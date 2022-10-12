Esava Ratugolea in action during the R3 clash between Geelong and Collingwood on April 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A MULTI-club trade might be the solution to helping Esava Ratugolea get to Port Adelaide on Trade Deadline Day, according to his manager, Scott Lucas.

Ratugolea still has a year remaining on his deal at Geelong, but given he was stuck in the VFL for most of 2022, the key position player is seeking a move for opportunity.

Port has currently offered a second-round pick, No.33, but the Cats are holding firm on a player they have put 59 senior games into over five seasons.

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that a future second-round pick looks more likely to get the deal done, but the ability of Port to get their hands on one looks to be a challenge.

Lucas, of Phoenix Sports Management, is hopeful a deal can be worked out before the 7.30pm (AEDT) deadline, saying the transaction could involve other clubs to unlock more picks.

"We think the offer from Port to Geelong is fair all things considered, but we continue to work on that," Lucas told AFL Trade Radio.

"We also respect Geelong have an in-contract player they like.

The 24-year-old Geelong utility has played 59 games

"You look at how the Horne-Francis deal was unlocked with West Coast and North Melbourne, Port and the Giants.

"There's that opportunity Port is looking at, Geelong are potentially looking at and we are on the behalf of the player.

"This is one where you're working really closely with both sides to hopefully achieve the outcome for the player.

"We're hopeful he's wearing Port Adelaide colours and we've certainly made progress."

Ratugolea has played as a key forward for much of his time at the Cats, but a mid-season switch to defence has opened Port's eyes.

Geelong is sound at its key posts with Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins forward, and young star Sam De Koning alongside Jack Henry, Tom Stewart and Jake Kolodjashnij in defence.

Port's backline is ageing, with captain Tom Jonas (32 in January), Trent McKenzie (30), Aliir Aliir (28) and Tom Clurey (28) all significantly older than Ratugolea, who is 24.

"We look at the opportunities at Geelong and acknowledge the premiership team that are bringing in (Tanner) Bruhn, (Ollie) Henry and (Jack) Bowes, it doesn't make things easier for Esava in terms of getting a game," Lucas said.

"It's really just about the opportunity that can present itself for Esava to continue his career and grow."