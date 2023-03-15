Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

BOMBERS GUN TO WAIT

ESSENDON star Darcy Parish is expected to wait until deeper into the season before opening contract talks as he enters the year as the game's No.1 free agent.

The 2021 All-Australian is out of contract at the end of this season and will hold on jumping into discussions on a new deal as the Bombers' new era under coach Brad Scott takes shape.

Parish, who will qualify as a restricted free agent, has generally waited until the second half of his contract years before re-signing. The Bombers have made their intent known that they want to sign Parish, but are aware of his position to first focus on the start of the season.

Darcy Parish in action at an Essendon training session on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Geelong Falcons product would attract significant interest on the market having developed into an elite midfielder at the Bombers. The Cats have shown interest in the past in Parish. The former No.5 pick has played 132 games for the club and across the past two seasons has averaged 31 disposals and seven clearances a game.

Parish and fellow free agent Mason Redman are the Bombers' most important re-signings this season. New coach Scott told AFL.com.au last month that it was up to the Bombers to build a strong culture to see the pair re-commit.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

"My attitude to that has always been to create a great environment and show the clear direction that the team and club is heading and players have earned their free agency status," Scott said.

"My obligation is to create that world class football environment and show direction and a vision for the team and I think if I do that well enough then they'll see their futures here." – Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gettable: The six free agents in demand, Col Young on McGoverns Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss all things trade, draft and free agency, and are joined by player manager Colin Young

SA RIVAL EYES NORTH KEY DEFENDER

NORTH Melbourne free agent Ben McKay is set to attract a number of suitors this season, with Port Adelaide among the clubs interested in the key defender.

McKay isn't rushing into contract talks at North Melbourne, where he is anticipated to be a restricted free agent, after assessing his options at the end of last season.

After clubs looked into McKay last season with a year to run on his deal, he decided to stay at North Melbourne but will reach free agency this season with clubs tracking the intercept-marking backman.

The Power are understood to have interest in the 25-year-old, having been on the search to add to their key defensive stocks during last year's Trade Period when Geelong's Esava Ratugolea was keen to join the club but was held to his Cats contract.

Ben McKay in action during North Melbourne's match sim against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McKay will miss the opening part of the season with a foot injury, having played 52 games in seven years at the Roos. North coach Alastair Clarkson told AFL.com.au this week he hadn't spoken to his key back about his future.



"That's Todd Viney's role, a little bit of the board, because it is a big decision for the club. All of the things around relativity of salary cap and all things that are really important decisions to make. Most of that is in Todd's wheelhouse, but it'll also be in consultation with the board and Brady Rawlings in list management," Clarkson said.



"From time to time, they'll come to me as the coach, but very rarely am I involved in those sorts of things. It's only if they feel like I can play some sort of role. At this point in time, they haven't felt like I've needed to play a role.

"The biggest role I can play for Ben right now is giving the hope and optimism that this footy club is going to create the environment where he'll have the opportunity to help this club get on the journey back up the ladder." – Callum Twomey

MOTS UP NEXT FOR THE BLUES

CARLTON is hopeful of continuing its summer re-signing spree, with talks progressing to make talented young forward Jesse Motlop the next to extend his stay at Ikon Park.

A fresh deal for Motlop, likely to be a two-year extension, is understood to be a matter of time and will follow the new contracts announced for Sam Docherty, Lewis Young, Ollie Hollands and Lachie Cowan in recent days.

Motlop has emerged as one of the club's brightest young prospects this off-season, having followed up a promising maiden campaign with the Blues where he bagged 12 goals from 12 games.

Jesse Motlop during Carlton's game against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The clever small forward was the club's only selection from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, claimed with pick No.27, and has already formed a strong partnership with fellow goal sneaks Corey Durdin and Matt Owies in Michael Voss' attack.

His impending signature is expected to continue a strong off-season of re-signings for the Blues, following the recent deals penned by Docherty (through until 2025), Young (2026), Hollands (2026) and Cowan (2026) this week.

Coleman Medal winners Charlie Curnow (2029) and Harry McKay (2030) also elected to shun their free agency seasons by signing long-term extensions before Christmas. – Riley Beveridge

BULLDOG CLOSING IN ON DEAL

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' run of contracts is set to continue with Ed Richards edging towards a contract extension.

Richards moved back to defence last season and had the best year of his career at the club, with a new deal in the works. It is likely to take him through to the end of the 2025 season, when he would reach free agency.

The 23-year-old played a career-best 22 games last year and averaged 18 disposals to claim the Dogs' most improved player award.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

He had garnered rival interest in 2021 but remained with the club, with his crafty and smart ball use out of the back half important for the Dogs.

The Western Bulldogs have been able to tie up some of their priority re-signings ahead of the season, with exciting tall Sam Darcy inking a two-year extension and free agent Tom Liberatore signing on for another year. – Callum Twomey

Ed Richards in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG SWAN STARTS TALKS

SYDNEY has opened talks on a contract extension for young midfielder Dylan Stephens, who had a breakout end to last season.

Stephens was the Swans' No.5 draft pick in 2019 and the hard-running midfielder attracted interest at the end of his first contract having played 15 games in his opening two years.

But after 15 games last season, including the Swans' final 12 games of the season including the Grand Final, the club has begun discussions to extend his stay in Sydney.

Stephens, whose contract ends this season, was drafted from Norwood but grew up in Mildura. His strong running capacity and penetrating left-foot kicking saw him come into his own last year, including an 18-disposal and one-goal performance against Melbourne in the Swans' qualifying final win.

Second-year midfielder Angus Sheldrick, who made his AFL debut in round one last year, is also due to come out of contract this year but is speculated to have agreed to a two-year extension. The club has yet to confirm the deal. – Callum Twomey

Dylan Stephens gets a kick away during Sydney's practice match against Carlton on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

QUICK PROGRESS TIPPED ON GOV TALKS

JEREMY McGovern will ramp up contract negotiations with West Coast over the next fortnight, with both parties confident of extending the premiership defender's time with the club.

The four-time All-Australian is a free agent at season's end and is coming towards the end of the lucrative five-year deal he signed with West Coast in 2018, but talks regarding an extension are expected to progress quickly.

McGovern manager, Colin Young of Corporate Sports Australia, told AFL.com.au's new trade podcast Gettable this week that he expects to meet with the Eagles imminently to discuss the terms of a new deal for the 30-year-old.

Jeremy McGovern in action for West Coast against Collingwood in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had a couple of meetings pre-Christmas and after Christmas with (West Coast list manager) Rohan O'Brien and the team. I've rung Rohan and I'll probably catch up with him in the next seven to 10 days with the vision of trying to start the commencement of negotiating a contract for Jeremy," Young told AFL.com.au's Gettable.

"All parties are on the right track. We think we'll hopefully get something done quick through the process. Hopefully, between now and the next seven to 10 days, we'll have something solid." – Riley Beveridge

SAINTS ADD TO RECRUITING TEAM

ST KILDA has added another name to its recruiting department on the eve of the 2023 season.

Former Carlton recruiting coordinator Michael Jordan has joined new list boss Stephen Silvagni at RSEA Park.

The pair worked together at the Blues, where Jordan spent nine years working in the football department at Princes Park, including being a part of its recruiting department.

Graeme Allan (left) and Stephen Silvagni look on during a St Kilda training session on February 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda has renovated its list management team over the off-season, following the departure of James Gallagher after four seasons as list boss.

Veteran administrator Graeme Allan has stepped up from an advisory role to the Saints' head of talent and acquisition, working closely with Silvagni who is back at Moorabbin after holding list management positions at Greater Western Sydney and Carlton.

Hawthorn great Jarryd Roughead has also moved into this department after juggling a variety of roles at the end of 2019, while Chris Toce is St Kilda’s national recruiting manager. – Josh Gabelich