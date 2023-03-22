Tarryn Thomas walks off the track during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on February 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas will miss training on Thursday, as the club gathers additional information regarding more allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Thomas stepped away from the club on February 2 after allegations emerged of threats of violence against women. In January, he was charged by police with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

CLARKSON ON THOMAS Kangaroo to remain in VFL as call looms on AFL return

The Kangaroos released a statement on Wednesday that read: "Thomas has been participating in a respect and responsibility education program that deals with accountability, remorse and behaviour change following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

"As has been communicated previously, North Melbourne and Thomas will co-operate fully in relation to any further allegation or investigation.

"Thomas will not attend training on Thursday while the club gathers more information."

Alastair Clarkson speaks to Paul Curtis and Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Thomas recently faced a Melbourne Magistrates' Court on two charges of violating a court order, but North Melbourne confirmed earlier this month that those charges had since been withdrawn.

The 22-year-old subsequently returned to training while he continues the respect and responsibility program, with Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson describing the situation to AFL.com.au as a "big learning curve for us all".

Clarkson, speaking before round one, continued: "He's obviously back at the club now and training pretty hard. A big part of that training is actually doing some of the drills. He had to train on his own for about four weeks while that investigation was taking place. Now he's back within the walls of our footy club and out on the ground doing some training.

RETURN North outlines road back as Thomas returns to the club

"He's still going through a process, which is with the law and it's also with the AFL Integrity Department. We'll be guided by the outcomes of those two bodies. But in terms of here, he needs to go through a process of what he committed to in terms of going through a program around respect and responsibility and identifying some things. A big learning curve for him has been a big learning curve for us all throughout this process.

"We've also got to tick some boxes in terms of match conditioning and getting him back doing the training, getting himself fit enough now to be able to play on a regular basis in the AFL season. That's the process for him right now."