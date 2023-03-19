TOBY Greene was forced to sit and watch the first five games of last season due to an act of his own doing, but it was his first act as Greater Western Sydney's standalone captain that ensured the Adam Kingsley era started with a win on Sunday.
On a day of injury carnage at Giants Stadium and in brutal conditions that peaked at 36 degrees, the dual All-Australian slotted 4.4 from 19 disposals to lead GWS past Adelaide by 16 points.
It came after Adelaide dominated the opening half and should have led by far more than 28 points at half-time, before GWS kicked 11 goals to four in the second half to win 15.16 (106) to 12.18 (90).
With Lachie Whitfield (concussion), Harry Perryman (hamstring) and Josh Kelly (concussion) watching on from the bench in the last quarter, the Giants produced a memorable opening-round win, recovering from 31 points down in the second quarter.
The first major decision of Kingsley's tenure was to remove the co-captaincy model that has been almost a permanent part of the Giants' existence, instilling Greene as solo captain and Stephen Coniglio and Kelly as vice-captains.
Greene led the way, but the superstar wasn't alone.
Coniglio was as influential as anyone on the ground, gathering 32 disposals, 810 metres gained and eight clearances in a brilliant performance that could see him establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the game once again.
Before Kelly departed the game following a head clash in the fourth quarter, the former skipper moved as well as he has in a long time, collecting 26 disposals and seven clearances.
Tom Green was the other key part from the start, amassing a career-high 37 disposals and eight clearances to start 2023 on song, weeks after inking a four-year contract extension.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.2 4.8 10.11 15.16 (106)
ADELAIDE 4.9 8.12 10.16 12.18 (90)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Greene 4, Hogan 3, Daniels 2, Ward, H.Himmelberg, Haynes, Green, Flynn, Coniglio
Adelaide: Rachele 3, Rankine 2, Fogarty 2, Walker, Pedlar, McAdam, Keays, E.Himmelberg