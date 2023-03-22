ST KILDA will celebrate its 150th anniversary next Saturday night by wearing a replica of the most iconic guernsey in the club's history.

The Saints will pay homage to the 1966 premiership team when they face Essendon at the MCG in a guernsey based on what they wore on that famous day when they defeated Collingwood by a single point to win the club's only premiership.

Barry Breen kicked the winning point nearly 57 years ago at the age of just 18 – long before he became only one of five Saints to play 300 games – in a team stacked full of St Kilda icons – Darrel Baldock, Ian Stewart and Ross Smith – and legendary coach Allan Jeans.

The jumper features the oversized club crest on a raised patch, thick white collars, black cuffs and narrow pinstripes running vertically inside the red and black panels, along with black shorts and hoop socks.

St Kilda Football Club was formed on April 2, 1873 – the day after the round three fixture against Essendon – from the remnants of the disbanded South Yarra Football Club, and while the Saints have only one premiership cup in the museum at RSEA Park, the club has delivered some of the great characters in the history of the game.

Reigning Trevor Barker Award winner Jack Sinclair has old St Kilda blood coursing through his veins.

The All-Australian half-back's grandfather, Bill Gleeson, played 15 games for the Saints in the 1950s, meaning round three will be extra special for the star Saint, who wears the No. 35 made famous by new assistant coach Robert Harvey, the two-time Brownlow Medallist and games record holder at the club.

"I'm player 1578 of over 1600 who have worn the red, white and black over the past 150 years. The enormity of our history isn't something I think about each week, but this milestone has been a great chance to reflect deeper on all those who have come before us and what this guernsey represents," Sinclair told AFL.com.au.

Darrel Baldock runs out for the Saints in 1966. Picture: St Kilda Archives

"Current-day players are in the really fortunate position to be able to train and play full-time but for many of those who founded our club, they did so for the love of the game and the love of the guernsey, while also juggling work and family commitments.

"We get the privilege of running out in round three in this jumper because of their sacrifice and the contributions of hundreds of others both on and off the field since our club's inception.

"The red, white and black means something different to every person who loves this club. My grandfather, Bill Gleeson, wore these colours in the 1950s, and since I was a little kid I wanted to do the same. To run out in this kit for our 150th anniversary game means a lot to my family and I."

St Kilda's 1966 premiership jumper. Picture: St Kilda Archives

St Kilda shocked Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night to get Ross Lyon's second stint in charge off to the perfect start.

The injury-plagued Saints will meet the Western Bulldogs at the same ground this Saturday night.