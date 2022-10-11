AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

DUNKLEY DEADLOCK DRAGS ON

THE Western Bulldogs are adamant on sending Josh Dunkley to the pre-season draft if their trade price set for the midfielder isn't met by Brisbane during Wednesday's trade deadline day.

Negotiations haven't progressed between the Lions and Bulldogs on the 25-year-old best-and-fairest winner, with the pre-season draft a growing chance as the close of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period edges closer.

The Dogs have pushed for two first-round picks for Dunkley and also discussed players being involved in a potential deal, however Brisbane is not prepared to use players in a swap.

The Lions had looked to trade their pick No.21 and future first-round pick for Dunkley and receive a pick back in return however that won't proceed, leaving the 2016 premiership player in limbo on the final day. The Bulldogs board has approved sending Dunkley to the pre-season draft if a satisfactory deal is not decided.

Josh Dunkley handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The deal could be linked to how the Dogs fare in their chase of Fremantle tall Rory Lobb, who is contracted for next year. The Dockers are keen for a first-round pick if they are to release Lobb, while the Dogs have presented a second-round pick and other pick swaps.

Fremantle is at the centre of a number of remaining trades. The Dockers are also pushing for a future second-round pick for Lloyd Meek from Hawthorn, who are keen to use a future third-round pick for the deal.

However, the Dockers' interest in Hawks midfielder Jaeger O'Meara could also be involved in a potential deal if O'Meara decides to play with the Dockers, having also fielded late interest from Greater Western Sydney.

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

O'Meara has a year to run on his lucrative contract at Hawthorn but has been considering a move to a third AFL club in recent days.

Gold Coast remains keen on a future second-round pick for contracted midfielder Jeremy Sharp, but the Dockers aren't currently able to trade their future second-round pick after using their future first-round pick in the Luke Jackson deal. – Callum Twomey

PORT CONTINUE CAT CHASE

A FUTURE second-round pick looks more likely to be Port Adelaide's best bet to lure Esava Ratugolea out of Geelong, but getting one looks a challenge.

Clubs are finding it extremely difficult across the competition to trade out of the middle part of this year's draft to instead take on a future pick.

Geelong is not considered likely to accept the Power's pick 33 for Ratugolea, which is Port's earliest selection at the draft after trading out pick No.8 in the Jason Horne-Francis deal.

But a future second-rounder could be more appealing for the Cats if Port was able to secure one.

Port Adelaide's four-way mega trade required the Giants to lob their future second-round pick into the mix and head back to the Power so that they could trade their own future first pick to North Melbourne and second and third-round selections to West Coast in the deal. – Callum Twomey

Esava Ratugolea in action against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HENRY COULD ENTER DRAFT

OLLIE Henry is prepared to enter the draft if a deal can't be struck between Collingwood and Geelong by Wednesday night's trade deadline.

At this stage, the Magpies won't accept pick No. 25 for the player they used pick No.17 on in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

It is understood that the 20-year-old isn't prepared to return to Collingwood and wants to get back to the area where he grew up and play football with his older brother Jack.

Geelong used pick No.18 to secure Tanner Bruhn – another first-round pick from two years ago – last week, prioritising the midfielder over Henry.

The Cats have now secured pick No.7 from Gold Coast in a deal that included Jack Bowes, while pick No.33 could still be in play if they complete a trade with Port Adelaide for Esava Ratugolea.

However, a combination of picks No.25 and No.33 is not thought to be enough to meet Collingwood's trade demands for Henry. – Josh Gabelich

Collingwood's Oliver Henry celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in round 12 at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-CLUB SWAP PROGRESSING

Sydney, Melbourne and Essendon are still negotiating a deal that will see Aaron Francis land at the Swans and Sam Weideman at the Bombers before the deadline tomorrow night.

It is understood that a pick swap between the three sides is still being thrashed out and expected to be completed on Wednesday after more haggling on Tuesday between the clubs.

At this stage, a future third-round pick could swap hands to secure the move, with more later picks being discussed to finalise the three-way deal.

The pair were selected three picks apart in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft – Francis at No.6 and Weideman at No.9 – and have both struggled to cement a permanent spot at AFL level.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Francis was initially expected to return home to South Australia after adding just four senior appearances in 2022 to take him to 54 across seven seasons, but has been attracted by Sydney's pitch to fill a need in defence and play football in the Harbour City rather than in Adelaide.

Despite having a year to run on the deal he signed last year, Weideman toured The Hangar on Monday and is set for a fresh start at the Bombers after playing 59 games across seven seasons at Melbourne.

Sydney current holds picks 14, 17, 37 and 75 and are expected to dip into next year's picks to execute the deal at this stage. – Josh Gabelich

Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R11 VFL clash between Casey and Sydney on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

EAGLES NOT SET ON LOCAL FOCUS

WEST Coast won't make a considered effort to recruit locally at this year's NAB AFL Draft, and will continue backing in its program to retain the best prospects available for the coming years.

The Eagles were part of Monday's mega trade, shifting back from pick No.2 to receive multiple selections – picks No.8 and 12 – as well as future second and third-round picks tied to the Power. The club also lost Junior Rioli as part of the deal.

However, while West Australian talent Reuben Ginbey could be available at No.8, and Jedd Busslinger and Elijah Hewett also later in the first round, the Eagles have been adamant they didn't execute the trade with that in mind.

Reuben Ginbey in action for Western Australia against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Instead, the club will continue to take the best talent available – no matter where in the country they're based – having used a first-round selection on Vic Metro prospect Campbell Chesser last season.

"To be honest, it really hasn't been a consideration at all for us. I know it's been highlighted a bit through a few things that have happened this year," West Coast list and recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

"We've obviously got a liking for West Australian talent, and that hasn't changed, but we've also got a pretty good record at keeping players from outside of WA. We're happy to draft who we think is the best talent and back the club to retain them." – Riley Beveridge

TRADE EMBARGO RETURNS

NO DEALS will be processed until at least 3pm AEDT on Wednesday due to the AFL's hold on trades being completed for the deadline night.

Clubs will still be able to arrange their trade deals and agree on trades but won't be able to officially lodge them until 3pm as the League staggers the release of the trades.

It means certain trades will have been ticked off between clubs but not become official until the mid-afternoon.

The trade period will close at 7.30pm, with many deals set to go down to the wire.

Clubs will return to Marvel Stadium for the close of Trade Period in a deadline night that is set to be back at the same pre-COVID levels of anticipation after two years of deals being completed via online portals. – Callum Twomey

VETERAN LION ON RIVALS' RADAR

FORMER Brisbane and Carlton midfielder Mitch Robinson remains on the radar of two clubs as a delisted free agent once the Trade Period ends on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement at the end of the season after not being offered another deal by the Lions, following 147 appearances across eight years at the Gabba after playing 100 times for Carlton.

Since then, two clubs have kept in touch with Robinson about extending his career in 2023.

At this stage, it will depend on how many list spots are available at these clubs ahead of the draft and what they can offer Robinson.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

It is understood that neither club has progressed talks to a point where a deal has been tabled, but those conversations are expected to progress once the dust settles following the Trade Period.

Robinson will move away from Brisbane for the next phase of his life and is prepared to move anywhere if the move makes sense for him and his family.

The Tasmanian will explore a career in player management and media if he doesn't land another gig at an AFL club. – Josh Gabelich