
|
Sam De Koning
|
421000
|
DEF
|
35
|
90
|
0.4
|
12029
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
332000
|
RUC/FWD
|
34
|
89
|
0.4
|
9765
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
514000
|
RUC
|
32
|
66
|
0.5
|
16063
|
Cooper Whyte
|
200000
|
MID/FWD
|
28
|
47
|
0.6
|
7143
|
Jed Bews
|
400000
|
DEF
|
26
|
89
|
0.3
|
15385
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
421000
|
DEF
|
13
|
54
|
0.2
|
32385
Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1406 (15th)
Points against: 1550 (7th)
CBAs: 34 - Matthew Rowell 26, Jarrod Witts 23, David Swallow 21, Alex Davies 20, Noah Anderson 16, Brayden Fiorini 10, Levi Casboult 8, Sam Flanders 6, Elijah Hollands 3, Mabior Chol 3
Kick-ins (play on): Ben Long 4 (3), Charlie Constable 2 (2), Darcy Macpherson 1 (1), Jy Farrar 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Sam Flanders
|
508000
|
MID/FWD
|
102
|
87
|
1.2
|
4980
|
Sam Collins
|
455000
|
DEF
|
89
|
79
|
1.1
|
5112
|
Darcy Macpherson
|
548000
|
DEF/FWD
|
81
|
85
|
1.0
|
6765
|
Matt Rowell
|
664000
|
MID
|
79
|
72
|
1.1
|
8405
|
Charlie Constable
|
332000
|
DEF/MID
|
76
|
89
|
0.9
|
4368
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
418000
|
FWD
|
75
|
76
|
1.0
|
5573
|
Jarrod Witts
|
801000
|
RUC
|
71
|
65
|
1.1
|
11282
|
Elijah Hollands
|
551000
|
MID
|
69
|
91
|
0.8
|
7986
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
673000
|
FWD
|
67
|
70
|
1.0
|
10045
|
Ben Long
|
513000
|
DEF/FWD
|
67
|
86
|
0.8
|
7657
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
636000
|
MID
|
61
|
50
|
1.2
|
10426
|
Jack Lukosius
|
565000
|
FWD
|
59
|
89
|
0.7
|
9576
|
Alex Davies
|
388000
|
MID/FWD
|
59
|
73
|
0.8
|
6576
|
David Swallow
|
717000
|
MID
|
58
|
70
|
0.8
|
12362
|
Charlie Ballard
|
491000
|
DEF
|
57
|
87
|
0.7
|
8614
|
Caleb Graham
|
335000
|
DEF
|
53
|
71
|
0.7
|
6321
|
Noah Anderson
|
870000
|
MID
|
50
|
64
|
0.8
|
17400
|
Jy Farrar
|
455000
|
DEF
|
43
|
78
|
0.6
|
10581
|
Thomas Berry
|
286000
|
FWD
|
36
|
66
|
0.5
|
7944
|
Mabior Chol
|
476000
|
FWD
|
35
|
80
|
0.4
|
13600
|
Levi Casboult
|
390000
|
FWD
|
35
|
66
|
0.5
|
11143
|
Ben King
|
316000
|
FWD
|
26
|
42
|
0.6
|
12154
|
Nick Holman
|
513000
|
FWD
|
25
|
81
|
0.3
|
20520
|
James Tsitas
|
200000
|
MID/FWD
|
15
|
22
|
0.7
|
13333
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
200000
|
DEF/MID
|
14
|
24
|
0.6
|
14286
|
Alex Sexton
|
421000
|
FWD
|
4
|
35
|
0.1
|
105250
Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1550 (7th)
Points against: 1406 (15th)
CBAs: 34 - Josh Kelly 26, Tom Green 25, Harry Perryman 23, Braydon Preuss 23, Stephen Coniglio 21, Matthew Flynn 8, Xavier O'Halloran 6, Jake Riccardi 3, Callan Ward 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Josh Kelly
|
899000
|
MID
|
107
|
79
|
1.4
|
8402
|
Isaac Cumming
|
802000
|
DEF
|
106
|
76
|
1.4
|
7566
|
Tom Green
|
752000
|
MID
|
95
|
75
|
1.3
|
7916
|
Lachie Ash
|
576000
|
MID
|
92
|
69
|
1.3
|
6261
|
Finn Callaghan
|
406000
|
MID
|
88
|
66
|
1.3
|
4614
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
804000
|
MID
|
82
|
81
|
1.0
|
9805
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
871000
|
MID/FWD
|
77
|
61
|
1.3
|
11312
|
Daniel Lloyd
|
432000
|
FWD
|
77
|
69
|
1.1
|
5610
|
Jake Riccardi
|
527000
|
FWD
|
73
|
72
|
1.0
|
7219
|
Harry Perryman
|
766000
|
MID
|
70
|
68
|
1.0
|
10943
|
Jacob Wehr
|
522000
|
MID
|
65
|
82
|
0.8
|
8031
|
Jesse Hogan
|
675000
|
FWD
|
62
|
60
|
1.0
|
10887
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
708000
|
DEF/FWD
|
54
|
81
|
0.7
|
13111
|
Toby Greene
|
659000
|
FWD
|
48
|
57
|
0.8
|
13729
|
Connor Idun
|
491000
|
DEF
|
47
|
71
|
0.7
|
10447
|
Callan Ward
|
712000
|
MID
|
45
|
75
|
0.6
|
15822
|
Sam Taylor
|
599000
|
DEF
|
43
|
82
|
0.5
|
13930
|
Conor Stone
|
252000
|
FWD
|
42
|
69
|
0.6
|
6000
|
James Peatling
|
440000
|
FWD
|
40
|
69
|
0.6
|
11000
|
Nick Haynes
|
522000
|
DEF
|
37
|
67
|
0.6
|
14108
|
Josh Fahey
|
200000
|
DEF/MID
|
37
|
67
|
0.6
|
5405
|
Leek Aleer
|
358000
|
DEF
|
35
|
80
|
0.4
|
10229
|
Braydon Preuss
|
758000
|
RUC
|
34
|
68
|
0.5
|
22294
|
Adam Kennedy
|
559000
|
DEF
|
34
|
73
|
0.5
|
16441
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
360000
|
MID
|
34
|
64
|
0.5
|
10588
|
Matt Flynn
|
603000
|
RUC
|
26
|
19
|
1.4
|
23192
Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1473 (12th)
Points against: 1502 (9th)
CBAs: 31 - Jai Newcombe 24, Cam Mackenzie 19, Ned Reeves 19, James Worpel 18, Will Day 16, Lloyd Meek 12, Josh Ward 9, Connor Macdonald 4, Conor Nash 3
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 6 (3), James Sicily 5 (4), Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Jarman Impey 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Jai Newcombe
|
775000
|
MID
|
94
|
75
|
1.3
|
8245
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
288000
|
MID
|
92
|
73
|
1.3
|
3130
|
Karl Amon
|
855000
|
MID
|
91
|
80
|
1.1
|
9396
|
James Sicily
|
854000
|
DEF
|
87
|
93
|
0.9
|
9816
|
James Worpel
|
463000
|
MID
|
85
|
67
|
1.3
|
5447
|
Connor Macdonald
|
497000
|
FWD
|
80
|
70
|
1.1
|
6213
|
Chad Wingard
|
496000
|
FWD
|
80
|
77
|
1.0
|
6200
|
Jarman Impey
|
548000
|
DEF
|
79
|
78
|
1.0
|
6937
|
Josh Ward
|
634000
|
MID
|
77
|
73
|
1.1
|
8234
|
Will Day
|
537000
|
DEF
|
73
|
68
|
1.1
|
7356
|
Fergus Greene
|
200000
|
FWD
|
67
|
81
|
0.8
|
2985
|
Dylan Moore
|
826000
|
FWD
|
65
|
43
|
1.5
|
12708
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
589000
|
DEF
|
60
|
80
|
0.8
|
9817
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
440000
|
FWD
|
60
|
83
|
0.7
|
7333
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
605000
|
DEF
|
54
|
86
|
0.6
|
11204
|
Lloyd Meek
|
473000
|
RUC
|
50
|
72
|
0.7
|
9460
|
Luke Breust
|
514000
|
FWD
|
48
|
77
|
0.6
|
10708
|
Conor Nash
|
549000
|
MID
|
47
|
73
|
0.6
|
11681
|
Finn Maginness
|
480000
|
MID
|
32
|
87
|
0.4
|
15000
|
Henry Hustwaite
|
228000
|
MID
|
31
|
33
|
0.9
|
7355
|
Ned Reeves
|
522000
|
RUC
|
29
|
64
|
0.5
|
18000
|
James Blanck
|
271000
|
DEF
|
27
|
86
|
0.3
|
10037
|
Sam Frost
|
455000
|
DEF
|
26
|
44
|
0.6
|
17500
|
Blake Hardwick
|
604000
|
DEF
|
20
|
59
|
0.3
|
30200
|
Sam Butler
|
311000
|
FWD
|
13
|
36
|
0.4
|
23923
|
Denver Grainger-Barras
|
297000
|
DEF
|
6
|
40
|
0.2
|
49500
Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1557 (5th)
Points against: 1350 (16th)
CBAs: 31 - James Harmes 20, Clayton Oliver 20, Max Gawn 16, Christian Petracca 15, Brodie Grundy 15, Kysaiah Pickett 13, Tom Sparrow 12, Alex Neal-Bullen 7, Angus Brayshaw 4, Taj Woewodin 1, Trent Rivers 1
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (5), Jake Bowey 2 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Max Gawn
|
914000
|
RUC
|
111
|
83
|
1.3
|
8234
|
Christian Petracca
|
908000
|
MID
|
102
|
86
|
1.2
|
8902
|
Clayton Oliver
|
994000
|
MID
|
100
|
85
|
1.2
|
9940
|
Lachie Hunter
|
732000
|
MID
|
99
|
94
|
1.1
|
7394
|
Ed Langdon
|
663000
|
MID
|
88
|
91
|
1.0
|
7534
|
Steven May
|
639000
|
DEF
|
87
|
97
|
0.9
|
7345
|
James Harmes
|
644000
|
MID/FWD
|
86
|
73
|
1.2
|
7488
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
599000
|
FWD
|
81
|
79
|
1.0
|
7395
|
Tom McDonald
|
640000
|
FWD
|
80
|
79
|
1.0
|
8000
|
Jake Bowey
|
561000
|
DEF
|
79
|
76
|
1.0
|
7101
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
878000
|
DEF
|
76
|
84
|
0.9
|
11553
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
497000
|
FWD
|
76
|
83
|
0.9
|
6539
|
Tom Sparrow
|
554000
|
MID/FWD
|
73
|
76
|
1.0
|
7589
|
Trent Rivers
|
456000
|
DEF
|
72
|
78
|
0.9
|
6333
|
Charlie Spargo
|
489000
|
FWD
|
66
|
73
|
0.9
|
7409
|
Brodie Grundy
|
830000
|
RUC
|
62
|
69
|
0.9
|
13387
|
Jake Lever
|
452000
|
DEF
|
48
|
92
|
0.5
|
9417
|
Kade Chandler
|
200000
|
FWD
|
45
|
78
|
0.6
|
4444
|
Ben Brown
|
442000
|
FWD
|
41
|
74
|
0.6
|
10780
|
Harrison Petty
|
367000
|
DEF
|
38
|
90
|
0.4
|
9658
|
Taj Woewodin
|
200000
|
MID/FWD
|
23
|
21
|
1.1
|
8696
|
Bailey Laurie
|
200000
|
MID/FWD
|
14
|
56
|
0.3
|
14286
|
Judd McVee
|
200000
|
DEF/MID
|
10
|
81
|
0.1
|
20000
Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1297 (17th)
Points against: 1788 (1st)
CBAs: 39 - Luke Davies-Uniacke 34, Ben Cunnington 27, Will Phillips 24, Tristan Xerri 23, Jy Simpkin 19, Todd Goldstein 16, Tom Powell 9, Cam Zurhaar 4
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Harry Sheezel 1 (1), Josh Goater 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Jy Simpkin
|
846000
|
MID
|
115
|
82
|
1.4
|
7357
|
Luke McDonald
|
688000
|
DEF
|
96
|
88
|
1.1
|
7167
|
Tom Powell
|
492000
|
MID/FWD
|
80
|
75
|
1.1
|
6150
|
Harry Sheezel
|
296000
|
FWD
|
75
|
87
|
0.9
|
3947
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
824000
|
MID
|
69
|
90
|
0.8
|
11942
|
Ben Cunnington
|
668000
|
MID/FWD
|
69
|
80
|
0.9
|
9681
|
Griffin Logue
|
514000
|
DEF/FWD
|
63
|
89
|
0.7
|
8159
|
Paul Curtis
|
455000
|
FWD
|
59
|
79
|
0.7
|
7712
|
Jack Ziebell
|
537000
|
FWD
|
58
|
80
|
0.7
|
9259
|
Will Phillips
|
270000
|
MID
|
56
|
78
|
0.7
|
4821
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
631000
|
FWD
|
55
|
40
|
1.4
|
11473
|
Liam Shiels
|
573000
|
MID/FWD
|
50
|
79
|
0.6
|
11460
|
Flynn Perez
|
458000
|
DEF/MID
|
50
|
83
|
0.6
|
9160
|
Todd Goldstein
|
634000
|
RUC
|
48
|
42
|
1.1
|
13208
|
Ben McKay
|
385000
|
DEF
|
48
|
94
|
0.5
|
8021
|
Bailey Scott
|
612000
|
DEF/MID
|
47
|
89
|
0.5
|
13021
|
Nick Larkey
|
451000
|
FWD
|
45
|
86
|
0.5
|
10022
|
Josh Goater
|
537000
|
DEF/MID
|
44
|
81
|
0.5
|
12205
|
Tristan Xerri
|
587000
|
RUC
|
43
|
58
|
0.7
|
13651
|
Kayne Turner
|
419000
|
DEF
|
43
|
80
|
0.5
|
9744
|
Aiden Bonar
|
267000
|
DEF
|
30
|
79
|
0.4
|
8900
|
Miller Bergman
|
200000
|
DEF
|
30
|
32
|
0.9
|
6667
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
522000
|
FWD
|
18
|
46
|
0.4
|
29000
|
Charlie Comben
|
259000
|
FWD
|
6
|
84
|
0.1
|
43167
Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1444 (14th)
Points against: 1646 (2nd)
CBAs: 25 - Connor Rozee 20, Scott Lycett 18, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Ollie Wines 15, Willem Drew 10, Lachie Jones 7, Zak Butters 6, Brynn Teakle 4, Charlie Dixon 3, Sam Powell-Pepper 1
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 6 (4), Ryan Burton 6 (3), Kane Farrell 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Miles Bergman
|
615000
|
MID
|
107
|
80
|
1.3
|
5748
|
Connor Rozee
|
780000
|
MID/FWD
|
105
|
92
|
1.1
|
7429
|
Xavier Duursma
|
489000
|
MID
|
97
|
82
|
1.2
|
5041
|
Ollie Wines
|
866000
|
MID
|
94
|
73
|
1.3
|
9213
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
553000
|
MID/FWD
|
81
|
80
|
1.0
|
6827
|
Dan Houston
|
815000
|
DEF
|
76
|
84
|
0.9
|
10724
|
Willem Drew
|
657000
|
MID
|
76
|
67
|
1.1
|
8645
|
Kane Farrell
|
590000
|
MID
|
68
|
83
|
0.8
|
8676
|
Zak Butters
|
764000
|
MID/FWD
|
60
|
83
|
0.7
|
12733
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
680000
|
FWD
|
60
|
86
|
0.7
|
11333
|
Ryan Burton
|
704000
|
DEF
|
59
|
76
|
0.8
|
11932
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
694000
|
DEF
|
55
|
60
|
0.9
|
12618
|
Todd Marshall
|
618000
|
FWD
|
53
|
81
|
0.7
|
11660
|
Tom Jonas
|
476000
|
DEF
|
52
|
92
|
0.6
|
9154
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
486000
|
DEF
|
49
|
83
|
0.6
|
9918
|
Charlie Dixon
|
601000
|
FWD
|
48
|
82
|
0.6
|
12521
|
Scott Lycett
|
622000
|
RUC
|
45
|
60
|
0.8
|
13822
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
400000
|
FWD
|
44
|
80
|
0.6
|
9091
|
Aliir Aliir
|
477000
|
DEF
|
43
|
90
|
0.5
|
11093
|
Francis Evans
|
274000
|
FWD
|
42
|
35
|
1.2
|
6524
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
492000
|
FWD
|
35
|
58
|
0.6
|
14057
|
Jed McEntee
|
360000
|
FWD
|
32
|
56
|
0.6
|
11250
|
Lachie Jones
|
386000
|
DEF/FWD
|
29
|
54
|
0.5
|
13310
|
Trent McKenzie
|
575000
|
DEF
|
24
|
33
|
0.7
|
23958
|
Brynn Teakle
|
380000
|
RUC
|
7
|
28
|
0.3
|
54286
|
Riley Bonner
|
639000
|
DEF
|
3
|
24
|
0.1
|
213000
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1350 (16th)
Points against: 1557 (5th)
CBAs: 31 - Jacob Hopper 25, Shai Bolton 20, Toby Nankervis 20, Tim Taranto 20, Thomson Dow 12, Trent Cotchin 11, Ivan Soldo 11, Dion Prestia 4, Dustin Martin 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Liam Baker 3 (3), Nathan Broad 2 (2), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Noah Balta 1 (1), Dylan Grimes 1 (0), Tylar Young 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Tim Taranto
|
846000
|
MID/FWD
|
121
|
79
|
1.5
|
6992
|
Liam Baker
|
616000
|
DEF/FWD
|
121
|
87
|
1.4
|
5091
|
Daniel Rioli
|
694000
|
DEF
|
86
|
87
|
1.0
|
8070
|
Dustin Martin
|
677000
|
MID/FWD
|
77
|
79
|
1.0
|
8792
|
Thomson Dow
|
366000
|
MID
|
71
|
73
|
1.0
|
5155
|
Toby Nankervis
|
758000
|
RUC
|
66
|
73
|
0.9
|
11485
|
Nathan Broad
|
615000
|
DEF
|
65
|
61
|
1.1
|
9462
|
Jacob Hopper
|
716000
|
MID
|
64
|
83
|
0.8
|
11188
|
Tom J. Lynch
|
674000
|
FWD
|
62
|
59
|
1.1
|
10871
|
Jayden Short
|
867000
|
MID
|
61
|
60
|
1.0
|
14213
|
Shai Bolton
|
658000
|
MID/FWD
|
59
|
83
|
0.7
|
11153
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
798000
|
DEF
|
57
|
91
|
0.6
|
14000
|
Noah Balta
|
474000
|
DEF/FWD
|
55
|
83
|
0.7
|
8618
|
Ivan Soldo
|
429000
|
RUC/FWD
|
52
|
61
|
0.9
|
8250
|
Judson Clarke
|
296000
|
FWD
|
42
|
79
|
0.5
|
7048
|
Samson Ryan
|
200000
|
RUC/FWD
|
42
|
24
|
1.8
|
4762
|
Trent Cotchin
|
701000
|
MID
|
41
|
80
|
0.5
|
17098
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
600000
|
MID
|
39
|
83
|
0.5
|
15385
|
Noah Cumberland
|
508000
|
FWD
|
33
|
79
|
0.4
|
15394
|
Dylan Grimes
|
387000
|
DEF
|
33
|
65
|
0.5
|
11727
|
Tylar Young
|
200000
|
DEF
|
32
|
91
|
0.4
|
6250
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
552000
|
FWD
|
22
|
84
|
0.3
|
25091
|
Steely Green
|
200000
|
MID
|
20
|
56
|
0.4
|
10000
|
Dion Prestia
|
788000
|
MID
|
15
|
22
|
0.7
|
52533
|
Maurice Rioli
|
362000
|
FWD
|
14
|
75
|
0.2
|
25857
Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1616 (4th)
Points against: 1478 (11th)
CBAs: 17 - Rowan Marshall 16, Jack Steele 15, Brad Crouch 14, Jack Bytel 10, Hunter Clark 7, Jack Sinclair 3, Marcus Windhager 2, Zaine Cordy 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 7 (5), Jack Sinclair 6 (6), Dougal Howard 1 (0)
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Mason Wood
|
St Kilda
|
641000
|
MID
|
137
|
81
|
1.7
|
4679
|
Rowan Marshall
|
St Kilda
|
808000
|
RUC
|
119
|
87
|
1.4
|
6790
|
Brad Crouch
|
St Kilda
|
942000
|
MID
|
109
|
80
|
1.4
|
8642
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St Kilda
|
555000
|
MID
|
107
|
77
|
1.4
|
5187
|
Callum Wilkie
|
St Kilda
|
605000
|
DEF
|
88
|
95
|
0.9
|
6875
|
Dan Butler
|
St Kilda
|
466000
|
FWD
|
80
|
85
|
0.9
|
5825
|
Mitch Owens
|
St Kilda
|
426000
|
FWD
|
80
|
84
|
1.0
|
5325
|
Liam Stocker
|
St Kilda
|
441000
|
DEF
|
79
|
82
|
1.0
|
5582
|
Jack Steele
|
St Kilda
|
978000
|
MID
|
76
|
81
|
0.9
|
12868
|
Jack Sinclair
|
St Kilda
|
911000
|
DEF
|
72
|
90
|
0.8
|
12653
|
Jack Bytel
|
St Kilda
|
305000
|
MID
|
70
|
60
|
1.2
|
4357
|
Josh Battle
|
St Kilda
|
630000
|
DEF
|
68
|
84
|
0.8
|
9265
|
Ben Paton
|
St Kilda
|
530000
|
DEF
|
65
|
58
|
1.1
|
8154
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St Kilda
|
491000
|
MID/FWD
|
65
|
82
|
0.8
|
7554
|
Jade Gresham
|
St Kilda
|
742000
|
MID/FWD
|
62
|
83
|
0.7
|
11968
|
Hunter Clark
|
St Kilda
|
604000
|
DEF
|
62
|
78
|
0.8
|
9742
|
Jack Higgins
|
St Kilda
|
526000
|
FWD
|
60
|
78
|
0.8
|
8767
|
Jimmy Webster
|
St Kilda
|
509000
|
DEF
|
57
|
78
|
0.7
|
8930
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
St Kilda
|
282000
|
MID/FWD
|
47
|
80
|
0.6
|
6000
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
St Kilda
|
200000
|
FWD
|
46
|
83
|
0.6
|
4348
|
Dougal Howard
|
St Kilda
|
430000
|
DEF
|
41
|
92
|
0.4
|
10488
|
Zaine Cordy
|
St Kilda
|
301000
|
DEF
|
26
|
100
|
0.3
|
11577
|
Marcus Windhager
|
St Kilda
|
448000
|
MID/FWD
|
0
|
2
|
0.0
|
N/A
Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1490 (10th)
Points against: 1450 (13th)
CBAs: 26 - Luke Parker 22, Errol Gulden 18, James Rowbottom 17, Chad Warner 17, Peter Ladhams 15, Lachlan McAndrew 8, Matt Roberts 3, Will Edwards 3, Isaac Heeney 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 4 (4), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Paddy McCartin 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Errol Gulden
|
735000
|
MID/FWD
|
177
|
85
|
2.1
|
4153
|
Luke Parker
|
871000
|
MID
|
104
|
86
|
1.2
|
8375
|
Chad Warner
|
785000
|
MID
|
77
|
85
|
0.9
|
10195
|
Nick Blakey
|
675000
|
DEF
|
76
|
60
|
1.3
|
8882
|
Dylan Stephens
|
585000
|
MID
|
73
|
82
|
0.9
|
8014
|
Logan McDonald
|
431000
|
FWD
|
73
|
77
|
0.9
|
5904
|
Harry Cunningham
|
591000
|
DEF
|
71
|
77
|
0.9
|
8324
|
Braeden Campbell
|
411000
|
DEF
|
71
|
92
|
0.8
|
5789
|
Oliver Florent
|
610000
|
DEF
|
70
|
91
|
0.8
|
8714
|
Matt Roberts
|
200000
|
MID
|
67
|
69
|
1.0
|
2985
|
Isaac Heeney
|
787000
|
FWD
|
63
|
64
|
1.0
|
12492
|
Dane Rampe
|
474000
|
DEF
|
63
|
87
|
0.7
|
7524
|
Peter Ladhams
|
595000
|
RUC
|
62
|
56
|
1.1
|
9597
|
Sam Reid
|
653000
|
FWD
|
60
|
61
|
1.0
|
10883
|
Justin McInerney
|
613000
|
MID
|
59
|
85
|
0.7
|
10390
|
James Rowbottom
|
726000
|
MID
|
46
|
73
|
0.6
|
15783
|
Jake Lloyd
|
807000
|
DEF
|
41
|
70
|
0.6
|
19683
|
Paddy McCartin
|
490000
|
DEF
|
37
|
85
|
0.4
|
13243
|
Hayden McLean
|
458000
|
FWD
|
33
|
64
|
0.5
|
13879
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
200000
|
RUC/FWD
|
33
|
38
|
0.9
|
6061
|
Will Hayward
|
589000
|
FWD
|
31
|
85
|
0.4
|
19000
|
Lance Franklin
|
630000
|
FWD
|
27
|
65
|
0.4
|
23333
|
Lachlan Rankin
|
200000
|
DEF
|
26
|
25
|
1.0
|
7692
|
Tom McCartin
|
358000
|
DEF
|
25
|
86
|
0.3
|
14320
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
200000
|
MID/FWD
|
14
|
25
|
0.6
|
14286
|
William Edwards
|
200000
|
DEF
|
11
|
26
|
0.4
|
18182
Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1518 (8th)
Points against: 1639 (3rd)
CBAs: 28 - Callum Jamieson 22, Tim Kelly 19, Dom Sheed 17, Elliot Yeo 12, Reuben Ginbey 12, Xavier O’Neill 11, Luke Shuey 7, Jake Waterman 3, Josh Rotham 3, Campbell Chesser 3, Elijah Hewett 3
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Shannon Hurn
|
828000
|
DEF
|
120
|
79
|
1.5
|
6900
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
613000
|
DEF
|
113
|
87
|
1.3
|
5425
|
Liam Duggan
|
740000
|
DEF
|
108
|
82
|
1.3
|
6852
|
Elliot Yeo
|
625000
|
DEF
|
89
|
67
|
1.3
|
7022
|
Luke Shuey
|
754000
|
MID
|
88
|
54
|
1.6
|
8568
|
Dom Sheed
|
591000
|
MID
|
78
|
75
|
1.0
|
7577
|
Tom Cole
|
349000
|
DEF
|
77
|
88
|
0.9
|
4532
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
284000
|
DEF/MID
|
68
|
56
|
1.2
|
4176
|
Tom Barrass
|
600000
|
DEF
|
67
|
89
|
0.8
|
8955
|
Callum Jamieson
|
345000
|
RUC
|
65
|
79
|
0.8
|
5308
|
Jayden Hunt
|
379000
|
DEF
|
61
|
88
|
0.7
|
6213
|
Tim Kelly
|
744000
|
MID
|
60
|
79
|
0.8
|
12400
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
527000
|
MID
|
56
|
80
|
0.7
|
9411
|
Jamie Cripps
|
647000
|
FWD
|
54
|
83
|
0.7
|
11981
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
459000
|
FWD
|
51
|
61
|
0.8
|
9000
|
Jake Waterman
|
483000
|
FWD
|
50
|
82
|
0.6
|
9660
|
Liam Ryan
|
522000
|
FWD
|
48
|
84
|
0.6
|
10875
|
Oscar Allen
|
358000
|
FWD
|
48
|
88
|
0.5
|
7458
|
Andrew Gaff
|
719000
|
MID
|
43
|
87
|
0.5
|
16721
|
Jamaine Jones
|
566000
|
DEF
|
35
|
80
|
0.4
|
16171
|
Campbell Chesser
|
200000
|
DEF/MID
|
35
|
61
|
0.6
|
5714
|
Alex Witherden
|
844000
|
DEF
|
33
|
35
|
0.9
|
25576
|
Josh Rotham
|
466000
|
DEF
|
33
|
68
|
0.5
|
14121
|
Greg Clark
|
416000
|
MID
|
33
|
37
|
0.9
|
12606
|
Elijah Hewett
|
274000
|
MID
|
5
|
31
|
0.2
|
54800
Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1788 (1st)
Points against: 1297 (17th)
CBAs: 39 - Tim English 30, Tom Liberatore 27, Marcus Bontempelli 25, Bailey Smith 24, Jack Macrae 23, Adam Treloar 18, Rory Lobb 7, Sam Darcy 2
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 4 (3), Bailey Dale 2 (2)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Tom Liberatore
|
801000
|
MID
|
142
|
85
|
1.7
|
5641
|
Jack Macrae
|
916000
|
MID
|
121
|
78
|
1.6
|
7570
|
Bailey Dale
|
797000
|
DEF
|
108
|
82
|
1.3
|
7380
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
891000
|
MID
|
106
|
81
|
1.3
|
8406
|
Bailey Smith
|
935000
|
MID
|
105
|
82
|
1.3
|
8905
|
Aaron Naughton
|
625000
|
FWD
|
102
|
80
|
1.3
|
6127
|
Adam Treloar
|
854000
|
MID
|
94
|
83
|
1.1
|
9085
|
Tim English
|
901000
|
RUC
|
93
|
83
|
1.1
|
9688
|
Oskar Baker
|
452000
|
MID
|
92
|
85
|
1.1
|
4913
|
Liam Jones
|
321000
|
DEF
|
88
|
92
|
1.0
|
3648
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
420000
|
FWD
|
85
|
76
|
1.1
|
4941
|
Alex Keath
|
449000
|
DEF
|
76
|
88
|
0.9
|
5908
|
Anthony Scott
|
442000
|
MID
|
73
|
82
|
0.9
|
6055
|
Sam Darcy
|
436000
|
DEF/FWD
|
72
|
71
|
1.0
|
6056
|
Caleb Daniel
|
768000
|
DEF
|
64
|
82
|
0.8
|
12000
|
Hayden Crozier
|
494000
|
DEF
|
64
|
53
|
1.2
|
7719
|
Josh Bruce
|
473000
|
FWD
|
58
|
87
|
0.7
|
8155
|
Bailey Williams
|
508000
|
DEF/MID
|
55
|
82
|
0.7
|
9236
|
Toby McLean
|
401000
|
MID/FWD
|
54
|
85
|
0.6
|
7426
|
Arthur Jones
|
200000
|
FWD
|
50
|
84
|
0.6
|
4000
|
Rory Lobb
|
588000
|
FWD
|
40
|
92
|
0.4
|
14700
|
Rhylee West
|
521000
|
FWD
|
28
|
59
|
0.5
|
18607
|
Ed Richards
|
648000
|
DEF
|
18
|
22
|
0.8
|
36000
|
Taylor Duryea
|
501000
|
DEF
|
0
|
4
|
0.0
|
#DIV/0!