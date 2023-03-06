THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy teams ahead of the first lockout next week.

With a limited pre-season once again, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions.

One of the favourite stats for coaches to look at is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-ins have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on. 

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they're in their club's best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time on ground (TOG) to increase.

CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found on the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre

Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1639 (3rd)
Points against: 1518 (8th)
CBAs: 28 - Reilly O'Brien 21, Rory Laird 20, Sam Berry 17, Josh Rachele 9, Harry Schoenberg 9, Jake Soligo 8, Elliott Himmelberg 7, Tyler Brown 6, Ben Keays 6, Matthew Crouch 5, Izak Rankine 3, Rory Sloane 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Rory Laird

1066000

MID

138

73

1.9

7725

Ben Keays

862000

MID

112

81

1.4

7696

Mitchell Hinge

538000

DEF/MID

103

84

1.2

5223

Reilly O'Brien

826000

RUC

100

80

1.3

8260

Jordan Dawson

893000

DEF

99

88

1.1

9020

Darcy Fogarty

500000

FWD

96

84

1.1

5208

Taylor Walker

683000

FWD

92

85

1.1

7424

Sam Berry

746000

MID

79

69

1.1

9443

Brodie Smith

688000

DEF

78

81

1.0

8821

Harry Schoenberg

551000

MID

73

78

0.9

7548

Nick Murray

298000

DEF

71

85

0.8

4197

Elliott Himmelberg

445000

FWD

65

81

0.8

6846

Patrick Parnell

423000

DEF

61

85

0.7

6934

Izak Rankine

523000

FWD

59

92

0.6

8864

Rory Sloane

622000

MID

57

82

0.7

10912

Jake Soligo

514000

MID

57

68

0.8

9018

Josh Rachele

461000

FWD

53

80

0.7

8698

Tom Doedee

523000

DEF

46

88

0.5

11370

Luke Pedlar

213000

FWD

42

55

0.8

5071

Jordon Butts

320000

DEF

38

87

0.4

8421

Shane McAdam

534000

FWD

37

77

0.5

14432

Max Michalanney

268000

DEF

33

79

0.4

8121

Matt Crouch

778000

MID

29

15

1.9

26828

Tyler Brown

416000

MID/FWD

21

21

1.0

19810
00:47
Published ago

Laird makes it look easy from the middle

Rory Laird picks up where he left off with a gut-running goal in trademark fashion

Published ago

Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1551 (6th)
Points against: 1261 (18th)
CBAs: 23 - Josh Dunkley 19, Lachie Neale 18, Oscar McInerney 14, Will Ashcroft 13, Hugh McCluggage 11, Zac Bailey 7 Darcy Fort 6, Eric Hipwood 2, Joe Daniher 1, Jimmy Tunstill 1
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Conor McKenna 2 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Josh Dunkley

963000

MID/FWD

120

79

1.5

8025

Harris Andrews

489000

DEF

100

100

1.0

4890

Will Ashcroft

298000

MID

97

83

1.2

3072

Lachie Neale

947000

MID

95

85

1.1

9968

Hugh McCluggage

909000

MID

95

74

1.3

9568

Zac Bailey

622000

MID/FWD

82

81

1.0

7585

Joe Daniher

500000

FWD

78

85

0.9

6410

Jack Gunston

535000

FWD

70

73

1.0

7643

Keidean Coleman

688000

DEF

68

69

1.0

10118

Daniel Rich

747000

DEF

67

81

0.8

11149

Brandon Starcevich

573000

DEF

64

89

0.7

8953

Darcy Fort

503000

RUC/FWD

64

39

1.6

7859

Jaxon Prior

487000

MID

56

66

0.8

8696

Charlie Cameron

613000

FWD

53

89

0.6

11566

Lincoln McCarthy

567000

FWD

50

62

0.8

11340

Oscar McInerney

694000

RUC

49

78

0.6

14163

Jack Payne

483000

DEF

49

73

0.7

9857

James Tunstill

292000

MID

47

71

0.7

6213

Deven Robertson

449000

MID

46

87

0.5

9761

Conor McKenna

373000

DEF

46

87

0.5

8109

Darcy Wilmot

200000

DEF

43

76

0.6

4651

Eric Hipwood

458000

FWD

39

40

1.0

11744

Cam Rayner

570000

FWD

38

77

0.5

15000

Darragh Joyce

241000

DEF

13

25

0.5

18538

Nakia Cockatoo

418000

FWD

12

20

0.6

34833

Harry Sharp

225000

MID

10

13

0.8

22500

 

Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1450 (13th)
Points against: 1490 (10th)
CBAs: 26 - Matthew Kennedy 18, George Hewett 18, Marc Pittonet 17, Adam Cerra 16, Paddy Dow 13, Sam Docherty 9, Tom De Koning 9, Jack Carroll 2, Zac Fisher 2
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (2), Adam Cerra 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Sam Docherty

977000

DEF

143

87

1.6

6832

George Hewett

870000

MID

126

76

1.7

6905

Matthew Kennedy

831000

MID

106

80

1.3

7840

Jack Silvagni

615000

FWD

81

84

1.0

7593

Blake Acres

755000

MID

80

81

1.0

9438

Charlie Curnow

678000

FWD

80

86

0.9

8475

Alex Cincotta

200000

DEF/MID

73

80

0.9

2740

Adam Cerra

780000

MID

70

79

0.9

11143

Oliver Hollands

280000

MID

68

84

0.8

4118

Lewis Young

496000

DEF

61

93

0.7

8131

Ed Curnow

552000

MID

58

81

0.7

9517

Jacob Weitering

483000

DEF

56

73

0.8

8625

Zac Fisher

622000

FWD

51

85

0.6

12196

Paddy Dow

377000

MID

49

64

0.8

7694

Adam Saad

725000

DEF

48

81

0.6

15104

Lachie Cowan

242000

DEF

47

72

0.7

5149

Marc Pittonet

583000

RUC

45

58

0.8

12956

Matthew Owies

470000

FWD

44

50

0.9

10682

Tom De Koning

552000

RUC

35

77

0.5

15771

Lachie Plowman

406000

DEF

30

91

0.3

13533

Jesse Motlop

354000

FWD

30

85

0.4

11800

Josh Honey

358000

FWD

19

43

0.4

18842

Sam Durdin

213000

DEF

19

23

0.8

11211

Lochie O'Brien

623000

MID

17

68

0.3

36647

Jack Carroll

396000

FWD

14

18

0.8

28286

 

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1502 (9th)
Points against: 1473 (12th)
CBAs: 31 - Jack Crisp 20, Jordan De Goey 20, Tom Mitchell 19, Darcy Cameron 17, Scott Pendlebury 16, Mason Cox 14, Taylor Adams 11, Nick Daicos 2, Pat Lipinski 2, Josh Daicos 2, Steele Sidebottom 1
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (5), Nick Daicos 3 (3), John Noble 3 (3), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Billy Frampton 1 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Josh Daicos

691000

MID

105

87

1.2

6581

Taylor Adams

722000

MID

103

79

1.3

7010

Jack Crisp

835000

MID

100

85

1.2

8350

Jordan De Goey

700000

MID

96

69

1.4

7292

Tom Mitchell

853000

MID

91

76

1.2

9374

Patrick Lipinski

711000

MID/FWD

90

75

1.2

7900

Darcy Cameron

725000

RUC/FWD

77

78

1.0

9416

Darcy Moore

499000

DEF

77

84

0.9

6481

John Noble

604000

DEF

74

78

0.9

8162

Brody Mihocek

492000

FWD

61

83

0.7

8066

Nick Daicos

769000

DEF

58

81

0.7

13259

Scott Pendlebury

752000

MID

57

52

1.1

13193

Isaac Quaynor

522000

DEF

55

80

0.7

9491

Mason Cox

520000

RUC/FWD

55

62

0.9

9455

Jamie Elliott

642000

FWD

54

58

0.9

11889

Steele Sidebottom

624000

MID

47

83

0.6

13277

Nathan Murphy

397000

DEF

44

83

0.5

9023

Daniel McStay

544000

FWD

40

92

0.4

13600

Reef McInnes

280000

FWD

40

36

1.1

7000

Billy Frampton

542000

DEF

35

96

0.4

15486

Jeremy Howe

584000

DEF

32

57

0.6

18250

Oleg Markov

557000

DEF

29

39

0.7

19207

Bobby Hill

374000

FWD

25

69

0.4

14960

Beau McCreery

439000

FWD

20

71

0.3

21950

Josh Carmichael

421000

MID/FWD

19

27

0.7

22158

Will Hoskin-Elliott

513000

FWD

18

22

0.8

28500

Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1478 (11th)
Points against: 1616 (4th)
CBAs: 17 – Sam Draper 16, Dylan Shiel 12, Darcy Parish 11, Zach Merrett 10, Archie Perkins 8, William Setterfield 8, Jye Caldwell 2, Sam Weideman 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Andrew McGrath

719000

DEF/MID

110

80

1.4

6536

Jordan Ridley

669000

DEF

107

87

1.2

6252

Zach Merrett

949000

MID

98

86

1.1

9684

Will Setterfield

610000

MID

91

87

1.0

6703

Jake Kelly

521000

DEF

84

89

0.9

6202

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

482000

DEF

82

95

0.9

5878

Archie Perkins

527000

FWD

80

79

1.0

6588

Massimo D'Ambrosio

443000

DEF

79

81

1.0

5608

Sam Draper

524000

RUC

75

80

0.9

6987

Mason Redman

754000

DEF

68

77

0.9

11088

Peter Wright

610000

FWD

62

87

0.7

9839

Alwyn Davey

212000

MID/FWD

58

79

0.7

3655

Jayden Laverde

539000

DEF

54

68

0.8

9981

Sam Durham

503000

MID

54

81

0.7

9315

Jye Menzie

283000

FWD

53

83

0.6

5340

Dylan Shiel

747000

MID

50

85

0.6

14940

Sam Weideman

399000

FWD

50

80

0.6

7980

Darcy Parish

888000

MID

39

69

0.6

22769

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

335000

FWD

32

74

0.4

10469

Jye Caldwell

653000

MID

25

49

0.5

26120

Harrison Jones

371000

FWD

25

72

0.3

14840

Will Snelling

651000

FWD

21

22

1.0

31000

Kaine Baldwin

254000

FWD

6

22

0.3

42333

Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1646 (2nd)
Points against: 1444 (14th)
CBAs: 25 - Sean Darcy 22, Jaeger O'Meara 20, Caleb Serong 20, Andrew Brayshaw 19, Will Brodie 16, Josh Treacy 3
Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), Brennan Cox 2 (2), Jordan Clark 2 (0), Ethan Hughes 1 (1), Heath Chapman 1 (0)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Will Brodie

845000

MID

116

76

1.5

7284

Sean Darcy

760000

RUC

109

85

1.3

6972

Andrew Brayshaw

995000

MID

107

78

1.4

9299

Brennan Cox

579000

DEF

107

78

1.4

5411

Caleb Serong

777000

MID

101

78

1.3

7693

Jordan Clark

722000

DEF

97

93

1.0

7443

Jaeger O'Meara

727000

MID

90

74

1.2

8078

Nat Fyfe

681000

MID/FWD

83

81

1.0

8205

Nathan Wilson

415000

DEF

72

78

0.9

5764

Liam Henry

339000

MID/FWD

72

83

0.9

4708

Ethan Hughes

470000

DEF/MID

66

81

0.8

7121

Heath Chapman

614000

DEF

65

72

0.9

9446

Lachie Schultz

573000

FWD

63

75

0.8

9095

Bailey Banfield

352000

FWD

63

91

0.7

5587

James Aish

698000

MID

61

93

0.7

11443

Alex Pearce

405000

DEF

58

92

0.6

6983

Sam Sturt

200000

FWD

56

84

0.7

3571

Hayden Young

776000

DEF

55

79

0.7

14109

Matt Taberner

498000

FWD

54

83

0.7

9222

Josh Treacy

310000

FWD

54

81

0.7

5741

Sam Switkowski

557000

FWD

51

68

0.8

10922

Brandon Walker

480000

DEF

39

75

0.5

12308

Matthew Johnson

200000

MID

7

24

0.3

28571

 

Sean Darcy and Scott Lycett contest the ruck during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1261 (18th)
Points against: 1551 (6th)
CBAs: 23 - Tom Atkins 14, Patrick Dangerfield 14, Jonathon Ceglar 13, Cameron Guthrie 11, Tanner Bruhn 11, Brandan Parfitt 11, Rhys Stanley 10, Max Holmes 8
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Cooper Whyte 3 (2), Zach Guthrie 1 (1), Mark O'Connor 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Tyson Stengle

624000

FWD

90

83

1.1

6933

Gryan Miers

537000

FWD

89

80

1.1

6034

Cameron Guthrie

849000

MID

86

67

1.3

9872

Tanner Bruhn

471000

MID/FWD

74

77

1.0

6365

Tom Stewart

836000

DEF

73

75

1.0

11452

Zach Guthrie

584000

DEF

71

83

0.9

8225

Brandan Parfitt

681000

MID

62

62

1.0

10984

Max Holmes

565000

MID

58

71

0.8

9741

Mark O'Connor

501000

DEF

56

82

0.7

8946

Patrick Dangerfield

674000

MID

54

59

0.9

12481

Oliver Dempsey

200000

FWD

54

70

0.8

3704

Gary Rohan

490000

FWD

52

82

0.6

9423

Rhys Stanley

607000

RUC

51

69

0.7

11902

Zach Tuohy

734000

DEF/MID

49

79

0.6

14980

Tom Atkins

697000

DEF/MID

46

73

0.6

15152

Sam Simpson

329000

MID/FWD

45

77

0.6

7311

Brad Close

622000

FWD

43

86

0.5

14465

Oliver Henry

440000

FWD

40

90

0.4

11000

Sam De Koning

421000

DEF

35

90

0.4

12029

Esava Ratugolea

332000

RUC/FWD

34

89

0.4

9765

Jonathon Ceglar

514000

RUC

32

66

0.5

16063

Cooper Whyte

200000

MID/FWD

28

47

0.6

7143

Jed Bews

400000

DEF

26

89

0.3

15385

Jake Kolodjashnij

421000

DEF

13

54

0.2

32385

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1406 (15th)
Points against: 1550 (7th)
CBAs: 34 - Matthew Rowell 26, Jarrod Witts 23, David Swallow 21, Alex Davies 20, Noah Anderson 16, Brayden Fiorini 10, Levi Casboult 8, Sam Flanders 6, Elijah Hollands 3, Mabior Chol 3
Kick-ins (play on): Ben Long 4 (3), Charlie Constable 2 (2), Darcy Macpherson 1 (1), Jy Farrar 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Sam Flanders

508000

MID/FWD

102

87

1.2

4980

Sam Collins

455000

DEF

89

79

1.1

5112

Darcy Macpherson

548000

DEF/FWD

81

85

1.0

6765

Matt Rowell

664000

MID

79

72

1.1

8405

Charlie Constable

332000

DEF/MID

76

89

0.9

4368

Joel Jeffrey

418000

FWD

75

76

1.0

5573

Jarrod Witts

801000

RUC

71

65

1.1

11282

Elijah Hollands

551000

MID

69

91

0.8

7986

Ben Ainsworth

673000

FWD

67

70

1.0

10045

Ben Long

513000

DEF/FWD

67

86

0.8

7657

Brayden Fiorini

636000

MID

61

50

1.2

10426

Jack Lukosius

565000

FWD

59

89

0.7

9576

Alex Davies

388000

MID/FWD

59

73

0.8

6576

David Swallow

717000

MID

58

70

0.8

12362

Charlie Ballard

491000

DEF

57

87

0.7

8614

Caleb Graham

335000

DEF

53

71

0.7

6321

Noah Anderson

870000

MID

50

64

0.8

17400

Jy Farrar

455000

DEF

43

78

0.6

10581

Thomas Berry

286000

FWD

36

66

0.5

7944

Mabior Chol

476000

FWD

35

80

0.4

13600

Levi Casboult

390000

FWD

35

66

0.5

11143

Ben King

316000

FWD

26

42

0.6

12154

Nick Holman

513000

FWD

25

81

0.3

20520

James Tsitas

200000

MID/FWD

15

22

0.7

13333

Bodhi Uwland

200000

DEF/MID

14

24

0.6

14286

Alex Sexton

421000

FWD

4

35

0.1

105250

 

Matt Rowell is tackled by Lachie Whitfield during Gold Coast's practice match against Greater Western Sydney on March 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1550 (7th)
Points against: 1406 (15th)
CBAs: 34 - Josh Kelly 26, Tom Green 25, Harry Perryman 23, Braydon Preuss 23, Stephen Coniglio 21, Matthew Flynn 8, Xavier O'Halloran 6, Jake Riccardi 3, Callan Ward 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Josh Kelly

899000

MID

107

79

1.4

8402

Isaac Cumming

802000

DEF

106

76

1.4

7566

Tom Green

752000

MID

95

75

1.3

7916

Lachie Ash

576000

MID

92

69

1.3

6261

Finn Callaghan

406000

MID

88

66

1.3

4614

Lachie Whitfield

804000

MID

82

81

1.0

9805

Stephen Coniglio

871000

MID/FWD

77

61

1.3

11312

Daniel Lloyd

432000

FWD

77

69

1.1

5610

Jake Riccardi

527000

FWD

73

72

1.0

7219

Harry Perryman

766000

MID

70

68

1.0

10943

Jacob Wehr

522000

MID

65

82

0.8

8031

Jesse Hogan

675000

FWD

62

60

1.0

10887

Harry Himmelberg

708000

DEF/FWD

54

81

0.7

13111

Toby Greene

659000

FWD

48

57

0.8

13729

Connor Idun

491000

DEF

47

71

0.7

10447

Callan Ward

712000

MID

45

75

0.6

15822

Sam Taylor

599000

DEF

43

82

0.5

13930

Conor Stone

252000

FWD

42

69

0.6

6000

James Peatling

440000

FWD

40

69

0.6

11000

Nick Haynes

522000

DEF

37

67

0.6

14108

Josh Fahey

200000

DEF/MID

37

67

0.6

5405

Leek Aleer

358000

DEF

35

80

0.4

10229

Braydon Preuss

758000

RUC

34

68

0.5

22294

Adam Kennedy

559000

DEF

34

73

0.5

16441

Xavier O'Halloran

360000

MID

34

64

0.5

10588

Matt Flynn

603000

RUC

26

19

1.4

23192

Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1473 (12th)
Points against: 1502 (9th)
CBAs: 31 - Jai Newcombe 24, Cam Mackenzie 19, Ned Reeves 19, James Worpel 18, Will Day 16, Lloyd Meek 12, Josh Ward 9, Connor Macdonald 4, Conor Nash 3
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 6 (3), James Sicily 5 (4), Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Jarman Impey 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Jai Newcombe

775000

MID

94

75

1.3

8245

Cam Mackenzie

288000

MID

92

73

1.3

3130

Karl Amon

855000

MID

91

80

1.1

9396

James Sicily

854000

DEF

87

93

0.9

9816

James Worpel

463000

MID

85

67

1.3

5447

Connor Macdonald

497000

FWD

80

70

1.1

6213

Chad Wingard

496000

FWD

80

77

1.0

6200

Jarman Impey

548000

DEF

79

78

1.0

6937

Josh Ward

634000

MID

77

73

1.1

8234

Will Day

537000

DEF

73

68

1.1

7356

Fergus Greene

200000

FWD

67

81

0.8

2985

Dylan Moore

826000

FWD

65

43

1.5

12708

Changkuoth Jiath

589000

DEF

60

80

0.8

9817

Jacob Koschitzke

440000

FWD

60

83

0.7

7333

Lachlan Bramble

605000

DEF

54

86

0.6

11204

Lloyd Meek

473000

RUC

50

72

0.7

9460

Luke Breust

514000

FWD

48

77

0.6

10708

Conor Nash

549000

MID

47

73

0.6

11681

Finn Maginness

480000

MID

32

87

0.4

15000

Henry Hustwaite

228000

MID

31

33

0.9

7355

Ned Reeves

522000

RUC

29

64

0.5

18000

James Blanck

271000

DEF

27

86

0.3

10037

Sam Frost

455000

DEF

26

44

0.6

17500

Blake Hardwick

604000

DEF

20

59

0.3

30200

Sam Butler

311000

FWD

13

36

0.4

23923

Denver Grainger-Barras

297000

DEF

6

40

0.2

49500

Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1557 (5th)
Points against: 1350 (16th)
CBAs: 31 - James Harmes 20, Clayton Oliver 20, Max Gawn 16, Christian Petracca 15, Brodie Grundy 15, Kysaiah Pickett 13, Tom Sparrow 12, Alex Neal-Bullen 7, Angus Brayshaw 4, Taj Woewodin 1, Trent Rivers 1
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (5), Jake Bowey 2 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Max Gawn

914000

RUC

111

83

1.3

8234

Christian Petracca

908000

MID

102

86

1.2

8902

Clayton Oliver

994000

MID

100

85

1.2

9940

Lachie Hunter

732000

MID

99

94

1.1

7394

Ed Langdon

663000

MID

88

91

1.0

7534

Steven May

639000

DEF

87

97

0.9

7345

James Harmes

644000

MID/FWD

86

73

1.2

7488

Alex Neal-Bullen

599000

FWD

81

79

1.0

7395

Tom McDonald

640000

FWD

80

79

1.0

8000

Jake Bowey

561000

DEF

79

76

1.0

7101

Angus Brayshaw

878000

DEF

76

84

0.9

11553

Kysaiah Pickett

497000

FWD

76

83

0.9

6539

Tom Sparrow

554000

MID/FWD

73

76

1.0

7589

Trent Rivers

456000

DEF

72

78

0.9

6333

Charlie Spargo

489000

FWD

66

73

0.9

7409

Brodie Grundy

830000

RUC

62

69

0.9

13387

Jake Lever

452000

DEF

48

92

0.5

9417

Kade Chandler

200000

FWD

45

78

0.6

4444

Ben Brown

442000

FWD

41

74

0.6

10780

Harrison Petty

367000

DEF

38

90

0.4

9658

Taj Woewodin

200000

MID/FWD

23

21

1.1

8696

Bailey Laurie

200000

MID/FWD

14

56

0.3

14286

Judd McVee

200000

DEF/MID

10

81

0.1

20000

 

01:40
Published ago

Two rucks are better than one as star duo hit Tigers for six

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn silence early doubters as they combine for six goals against Richmond

Published ago

Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1297 (17th)
Points against: 1788 (1st)
CBAs: 39 - Luke Davies-Uniacke 34, Ben Cunnington 27, Will Phillips 24, Tristan Xerri 23, Jy Simpkin 19, Todd Goldstein 16, Tom Powell 9, Cam Zurhaar 4
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Harry Sheezel 1 (1), Josh Goater 1 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Jy Simpkin

846000

MID

115

82

1.4

7357

Luke McDonald

688000

DEF

96

88

1.1

7167

Tom Powell

492000

MID/FWD

80

75

1.1

6150

Harry Sheezel

296000

FWD

75

87

0.9

3947

Luke Davies-Uniacke

824000

MID

69

90

0.8

11942

Ben Cunnington

668000

MID/FWD

69

80

0.9

9681

Griffin Logue

514000

DEF/FWD

63

89

0.7

8159

Paul Curtis

455000

FWD

59

79

0.7

7712

Jack Ziebell

537000

FWD

58

80

0.7

9259

Will Phillips

270000

MID

56

78

0.7

4821

Jaidyn Stephenson

631000

FWD

55

40

1.4

11473

Liam Shiels

573000

MID/FWD

50

79

0.6

11460

Flynn Perez

458000

DEF/MID

50

83

0.6

9160

Todd Goldstein

634000

RUC

48

42

1.1

13208

Ben McKay

385000

DEF

48

94

0.5

8021

Bailey Scott

612000

DEF/MID

47

89

0.5

13021

Nick Larkey

451000

FWD

45

86

0.5

10022

Josh Goater

537000

DEF/MID

44

81

0.5

12205

Tristan Xerri

587000

RUC

43

58

0.7

13651

Kayne Turner

419000

DEF

43

80

0.5

9744

Aiden Bonar

267000

DEF

30

79

0.4

8900

Miller Bergman

200000

DEF

30

32

0.9

6667

Cameron Zurhaar

522000

FWD

18

46

0.4

29000

Charlie Comben

259000

FWD

6

84

0.1

43167

Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1444 (14th)
Points against: 1646 (2nd)
CBAs: 25 - Connor Rozee 20, Scott Lycett 18, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Ollie Wines 15, Willem Drew 10, Lachie Jones 7, Zak Butters 6, Brynn Teakle 4, Charlie Dixon 3, Sam Powell-Pepper 1
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 6 (4), Ryan Burton 6 (3), Kane Farrell 1 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Miles Bergman

615000

MID

107

80

1.3

5748

Connor Rozee

780000

MID/FWD

105

92

1.1

7429

Xavier Duursma

489000

MID

97

82

1.2

5041

Ollie Wines

866000

MID

94

73

1.3

9213

Jason Horne-Francis

553000

MID/FWD

81

80

1.0

6827

Dan Houston

815000

DEF

76

84

0.9

10724

Willem Drew

657000

MID

76

67

1.1

8645

Kane Farrell

590000

MID

68

83

0.8

8676

Zak Butters

764000

MID/FWD

60

83

0.7

12733

Sam Powell-Pepper

680000

FWD

60

86

0.7

11333

Ryan Burton

704000

DEF

59

76

0.8

11932

Darcy Byrne-Jones

694000

DEF

55

60

0.9

12618

Todd Marshall

618000

FWD

53

81

0.7

11660

Tom Jonas

476000

DEF

52

92

0.6

9154

Jase Burgoyne

486000

DEF

49

83

0.6

9918

Charlie Dixon

601000

FWD

48

82

0.6

12521

Scott Lycett

622000

RUC

45

60

0.8

13822

Orazio Fantasia

400000

FWD

44

80

0.6

9091

Aliir Aliir

477000

DEF

43

90

0.5

11093

Francis Evans

274000

FWD

42

35

1.2

6524

Mitch Georgiades

492000

FWD

35

58

0.6

14057

Jed McEntee

360000

FWD

32

56

0.6

11250

Lachie Jones

386000

DEF/FWD

29

54

0.5

13310

Trent McKenzie

575000

DEF

24

33

0.7

23958

Brynn Teakle

380000

RUC

7

28

0.3

54286

Riley Bonner

639000

DEF

3

24

0.1

213000

Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1350 (16th)
Points against: 1557 (5th)
CBAs: 31 - Jacob Hopper 25, Shai Bolton 20, Toby Nankervis 20, Tim Taranto 20, Thomson Dow 12, Trent Cotchin 11, Ivan Soldo 11, Dion Prestia 4, Dustin Martin 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Liam Baker 3 (3), Nathan Broad 2 (2), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Noah Balta 1 (1), Dylan Grimes 1 (0), Tylar Young 1 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Tim Taranto

846000

MID/FWD

121

79

1.5

6992

Liam Baker

616000

DEF/FWD

121

87

1.4

5091

Daniel Rioli

694000

DEF

86

87

1.0

8070

Dustin Martin

677000

MID/FWD

77

79

1.0

8792

Thomson Dow

366000

MID

71

73

1.0

5155

Toby Nankervis

758000

RUC

66

73

0.9

11485

Nathan Broad

615000

DEF

65

61

1.1

9462

Jacob Hopper

716000

MID

64

83

0.8

11188

Tom J. Lynch

674000

FWD

62

59

1.1

10871

Jayden Short

867000

MID

61

60

1.0

14213

Shai Bolton

658000

MID/FWD

59

83

0.7

11153

Nick Vlastuin

798000

DEF

57

91

0.6

14000

Noah Balta

474000

DEF/FWD

55

83

0.7

8618

Ivan Soldo

429000

RUC/FWD

52

61

0.9

8250

Judson Clarke

296000

FWD

42

79

0.5

7048

Samson Ryan

200000

RUC/FWD

42

24

1.8

4762

Trent Cotchin

701000

MID

41

80

0.5

17098

Kamdyn McIntosh

600000

MID

39

83

0.5

15385

Noah Cumberland

508000

FWD

33

79

0.4

15394

Dylan Grimes

387000

DEF

33

65

0.5

11727

Tylar Young

200000

DEF

32

91

0.4

6250

Jack Riewoldt

552000

FWD

22

84

0.3

25091

Steely Green

200000

MID

20

56

0.4

10000

Dion Prestia

788000

MID

15

22

0.7

52533

Maurice Rioli

362000

FWD

14

75

0.2

25857

Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1616 (4th)
Points against: 1478 (11th)
CBAs: 17 - Rowan Marshall 16, Jack Steele 15, Brad Crouch 14, Jack Bytel 10, Hunter Clark 7, Jack Sinclair 3, Marcus Windhager 2, Zaine Cordy 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 7 (5), Jack Sinclair 6 (6), Dougal Howard 1 (0) 

Player

Club

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Mason Wood

St Kilda

641000

MID

137

81

1.7

4679

Rowan Marshall

St Kilda

808000

RUC

119

87

1.4

6790

Brad Crouch

St Kilda

942000

MID

109

80

1.4

8642

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St Kilda

555000

MID

107

77

1.4

5187

Callum Wilkie

St Kilda

605000

DEF

88

95

0.9

6875

Dan Butler

St Kilda

466000

FWD

80

85

0.9

5825

Mitch Owens

St Kilda

426000

FWD

80

84

1.0

5325

Liam Stocker

St Kilda

441000

DEF

79

82

1.0

5582

Jack Steele

St Kilda

978000

MID

76

81

0.9

12868

Jack Sinclair

St Kilda

911000

DEF

72

90

0.8

12653

Jack Bytel

St Kilda

305000

MID

70

60

1.2

4357

Josh Battle

St Kilda

630000

DEF

68

84

0.8

9265

Ben Paton

St Kilda

530000

DEF

65

58

1.1

8154

Ryan Byrnes

St Kilda

491000

MID/FWD

65

82

0.8

7554

Jade Gresham

St Kilda

742000

MID/FWD

62

83

0.7

11968

Hunter Clark

St Kilda

604000

DEF

62

78

0.8

9742

Jack Higgins

St Kilda

526000

FWD

60

78

0.8

8767

Jimmy Webster

St Kilda

509000

DEF

57

78

0.7

8930

Mattaes Phillipou

St Kilda

282000

MID/FWD

47

80

0.6

6000

Anthony Caminiti

St Kilda

200000

FWD

46

83

0.6

4348

Dougal Howard

St Kilda

430000

DEF

41

92

0.4

10488

Zaine Cordy

St Kilda

301000

DEF

26

100

0.3

11577

Marcus Windhager

St Kilda

448000

MID/FWD

0

2

0.0

N/A

Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1490 (10th)
Points against: 1450 (13th)
CBAs: 26 - Luke Parker 22, Errol Gulden 18, James Rowbottom 17, Chad Warner 17, Peter Ladhams 15, Lachlan McAndrew 8, Matt Roberts 3, Will Edwards 3, Isaac Heeney 1
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 4 (4), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Paddy McCartin 1 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Errol Gulden

735000

MID/FWD

177

85

2.1

4153

Luke Parker

871000

MID

104

86

1.2

8375

Chad Warner

785000

MID

77

85

0.9

10195

Nick Blakey

675000

DEF

76

60

1.3

8882

Dylan Stephens

585000

MID

73

82

0.9

8014

Logan McDonald

431000

FWD

73

77

0.9

5904

Harry Cunningham

591000

DEF

71

77

0.9

8324

Braeden Campbell

411000

DEF

71

92

0.8

5789

Oliver Florent

610000

DEF

70

91

0.8

8714

Matt Roberts

200000

MID

67

69

1.0

2985

Isaac Heeney

787000

FWD

63

64

1.0

12492

Dane Rampe

474000

DEF

63

87

0.7

7524

Peter Ladhams

595000

RUC

62

56

1.1

9597

Sam Reid

653000

FWD

60

61

1.0

10883

Justin McInerney

613000

MID

59

85

0.7

10390

James Rowbottom

726000

MID

46

73

0.6

15783

Jake Lloyd

807000

DEF

41

70

0.6

19683

Paddy McCartin

490000

DEF

37

85

0.4

13243

Hayden McLean

458000

FWD

33

64

0.5

13879

Lachlan McAndrew

200000

RUC/FWD

33

38

0.9

6061

Will Hayward

589000

FWD

31

85

0.4

19000

Lance Franklin

630000

FWD

27

65

0.4

23333

Lachlan Rankin

200000

DEF

26

25

1.0

7692

Tom McCartin

358000

DEF

25

86

0.3

14320

Angus Sheldrick

200000

MID/FWD

14

25

0.6

14286

William Edwards

200000

DEF

11

26

0.4

18182

 

03:00
Published ago

Gulden warns the competition with clinical display

Errol Gulden gathers 45 disposals and nails three majors in a dominant performance

Published ago

Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1518 (8th)
Points against: 1639 (3rd)
CBAs: 28 - Callum Jamieson 22, Tim Kelly 19, Dom Sheed 17, Elliot Yeo 12, Reuben Ginbey 12, Xavier O’Neill 11, Luke Shuey 7, Jake Waterman 3, Josh Rotham 3, Campbell Chesser 3, Elijah Hewett 3
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (1) 

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Shannon Hurn

828000

DEF

120

79

1.5

6900

Jeremy McGovern

613000

DEF

113

87

1.3

5425

Liam Duggan

740000

DEF

108

82

1.3

6852

Elliot Yeo

625000

DEF

89

67

1.3

7022

Luke Shuey

754000

MID

88

54

1.6

8568

Dom Sheed

591000

MID

78

75

1.0

7577

Tom Cole

349000

DEF

77

88

0.9

4532

Reuben Ginbey

284000

DEF/MID

68

56

1.2

4176

Tom Barrass

600000

DEF

67

89

0.8

8955

Callum Jamieson

345000

RUC

65

79

0.8

5308

Jayden Hunt

379000

DEF

61

88

0.7

6213

Tim Kelly

744000

MID

60

79

0.8

12400

Xavier O'Neill

527000

MID

56

80

0.7

9411

Jamie Cripps

647000

FWD

54

83

0.7

11981

Jack Petruccelle

459000

FWD

51

61

0.8

9000

Jake Waterman

483000

FWD

50

82

0.6

9660

Liam Ryan

522000

FWD

48

84

0.6

10875

Oscar Allen

358000

FWD

48

88

0.5

7458

Andrew Gaff

719000

MID

43

87

0.5

16721

Jamaine Jones

566000

DEF

35

80

0.4

16171

Campbell Chesser

200000

DEF/MID

35

61

0.6

5714

Alex Witherden

844000

DEF

33

35

0.9

25576

Josh Rotham

466000

DEF

33

68

0.5

14121

Greg Clark

416000

MID

33

37

0.9

12606

Elijah Hewett

274000

MID

5

31

0.2

54800

Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1788 (1st)
Points against: 1297 (17th)
CBAs: 39 - Tim English 30, Tom Liberatore 27, Marcus Bontempelli 25, Bailey Smith 24, Jack Macrae 23, Adam Treloar 18, Rory Lobb 7, Sam Darcy 2
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 4 (3), Bailey Dale 2 (2)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Tom Liberatore

801000

MID

142

85

1.7

5641

Jack Macrae

916000

MID

121

78

1.6

7570

Bailey Dale

797000

DEF

108

82

1.3

7380

Marcus Bontempelli

891000

MID

106

81

1.3

8406

Bailey Smith

935000

MID

105

82

1.3

8905

Aaron Naughton

625000

FWD

102

80

1.3

6127

Adam Treloar

854000

MID

94

83

1.1

9085

Tim English

901000

RUC

93

83

1.1

9688

Oskar Baker

452000

MID

92

85

1.1

4913

Liam Jones

321000

DEF

88

92

1.0

3648

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

420000

FWD

85

76

1.1

4941

Alex Keath

449000

DEF

76

88

0.9

5908

Anthony Scott

442000

MID

73

82

0.9

6055

Sam Darcy

436000

DEF/FWD

72

71

1.0

6056

Caleb Daniel

768000

DEF

64

82

0.8

12000

Hayden Crozier

494000

DEF

64

53

1.2

7719

Josh Bruce

473000

FWD

58

87

0.7

8155

Bailey Williams

508000

DEF/MID

55

82

0.7

9236

Toby McLean

401000

MID/FWD

54

85

0.6

7426

Arthur Jones

200000

FWD

50

84

0.6

4000

Rory Lobb

588000

FWD

40

92

0.4

14700

Rhylee West

521000

FWD

28

59

0.5

18607

Ed Richards

648000

DEF

18

22

0.8

36000

Taylor Duryea

501000

DEF

0

4

0.0

#DIV/0!