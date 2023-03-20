(L-R) Nate Caddy, Will Lorenz and Kynan Brown are all eligible for the AFL draft in 2023. Pictures: AFL Photos

THREE of this year's potential top draft picks come into their under-18 seasons with familiar surnames. But that is just the tip of a group of nearly 40 prospects in the 2023 with football bloodlines.

Zane Duursma (the younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier and Power women's player Yasmin), Archer Reid (the younger brother of Bomber Zach) and Nate Caddy (the nephew of retired two-time premiership Tiger Josh) all shape as possible top-10 selections after impressive bottom-age seasons.

But the trio aren't alone in the group of sons, brothers, nephews and cousins of current or former AFL players vying to follow their family members into the top level.

Zane Duursma celebrates a goal during the 2022 AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Let's start with the prospects who are father-son eligible to their respective clubs.

Jordan Croft, the son of former Western Bulldogs defender Matthew, has trained with the Dogs and has exciting athletic attributes, while Kynan Brown, son of former Demon Nathan, has caught the eye in practice games for the Oakleigh Chargers.

Also at the Chargers are Isaac Barry, the son of ex-Swans defender and 2005 premiership hero Leo, as well as Aiden Johnson, the son of Brisbane triple-premiership defender Chris and younger brother of former Bomber Lachie.

Drew Banfield's son Bailey – not to be confused with Fremantle's Bailey Banfield – is eligible for the Eagles, Charlie Naish qualifies as a father-son to follow his dad Chris and brother Patrick to the Tigers, and Ned Maginness can join his brother Finn as a third-generation Hawk following his dad Scott and grandfather Norm at the club. Ned trained with the Hawks for a short stint over summer.

Charlie Naish in action during the U18 boys testing day at Maribyrnong College on March 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks have access, too, to Will McCabe, whose father Luke played 138 games for the club and has recently been appointed Hawthorn's football director as well as Calsher Dear, the son of the late 1991 Norm Smith medallist Paul and younger brother of former Crow Harry.

If only the Hawks had access to grandfather-son as well, with talented midfielder Will Lorenz the grandson of 1961 Hawthorn premiership captain and champion forward Graham Arthur.

A number of father-sons will also be off-limits to their tied clubs given the 100-game minimum requirement under father-son qualifications.

Harry Scott, whose father Allister played 19 games for Richmond, is a midfielder while Kobe Shipp has excited recruiters but Fremantle, where his dad Andrew played 35 games, won't have priority access to him. Parker Heatley, the son of former West Coast and St Kilda forward Jason, has caught the eye but also won't be available under father-son rules to either club.

Former Tiger and Swan Gary Frangalas' 68-game career means his son Sam will not be eligible as a father-son, the same for Elliot Mahoney, whose father Josh is Essendon's football manager. Josh played in Port Adelaide's premiership side in 2004 but played 97 games across his three-club career with Collingwood, the Bulldogs and Power.

Clay Hall, the son of former Cat and Eagle Derek, is another who doesn't hit father-son eligibility but is a West Australian talent to watch, the same for Jack Callinan, whose father Ian played 32 games for the Crows.

Jack Callinan (R) celebrates a goal during the match between Tasmania and Calder at Twin Oval on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of father-sons who were overlooked last year have also returned as over-age players, such as Nicky Christian (son of Collingwood's Michael), Luca Alessio (son of Essendon's Steven), Will Francou (son of Josh) and Indhi Kirk (son of Sydney's Brett).

Then there are the brothers. Gippsland pair Duursma and Reid headline that group, with both potentially in the top-five prospects heading into the season, but there are plenty more.

Riak Andrew (brother of Gold Coast's Mac), Tew Jiath (brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth) and Aiden O'Driscoll (brother of Fremantle's Nathan) are among them, as well as Rory Parnell (brother of Adelaide's Patrick) and Ryan Eyre (brother of former Bomber Josh).

Tew Jiath in action during the Coates Talent League boys testing day at Maribyrnong College on March 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nic Cadman, the younger brother of last year's Greater Western Sydney No.1 pick Aaron, is eligible for the draft this year, as is Vigo Visentini, younger brother of developing Port Adelaide tall Dante.

Liam Serong, who trained with brother Caleb at Fremantle after missing out on last year's draft, will be hoping to join his star Dockers sibling and fellow brother Jai (at Hawthorn) as well as he returns to the Gippsland program.

There are some more distant relations – Dustin Martin's cousin Jedd Denahy is back as a 19-year-old as is John Longmire's nephew Jedd while, Coen Livingstone is the nephew of Hawthorn premiership player Chance Bateman – as well as some different sporting backgrounds, too.

Will Elliott, the son of former Australian opening batsman Matthew and brother of current Melbourne Stars cricketer Sam, missed last year's draft after suffering a knee injury but will be on the radar this season, while Western Jets youngster Rook Barry is the son of ex-NBL basketballer Adam.