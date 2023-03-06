Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PRE-SEASON practice matches are over and it's now time to fine tune our Fantasy teams ahead of the first lockout next week.

With a limited pre-season once again, data is limited, but there's still enough to help you with some important decisions.

EVERY POSITION PREVIEWED Premiums, bargains, cash cows, more

One of the favourite stats for coaches to look at is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-ins have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on.

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they're in their club's best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time on ground (TOG) to increase.

CBAs, kick-ins and time on ground can all be found on the AFL Live Official App under advanced stats in the match centre

Opponent: West Coast

Points for: 1639 (3rd)

Points against: 1518 (8th)

CBAs: 28 - Reilly O'Brien 21, Rory Laird 20, Sam Berry 17, Josh Rachele 9, Harry Schoenberg 9, Jake Soligo 8, Elliott Himmelberg 7, Tyler Brown 6, Ben Keays 6, Matthew Crouch 5, Izak Rankine 3, Rory Sloane 1

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Brodie Smith 2 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Rory Laird 1066000 MID 138 73 1.9 7725 Ben Keays 862000 MID 112 81 1.4 7696 Mitchell Hinge 538000 DEF/MID 103 84 1.2 5223 Reilly O'Brien 826000 RUC 100 80 1.3 8260 Jordan Dawson 893000 DEF 99 88 1.1 9020 Darcy Fogarty 500000 FWD 96 84 1.1 5208 Taylor Walker 683000 FWD 92 85 1.1 7424 Sam Berry 746000 MID 79 69 1.1 9443 Brodie Smith 688000 DEF 78 81 1.0 8821 Harry Schoenberg 551000 MID 73 78 0.9 7548 Nick Murray 298000 DEF 71 85 0.8 4197 Elliott Himmelberg 445000 FWD 65 81 0.8 6846 Patrick Parnell 423000 DEF 61 85 0.7 6934 Izak Rankine 523000 FWD 59 92 0.6 8864 Rory Sloane 622000 MID 57 82 0.7 10912 Jake Soligo 514000 MID 57 68 0.8 9018 Josh Rachele 461000 FWD 53 80 0.7 8698 Tom Doedee 523000 DEF 46 88 0.5 11370 Luke Pedlar 213000 FWD 42 55 0.8 5071 Jordon Butts 320000 DEF 38 87 0.4 8421 Shane McAdam 534000 FWD 37 77 0.5 14432 Max Michalanney 268000 DEF 33 79 0.4 8121 Matt Crouch 778000 MID 29 15 1.9 26828 Tyler Brown 416000 MID/FWD 21 21 1.0 19810

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Laird makes it look easy from the middle Rory Laird picks up where he left off with a gut-running goal in trademark fashion

Opponent: Geelong

Points for: 1551 (6th)

Points against: 1261 (18th)

CBAs: 23 - Josh Dunkley 19, Lachie Neale 18, Oscar McInerney 14, Will Ashcroft 13, Hugh McCluggage 11, Zac Bailey 7 Darcy Fort 6, Eric Hipwood 2, Joe Daniher 1, Jimmy Tunstill 1

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Conor McKenna 2 (1), Keidean Coleman 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Josh Dunkley 963000 MID/FWD 120 79 1.5 8025 Harris Andrews 489000 DEF 100 100 1.0 4890 Will Ashcroft 298000 MID 97 83 1.2 3072 Lachie Neale 947000 MID 95 85 1.1 9968 Hugh McCluggage 909000 MID 95 74 1.3 9568 Zac Bailey 622000 MID/FWD 82 81 1.0 7585 Joe Daniher 500000 FWD 78 85 0.9 6410 Jack Gunston 535000 FWD 70 73 1.0 7643 Keidean Coleman 688000 DEF 68 69 1.0 10118 Daniel Rich 747000 DEF 67 81 0.8 11149 Brandon Starcevich 573000 DEF 64 89 0.7 8953 Darcy Fort 503000 RUC/FWD 64 39 1.6 7859 Jaxon Prior 487000 MID 56 66 0.8 8696 Charlie Cameron 613000 FWD 53 89 0.6 11566 Lincoln McCarthy 567000 FWD 50 62 0.8 11340 Oscar McInerney 694000 RUC 49 78 0.6 14163 Jack Payne 483000 DEF 49 73 0.7 9857 James Tunstill 292000 MID 47 71 0.7 6213 Deven Robertson 449000 MID 46 87 0.5 9761 Conor McKenna 373000 DEF 46 87 0.5 8109 Darcy Wilmot 200000 DEF 43 76 0.6 4651 Eric Hipwood 458000 FWD 39 40 1.0 11744 Cam Rayner 570000 FWD 38 77 0.5 15000 Darragh Joyce 241000 DEF 13 25 0.5 18538 Nakia Cockatoo 418000 FWD 12 20 0.6 34833 Harry Sharp 225000 MID 10 13 0.8 22500

Opponent: Sydney

Points for: 1450 (13th)

Points against: 1490 (10th)

CBAs: 26 - Matthew Kennedy 18, George Hewett 18, Marc Pittonet 17, Adam Cerra 16, Paddy Dow 13, Sam Docherty 9, Tom De Koning 9, Jack Carroll 2, Zac Fisher 2

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (2), Adam Cerra 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Sam Docherty 977000 DEF 143 87 1.6 6832 George Hewett 870000 MID 126 76 1.7 6905 Matthew Kennedy 831000 MID 106 80 1.3 7840 Jack Silvagni 615000 FWD 81 84 1.0 7593 Blake Acres 755000 MID 80 81 1.0 9438 Charlie Curnow 678000 FWD 80 86 0.9 8475 Alex Cincotta 200000 DEF/MID 73 80 0.9 2740 Adam Cerra 780000 MID 70 79 0.9 11143 Oliver Hollands 280000 MID 68 84 0.8 4118 Lewis Young 496000 DEF 61 93 0.7 8131 Ed Curnow 552000 MID 58 81 0.7 9517 Jacob Weitering 483000 DEF 56 73 0.8 8625 Zac Fisher 622000 FWD 51 85 0.6 12196 Paddy Dow 377000 MID 49 64 0.8 7694 Adam Saad 725000 DEF 48 81 0.6 15104 Lachie Cowan 242000 DEF 47 72 0.7 5149 Marc Pittonet 583000 RUC 45 58 0.8 12956 Matthew Owies 470000 FWD 44 50 0.9 10682 Tom De Koning 552000 RUC 35 77 0.5 15771 Lachie Plowman 406000 DEF 30 91 0.3 13533 Jesse Motlop 354000 FWD 30 85 0.4 11800 Josh Honey 358000 FWD 19 43 0.4 18842 Sam Durdin 213000 DEF 19 23 0.8 11211 Lochie O'Brien 623000 MID 17 68 0.3 36647 Jack Carroll 396000 FWD 14 18 0.8 28286

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Hawthorn

Points for: 1502 (9th)

Points against: 1473 (12th)

CBAs: 31 - Jack Crisp 20, Jordan De Goey 20, Tom Mitchell 19, Darcy Cameron 17, Scott Pendlebury 16, Mason Cox 14, Taylor Adams 11, Nick Daicos 2, Pat Lipinski 2, Josh Daicos 2, Steele Sidebottom 1

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (5), Nick Daicos 3 (3), John Noble 3 (3), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Billy Frampton 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Josh Daicos 691000 MID 105 87 1.2 6581 Taylor Adams 722000 MID 103 79 1.3 7010 Jack Crisp 835000 MID 100 85 1.2 8350 Jordan De Goey 700000 MID 96 69 1.4 7292 Tom Mitchell 853000 MID 91 76 1.2 9374 Patrick Lipinski 711000 MID/FWD 90 75 1.2 7900 Darcy Cameron 725000 RUC/FWD 77 78 1.0 9416 Darcy Moore 499000 DEF 77 84 0.9 6481 John Noble 604000 DEF 74 78 0.9 8162 Brody Mihocek 492000 FWD 61 83 0.7 8066 Nick Daicos 769000 DEF 58 81 0.7 13259 Scott Pendlebury 752000 MID 57 52 1.1 13193 Isaac Quaynor 522000 DEF 55 80 0.7 9491 Mason Cox 520000 RUC/FWD 55 62 0.9 9455 Jamie Elliott 642000 FWD 54 58 0.9 11889 Steele Sidebottom 624000 MID 47 83 0.6 13277 Nathan Murphy 397000 DEF 44 83 0.5 9023 Daniel McStay 544000 FWD 40 92 0.4 13600 Reef McInnes 280000 FWD 40 36 1.1 7000 Billy Frampton 542000 DEF 35 96 0.4 15486 Jeremy Howe 584000 DEF 32 57 0.6 18250 Oleg Markov 557000 DEF 29 39 0.7 19207 Bobby Hill 374000 FWD 25 69 0.4 14960 Beau McCreery 439000 FWD 20 71 0.3 21950 Josh Carmichael 421000 MID/FWD 19 27 0.7 22158 Will Hoskin-Elliott 513000 FWD 18 22 0.8 28500

Opponent: St Kilda

Points for: 1478 (11th)

Points against: 1616 (4th)

CBAs: 17 – Sam Draper 16, Dylan Shiel 12, Darcy Parish 11, Zach Merrett 10, Archie Perkins 8, William Setterfield 8, Jye Caldwell 2, Sam Weideman 1

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Andrew McGrath 719000 DEF/MID 110 80 1.4 6536 Jordan Ridley 669000 DEF 107 87 1.2 6252 Zach Merrett 949000 MID 98 86 1.1 9684 Will Setterfield 610000 MID 91 87 1.0 6703 Jake Kelly 521000 DEF 84 89 0.9 6202 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher 482000 DEF 82 95 0.9 5878 Archie Perkins 527000 FWD 80 79 1.0 6588 Massimo D'Ambrosio 443000 DEF 79 81 1.0 5608 Sam Draper 524000 RUC 75 80 0.9 6987 Mason Redman 754000 DEF 68 77 0.9 11088 Peter Wright 610000 FWD 62 87 0.7 9839 Alwyn Davey 212000 MID/FWD 58 79 0.7 3655 Jayden Laverde 539000 DEF 54 68 0.8 9981 Sam Durham 503000 MID 54 81 0.7 9315 Jye Menzie 283000 FWD 53 83 0.6 5340 Dylan Shiel 747000 MID 50 85 0.6 14940 Sam Weideman 399000 FWD 50 80 0.6 7980 Darcy Parish 888000 MID 39 69 0.6 22769 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti 335000 FWD 32 74 0.4 10469 Jye Caldwell 653000 MID 25 49 0.5 26120 Harrison Jones 371000 FWD 25 72 0.3 14840 Will Snelling 651000 FWD 21 22 1.0 31000 Kaine Baldwin 254000 FWD 6 22 0.3 42333

Opponent: Port Adelaide

Points for: 1646 (2nd)

Points against: 1444 (14th)

CBAs: 25 - Sean Darcy 22, Jaeger O'Meara 20, Caleb Serong 20, Andrew Brayshaw 19, Will Brodie 16, Josh Treacy 3

Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), Brennan Cox 2 (2), Jordan Clark 2 (0), Ethan Hughes 1 (1), Heath Chapman 1 (0)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Will Brodie 845000 MID 116 76 1.5 7284 Sean Darcy 760000 RUC 109 85 1.3 6972 Andrew Brayshaw 995000 MID 107 78 1.4 9299 Brennan Cox 579000 DEF 107 78 1.4 5411 Caleb Serong 777000 MID 101 78 1.3 7693 Jordan Clark 722000 DEF 97 93 1.0 7443 Jaeger O'Meara 727000 MID 90 74 1.2 8078 Nat Fyfe 681000 MID/FWD 83 81 1.0 8205 Nathan Wilson 415000 DEF 72 78 0.9 5764 Liam Henry 339000 MID/FWD 72 83 0.9 4708 Ethan Hughes 470000 DEF/MID 66 81 0.8 7121 Heath Chapman 614000 DEF 65 72 0.9 9446 Lachie Schultz 573000 FWD 63 75 0.8 9095 Bailey Banfield 352000 FWD 63 91 0.7 5587 James Aish 698000 MID 61 93 0.7 11443 Alex Pearce 405000 DEF 58 92 0.6 6983 Sam Sturt 200000 FWD 56 84 0.7 3571 Hayden Young 776000 DEF 55 79 0.7 14109 Matt Taberner 498000 FWD 54 83 0.7 9222 Josh Treacy 310000 FWD 54 81 0.7 5741 Sam Switkowski 557000 FWD 51 68 0.8 10922 Brandon Walker 480000 DEF 39 75 0.5 12308 Matthew Johnson 200000 MID 7 24 0.3 28571

Sean Darcy and Scott Lycett contest the ruck during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Brisbane

Points for: 1261 (18th)

Points against: 1551 (6th)

CBAs: 23 - Tom Atkins 14, Patrick Dangerfield 14, Jonathon Ceglar 13, Cameron Guthrie 11, Tanner Bruhn 11, Brandan Parfitt 11, Rhys Stanley 10, Max Holmes 8

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Cooper Whyte 3 (2), Zach Guthrie 1 (1), Mark O'Connor 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Tyson Stengle 624000 FWD 90 83 1.1 6933 Gryan Miers 537000 FWD 89 80 1.1 6034 Cameron Guthrie 849000 MID 86 67 1.3 9872 Tanner Bruhn 471000 MID/FWD 74 77 1.0 6365 Tom Stewart 836000 DEF 73 75 1.0 11452 Zach Guthrie 584000 DEF 71 83 0.9 8225 Brandan Parfitt 681000 MID 62 62 1.0 10984 Max Holmes 565000 MID 58 71 0.8 9741 Mark O'Connor 501000 DEF 56 82 0.7 8946 Patrick Dangerfield 674000 MID 54 59 0.9 12481 Oliver Dempsey 200000 FWD 54 70 0.8 3704 Gary Rohan 490000 FWD 52 82 0.6 9423 Rhys Stanley 607000 RUC 51 69 0.7 11902 Zach Tuohy 734000 DEF/MID 49 79 0.6 14980 Tom Atkins 697000 DEF/MID 46 73 0.6 15152 Sam Simpson 329000 MID/FWD 45 77 0.6 7311 Brad Close 622000 FWD 43 86 0.5 14465 Oliver Henry 440000 FWD 40 90 0.4 11000 Sam De Koning 421000 DEF 35 90 0.4 12029 Esava Ratugolea 332000 RUC/FWD 34 89 0.4 9765 Jonathon Ceglar 514000 RUC 32 66 0.5 16063 Cooper Whyte 200000 MID/FWD 28 47 0.6 7143 Jed Bews 400000 DEF 26 89 0.3 15385 Jake Kolodjashnij 421000 DEF 13 54 0.2 32385

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney

Points for: 1406 (15th)

Points against: 1550 (7th)

CBAs: 34 - Matthew Rowell 26, Jarrod Witts 23, David Swallow 21, Alex Davies 20, Noah Anderson 16, Brayden Fiorini 10, Levi Casboult 8, Sam Flanders 6, Elijah Hollands 3, Mabior Chol 3

Kick-ins (play on): Ben Long 4 (3), Charlie Constable 2 (2), Darcy Macpherson 1 (1), Jy Farrar 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Sam Flanders 508000 MID/FWD 102 87 1.2 4980 Sam Collins 455000 DEF 89 79 1.1 5112 Darcy Macpherson 548000 DEF/FWD 81 85 1.0 6765 Matt Rowell 664000 MID 79 72 1.1 8405 Charlie Constable 332000 DEF/MID 76 89 0.9 4368 Joel Jeffrey 418000 FWD 75 76 1.0 5573 Jarrod Witts 801000 RUC 71 65 1.1 11282 Elijah Hollands 551000 MID 69 91 0.8 7986 Ben Ainsworth 673000 FWD 67 70 1.0 10045 Ben Long 513000 DEF/FWD 67 86 0.8 7657 Brayden Fiorini 636000 MID 61 50 1.2 10426 Jack Lukosius 565000 FWD 59 89 0.7 9576 Alex Davies 388000 MID/FWD 59 73 0.8 6576 David Swallow 717000 MID 58 70 0.8 12362 Charlie Ballard 491000 DEF 57 87 0.7 8614 Caleb Graham 335000 DEF 53 71 0.7 6321 Noah Anderson 870000 MID 50 64 0.8 17400 Jy Farrar 455000 DEF 43 78 0.6 10581 Thomas Berry 286000 FWD 36 66 0.5 7944 Mabior Chol 476000 FWD 35 80 0.4 13600 Levi Casboult 390000 FWD 35 66 0.5 11143 Ben King 316000 FWD 26 42 0.6 12154 Nick Holman 513000 FWD 25 81 0.3 20520 James Tsitas 200000 MID/FWD 15 22 0.7 13333 Bodhi Uwland 200000 DEF/MID 14 24 0.6 14286 Alex Sexton 421000 FWD 4 35 0.1 105250

Matt Rowell is tackled by Lachie Whitfield during Gold Coast's practice match against Greater Western Sydney on March 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Gold Coast

Points for: 1550 (7th)

Points against: 1406 (15th)

CBAs: 34 - Josh Kelly 26, Tom Green 25, Harry Perryman 23, Braydon Preuss 23, Stephen Coniglio 21, Matthew Flynn 8, Xavier O'Halloran 6, Jake Riccardi 3, Callan Ward 1

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Josh Kelly 899000 MID 107 79 1.4 8402 Isaac Cumming 802000 DEF 106 76 1.4 7566 Tom Green 752000 MID 95 75 1.3 7916 Lachie Ash 576000 MID 92 69 1.3 6261 Finn Callaghan 406000 MID 88 66 1.3 4614 Lachie Whitfield 804000 MID 82 81 1.0 9805 Stephen Coniglio 871000 MID/FWD 77 61 1.3 11312 Daniel Lloyd 432000 FWD 77 69 1.1 5610 Jake Riccardi 527000 FWD 73 72 1.0 7219 Harry Perryman 766000 MID 70 68 1.0 10943 Jacob Wehr 522000 MID 65 82 0.8 8031 Jesse Hogan 675000 FWD 62 60 1.0 10887 Harry Himmelberg 708000 DEF/FWD 54 81 0.7 13111 Toby Greene 659000 FWD 48 57 0.8 13729 Connor Idun 491000 DEF 47 71 0.7 10447 Callan Ward 712000 MID 45 75 0.6 15822 Sam Taylor 599000 DEF 43 82 0.5 13930 Conor Stone 252000 FWD 42 69 0.6 6000 James Peatling 440000 FWD 40 69 0.6 11000 Nick Haynes 522000 DEF 37 67 0.6 14108 Josh Fahey 200000 DEF/MID 37 67 0.6 5405 Leek Aleer 358000 DEF 35 80 0.4 10229 Braydon Preuss 758000 RUC 34 68 0.5 22294 Adam Kennedy 559000 DEF 34 73 0.5 16441 Xavier O'Halloran 360000 MID 34 64 0.5 10588 Matt Flynn 603000 RUC 26 19 1.4 23192

Opponent: Collingwood

Points for: 1473 (12th)

Points against: 1502 (9th)

CBAs: 31 - Jai Newcombe 24, Cam Mackenzie 19, Ned Reeves 19, James Worpel 18, Will Day 16, Lloyd Meek 12, Josh Ward 9, Connor Macdonald 4, Conor Nash 3

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 6 (3), James Sicily 5 (4), Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Jarman Impey 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Jai Newcombe 775000 MID 94 75 1.3 8245 Cam Mackenzie 288000 MID 92 73 1.3 3130 Karl Amon 855000 MID 91 80 1.1 9396 James Sicily 854000 DEF 87 93 0.9 9816 James Worpel 463000 MID 85 67 1.3 5447 Connor Macdonald 497000 FWD 80 70 1.1 6213 Chad Wingard 496000 FWD 80 77 1.0 6200 Jarman Impey 548000 DEF 79 78 1.0 6937 Josh Ward 634000 MID 77 73 1.1 8234 Will Day 537000 DEF 73 68 1.1 7356 Fergus Greene 200000 FWD 67 81 0.8 2985 Dylan Moore 826000 FWD 65 43 1.5 12708 Changkuoth Jiath 589000 DEF 60 80 0.8 9817 Jacob Koschitzke 440000 FWD 60 83 0.7 7333 Lachlan Bramble 605000 DEF 54 86 0.6 11204 Lloyd Meek 473000 RUC 50 72 0.7 9460 Luke Breust 514000 FWD 48 77 0.6 10708 Conor Nash 549000 MID 47 73 0.6 11681 Finn Maginness 480000 MID 32 87 0.4 15000 Henry Hustwaite 228000 MID 31 33 0.9 7355 Ned Reeves 522000 RUC 29 64 0.5 18000 James Blanck 271000 DEF 27 86 0.3 10037 Sam Frost 455000 DEF 26 44 0.6 17500 Blake Hardwick 604000 DEF 20 59 0.3 30200 Sam Butler 311000 FWD 13 36 0.4 23923 Denver Grainger-Barras 297000 DEF 6 40 0.2 49500

Opponent: Richmond

Points for: 1557 (5th)

Points against: 1350 (16th)

CBAs: 31 - James Harmes 20, Clayton Oliver 20, Max Gawn 16, Christian Petracca 15, Brodie Grundy 15, Kysaiah Pickett 13, Tom Sparrow 12, Alex Neal-Bullen 7, Angus Brayshaw 4, Taj Woewodin 1, Trent Rivers 1

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (5), Jake Bowey 2 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Max Gawn 914000 RUC 111 83 1.3 8234 Christian Petracca 908000 MID 102 86 1.2 8902 Clayton Oliver 994000 MID 100 85 1.2 9940 Lachie Hunter 732000 MID 99 94 1.1 7394 Ed Langdon 663000 MID 88 91 1.0 7534 Steven May 639000 DEF 87 97 0.9 7345 James Harmes 644000 MID/FWD 86 73 1.2 7488 Alex Neal-Bullen 599000 FWD 81 79 1.0 7395 Tom McDonald 640000 FWD 80 79 1.0 8000 Jake Bowey 561000 DEF 79 76 1.0 7101 Angus Brayshaw 878000 DEF 76 84 0.9 11553 Kysaiah Pickett 497000 FWD 76 83 0.9 6539 Tom Sparrow 554000 MID/FWD 73 76 1.0 7589 Trent Rivers 456000 DEF 72 78 0.9 6333 Charlie Spargo 489000 FWD 66 73 0.9 7409 Brodie Grundy 830000 RUC 62 69 0.9 13387 Jake Lever 452000 DEF 48 92 0.5 9417 Kade Chandler 200000 FWD 45 78 0.6 4444 Ben Brown 442000 FWD 41 74 0.6 10780 Harrison Petty 367000 DEF 38 90 0.4 9658 Taj Woewodin 200000 MID/FWD 23 21 1.1 8696 Bailey Laurie 200000 MID/FWD 14 56 0.3 14286 Judd McVee 200000 DEF/MID 10 81 0.1 20000

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Two rucks are better than one as star duo hit Tigers for six Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn silence early doubters as they combine for six goals against Richmond

Opponent: Western Bulldogs

Points for: 1297 (17th)

Points against: 1788 (1st)

CBAs: 39 - Luke Davies-Uniacke 34, Ben Cunnington 27, Will Phillips 24, Tristan Xerri 23, Jy Simpkin 19, Todd Goldstein 16, Tom Powell 9, Cam Zurhaar 4

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Harry Sheezel 1 (1), Josh Goater 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Jy Simpkin 846000 MID 115 82 1.4 7357 Luke McDonald 688000 DEF 96 88 1.1 7167 Tom Powell 492000 MID/FWD 80 75 1.1 6150 Harry Sheezel 296000 FWD 75 87 0.9 3947 Luke Davies-Uniacke 824000 MID 69 90 0.8 11942 Ben Cunnington 668000 MID/FWD 69 80 0.9 9681 Griffin Logue 514000 DEF/FWD 63 89 0.7 8159 Paul Curtis 455000 FWD 59 79 0.7 7712 Jack Ziebell 537000 FWD 58 80 0.7 9259 Will Phillips 270000 MID 56 78 0.7 4821 Jaidyn Stephenson 631000 FWD 55 40 1.4 11473 Liam Shiels 573000 MID/FWD 50 79 0.6 11460 Flynn Perez 458000 DEF/MID 50 83 0.6 9160 Todd Goldstein 634000 RUC 48 42 1.1 13208 Ben McKay 385000 DEF 48 94 0.5 8021 Bailey Scott 612000 DEF/MID 47 89 0.5 13021 Nick Larkey 451000 FWD 45 86 0.5 10022 Josh Goater 537000 DEF/MID 44 81 0.5 12205 Tristan Xerri 587000 RUC 43 58 0.7 13651 Kayne Turner 419000 DEF 43 80 0.5 9744 Aiden Bonar 267000 DEF 30 79 0.4 8900 Miller Bergman 200000 DEF 30 32 0.9 6667 Cameron Zurhaar 522000 FWD 18 46 0.4 29000 Charlie Comben 259000 FWD 6 84 0.1 43167

Opponent: Fremantle

Points for: 1444 (14th)

Points against: 1646 (2nd)

CBAs: 25 - Connor Rozee 20, Scott Lycett 18, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Ollie Wines 15, Willem Drew 10, Lachie Jones 7, Zak Butters 6, Brynn Teakle 4, Charlie Dixon 3, Sam Powell-Pepper 1

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 6 (4), Ryan Burton 6 (3), Kane Farrell 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Miles Bergman 615000 MID 107 80 1.3 5748 Connor Rozee 780000 MID/FWD 105 92 1.1 7429 Xavier Duursma 489000 MID 97 82 1.2 5041 Ollie Wines 866000 MID 94 73 1.3 9213 Jason Horne-Francis 553000 MID/FWD 81 80 1.0 6827 Dan Houston 815000 DEF 76 84 0.9 10724 Willem Drew 657000 MID 76 67 1.1 8645 Kane Farrell 590000 MID 68 83 0.8 8676 Zak Butters 764000 MID/FWD 60 83 0.7 12733 Sam Powell-Pepper 680000 FWD 60 86 0.7 11333 Ryan Burton 704000 DEF 59 76 0.8 11932 Darcy Byrne-Jones 694000 DEF 55 60 0.9 12618 Todd Marshall 618000 FWD 53 81 0.7 11660 Tom Jonas 476000 DEF 52 92 0.6 9154 Jase Burgoyne 486000 DEF 49 83 0.6 9918 Charlie Dixon 601000 FWD 48 82 0.6 12521 Scott Lycett 622000 RUC 45 60 0.8 13822 Orazio Fantasia 400000 FWD 44 80 0.6 9091 Aliir Aliir 477000 DEF 43 90 0.5 11093 Francis Evans 274000 FWD 42 35 1.2 6524 Mitch Georgiades 492000 FWD 35 58 0.6 14057 Jed McEntee 360000 FWD 32 56 0.6 11250 Lachie Jones 386000 DEF/FWD 29 54 0.5 13310 Trent McKenzie 575000 DEF 24 33 0.7 23958 Brynn Teakle 380000 RUC 7 28 0.3 54286 Riley Bonner 639000 DEF 3 24 0.1 213000

Opponent: Melbourne

Points for: 1350 (16th)

Points against: 1557 (5th)

CBAs: 31 - Jacob Hopper 25, Shai Bolton 20, Toby Nankervis 20, Tim Taranto 20, Thomson Dow 12, Trent Cotchin 11, Ivan Soldo 11, Dion Prestia 4, Dustin Martin 1

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Liam Baker 3 (3), Nathan Broad 2 (2), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), Noah Balta 1 (1), Dylan Grimes 1 (0), Tylar Young 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Tim Taranto 846000 MID/FWD 121 79 1.5 6992 Liam Baker 616000 DEF/FWD 121 87 1.4 5091 Daniel Rioli 694000 DEF 86 87 1.0 8070 Dustin Martin 677000 MID/FWD 77 79 1.0 8792 Thomson Dow 366000 MID 71 73 1.0 5155 Toby Nankervis 758000 RUC 66 73 0.9 11485 Nathan Broad 615000 DEF 65 61 1.1 9462 Jacob Hopper 716000 MID 64 83 0.8 11188 Tom J. Lynch 674000 FWD 62 59 1.1 10871 Jayden Short 867000 MID 61 60 1.0 14213 Shai Bolton 658000 MID/FWD 59 83 0.7 11153 Nick Vlastuin 798000 DEF 57 91 0.6 14000 Noah Balta 474000 DEF/FWD 55 83 0.7 8618 Ivan Soldo 429000 RUC/FWD 52 61 0.9 8250 Judson Clarke 296000 FWD 42 79 0.5 7048 Samson Ryan 200000 RUC/FWD 42 24 1.8 4762 Trent Cotchin 701000 MID 41 80 0.5 17098 Kamdyn McIntosh 600000 MID 39 83 0.5 15385 Noah Cumberland 508000 FWD 33 79 0.4 15394 Dylan Grimes 387000 DEF 33 65 0.5 11727 Tylar Young 200000 DEF 32 91 0.4 6250 Jack Riewoldt 552000 FWD 22 84 0.3 25091 Steely Green 200000 MID 20 56 0.4 10000 Dion Prestia 788000 MID 15 22 0.7 52533 Maurice Rioli 362000 FWD 14 75 0.2 25857

Opponent: Essendon

Points for: 1616 (4th)

Points against: 1478 (11th)

CBAs: 17 - Rowan Marshall 16, Jack Steele 15, Brad Crouch 14, Jack Bytel 10, Hunter Clark 7, Jack Sinclair 3, Marcus Windhager 2, Zaine Cordy 1

Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 7 (5), Jack Sinclair 6 (6), Dougal Howard 1 (0)

Player Club Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Mason Wood St Kilda 641000 MID 137 81 1.7 4679 Rowan Marshall St Kilda 808000 RUC 119 87 1.4 6790 Brad Crouch St Kilda 942000 MID 109 80 1.4 8642 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda 555000 MID 107 77 1.4 5187 Callum Wilkie St Kilda 605000 DEF 88 95 0.9 6875 Dan Butler St Kilda 466000 FWD 80 85 0.9 5825 Mitch Owens St Kilda 426000 FWD 80 84 1.0 5325 Liam Stocker St Kilda 441000 DEF 79 82 1.0 5582 Jack Steele St Kilda 978000 MID 76 81 0.9 12868 Jack Sinclair St Kilda 911000 DEF 72 90 0.8 12653 Jack Bytel St Kilda 305000 MID 70 60 1.2 4357 Josh Battle St Kilda 630000 DEF 68 84 0.8 9265 Ben Paton St Kilda 530000 DEF 65 58 1.1 8154 Ryan Byrnes St Kilda 491000 MID/FWD 65 82 0.8 7554 Jade Gresham St Kilda 742000 MID/FWD 62 83 0.7 11968 Hunter Clark St Kilda 604000 DEF 62 78 0.8 9742 Jack Higgins St Kilda 526000 FWD 60 78 0.8 8767 Jimmy Webster St Kilda 509000 DEF 57 78 0.7 8930 Mattaes Phillipou St Kilda 282000 MID/FWD 47 80 0.6 6000 Anthony Caminiti St Kilda 200000 FWD 46 83 0.6 4348 Dougal Howard St Kilda 430000 DEF 41 92 0.4 10488 Zaine Cordy St Kilda 301000 DEF 26 100 0.3 11577 Marcus Windhager St Kilda 448000 MID/FWD 0 2 0.0 N/A

Opponent: Carlton

Points for: 1490 (10th)

Points against: 1450 (13th)

CBAs: 26 - Luke Parker 22, Errol Gulden 18, James Rowbottom 17, Chad Warner 17, Peter Ladhams 15, Lachlan McAndrew 8, Matt Roberts 3, Will Edwards 3, Isaac Heeney 1

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 4 (4), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Paddy McCartin 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Errol Gulden 735000 MID/FWD 177 85 2.1 4153 Luke Parker 871000 MID 104 86 1.2 8375 Chad Warner 785000 MID 77 85 0.9 10195 Nick Blakey 675000 DEF 76 60 1.3 8882 Dylan Stephens 585000 MID 73 82 0.9 8014 Logan McDonald 431000 FWD 73 77 0.9 5904 Harry Cunningham 591000 DEF 71 77 0.9 8324 Braeden Campbell 411000 DEF 71 92 0.8 5789 Oliver Florent 610000 DEF 70 91 0.8 8714 Matt Roberts 200000 MID 67 69 1.0 2985 Isaac Heeney 787000 FWD 63 64 1.0 12492 Dane Rampe 474000 DEF 63 87 0.7 7524 Peter Ladhams 595000 RUC 62 56 1.1 9597 Sam Reid 653000 FWD 60 61 1.0 10883 Justin McInerney 613000 MID 59 85 0.7 10390 James Rowbottom 726000 MID 46 73 0.6 15783 Jake Lloyd 807000 DEF 41 70 0.6 19683 Paddy McCartin 490000 DEF 37 85 0.4 13243 Hayden McLean 458000 FWD 33 64 0.5 13879 Lachlan McAndrew 200000 RUC/FWD 33 38 0.9 6061 Will Hayward 589000 FWD 31 85 0.4 19000 Lance Franklin 630000 FWD 27 65 0.4 23333 Lachlan Rankin 200000 DEF 26 25 1.0 7692 Tom McCartin 358000 DEF 25 86 0.3 14320 Angus Sheldrick 200000 MID/FWD 14 25 0.6 14286 William Edwards 200000 DEF 11 26 0.4 18182

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gulden warns the competition with clinical display Errol Gulden gathers 45 disposals and nails three majors in a dominant performance

Opponent: Adelaide

Points for: 1518 (8th)

Points against: 1639 (3rd)

CBAs: 28 - Callum Jamieson 22, Tim Kelly 19, Dom Sheed 17, Elliot Yeo 12, Reuben Ginbey 12, Xavier O’Neill 11, Luke Shuey 7, Jake Waterman 3, Josh Rotham 3, Campbell Chesser 3, Elijah Hewett 3

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Shannon Hurn 828000 DEF 120 79 1.5 6900 Jeremy McGovern 613000 DEF 113 87 1.3 5425 Liam Duggan 740000 DEF 108 82 1.3 6852 Elliot Yeo 625000 DEF 89 67 1.3 7022 Luke Shuey 754000 MID 88 54 1.6 8568 Dom Sheed 591000 MID 78 75 1.0 7577 Tom Cole 349000 DEF 77 88 0.9 4532 Reuben Ginbey 284000 DEF/MID 68 56 1.2 4176 Tom Barrass 600000 DEF 67 89 0.8 8955 Callum Jamieson 345000 RUC 65 79 0.8 5308 Jayden Hunt 379000 DEF 61 88 0.7 6213 Tim Kelly 744000 MID 60 79 0.8 12400 Xavier O'Neill 527000 MID 56 80 0.7 9411 Jamie Cripps 647000 FWD 54 83 0.7 11981 Jack Petruccelle 459000 FWD 51 61 0.8 9000 Jake Waterman 483000 FWD 50 82 0.6 9660 Liam Ryan 522000 FWD 48 84 0.6 10875 Oscar Allen 358000 FWD 48 88 0.5 7458 Andrew Gaff 719000 MID 43 87 0.5 16721 Jamaine Jones 566000 DEF 35 80 0.4 16171 Campbell Chesser 200000 DEF/MID 35 61 0.6 5714 Alex Witherden 844000 DEF 33 35 0.9 25576 Josh Rotham 466000 DEF 33 68 0.5 14121 Greg Clark 416000 MID 33 37 0.9 12606 Elijah Hewett 274000 MID 5 31 0.2 54800

Opponent: North Melbourne

Points for: 1788 (1st)

Points against: 1297 (17th)

CBAs: 39 - Tim English 30, Tom Liberatore 27, Marcus Bontempelli 25, Bailey Smith 24, Jack Macrae 23, Adam Treloar 18, Rory Lobb 7, Sam Darcy 2

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 4 (3), Bailey Dale 2 (2)