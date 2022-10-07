Tanner Bruhn celebrates a goal during the R16 clash between GWS and Hawthorn at Giants Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has secured former first-round draft pick Tanner Bruhn via a trade with Greater Western Sydney.

The Cats parted ways with pick No.18 to acquire Bruhn, who was the No.12 pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

In two seasons at the Giants, the 20-year-old has played 30 games, including 17 in 2022, largely as a half-forward.

Bruhn, a Geelong native who went to Geelong Grammar School and played for the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League, was originally drafted by GWS with the free agency compensation pick it acquired for losing Zac Williams to Carlton two years ago.

The Giants, who traded out Tim Taranto (Richmond) and Bobby Hill (Collingwood) earlier this week, now have five top-20 picks in the draft - currently No.3, 12, 15, 18 and 19.

