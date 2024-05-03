Calsher Dear will run out in the brown and gold for the first time on Sunday

Calsher Dear in action during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on March 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CALSHER Dear will make his debut for Hawthorn against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, 28 years after his famous father last pulled on the brown and gold jumper.

The son of late Hawks premiership player and Norm Smith medallist, Paul, has made some notable strides since being taken as a father-son selection with pick No.56 in last year's AFL Draft.

Playing predominantly forward and as the second ruck for Box Hill, the 18-year-old has averaged almost two goals and four marks from five appearances in the VFL.

Football boss Rob McCartney said the 195cm Dear's debut would be special for the club and Dear family.

"There is no doubt that playing your first game at AFL level is a truly special moment, the energy and excitement it creates for the player and all those closest to them is obvious," he said.

"This weekend Calsher gets to experience this wonderful emotion as he pulls on the brown and gold for the first time just as his father, Paul did in 1987.

"Calsher has strung together some impressive games for Box Hill in the first five games of the season, displaying his unique aerial skills in attack, whilst consistently hitting the scoreboard.

"As an 18-year-old key-position player we know Calsher is a developing talent and whilst we need to be patient we're excited to see him take his first step at AFL level."

Dear will be Hawthorn's second debutant this season after Nick Watson was unveiled in the opening round.

Paul Dear passed away in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, a week before the club played in the Dare to Hope match to raise awareness and education around the disease.

The Dear family (L-R) Maya, Paul, Calsher, Cherie, Harry and Nate. Picture: Supplied

Hawthorn's forward stocks have taken a hit recently, with Mitch Lewis struggling due to a knee issue and Mabior Chol suspended after copping a one-match ban for striking Sydney's Errol Gulden last week.