BOBBY Hill is the first player to swap clubs in the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney signed off on a deal on Monday morning.

The Giants trade Hill and its round-three selection (pick No.40) to Collingwood for its round-three selection (43) and its future second-round selection.

Bobby Hill is officially a Magpie! ? pic.twitter.com/VDySMIXpk1 — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 3, 2022

It is understood the deal was agreed in principle weeks ago after Hill announced his intention to seek a trade to Melbourne for the second straight year.

The 22-year-old was denied a trade request to Essendon this time last year, but is now heading to another powerhouse Victorian side.

Hill played the first 11 games of 2022 before being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The West Australian recovered from that diagnosis late in the season and was cleared to return to playing in the final round of the VFL season.

The 22-year-old joins Collingwood after 41 games with GWS



"Across this season we've worked closely with Bobby to ensure he was supported and comfortable as he faced some significant health challenges," Giants football manager Jason McCartney said.

"Following the season, he again expressed a desire to relocate to Melbourne.

"We’re pleased to add to our 2023 draft hand with a second-round pick and wish Bobby and his family all the best for the future."

Hill thanked the Giants for his time at Sydney Olympic Park.

"The Giants gave me my first AFL opportunity and I'll be forever grateful for that," Hill said.

"I have a lot of friends and people at the Giants who have supported me through a very difficult period of my life, I thank the club for their overarching support and care they gave me and my family.

"Those who know me understand that Collingwood is the right place for me to take my career. There is a special dynamic with this group, and I am really looking forward to meeting the boys and being guided by Craig and his coaching side."

Bobby Hill poses during GWS' official photo day on February 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood football manager Graham Wright welcomed Hill to the AIA Centre.

"We identified a need in our group and Bobby compliments what we already have in the forward/mid area of the ground," Wright said.

"We feel he has scope to play other positions and is committed to working on his game in all areas to get the most out of his career going forward.

"I am confident Bobby will add great value to our squad. We are really pleased to welcome him and his family to our club."

Bobby in black and white ?? pic.twitter.com/GM3YH0YWxH — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 3, 2022

Greater Western Sydney also completed a deal with Richmond for star midfielder Tim Taranto on Monday to kickstart a busy trade period for the Giants.

The Tigers’ first two picks – No. 12 and No. 19 – moved to Greater Western Sydney as part of the deal to land the 24-year-old.