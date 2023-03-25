Jacob Hopper celebrates a goal in the round two clash between Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has withstood an unbelievable Adelaide fightback as the Tigers claimed their first win of the season in an epic see-sawing encounter on Saturday.

After trailing by as much as 45 points, the Crows flipped the script to close within one point in the last quarter.

But three goals in as many minutes to Rhyan Mansell, Trent Cotchin and second-gamer Samson Ryan ensured the Tigers left Adelaide Oval with the four premiership points, getting home by 32 points – 17.6 (108) to 10.16 (76).

CROWS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Gun recruits Tim Taranto (28 disposals) and Jacob Hopper (23 touches) were both outstanding for the Tigers, showing whey the ex-Greater Western Sydney duo were handed lucrative seven-year contracts.

Ryan and Tom Lynch were handfuls for the Crows defence, booting three goals each, but the Tigers shared the love with 12 individual goalkickers.

Crows ball magnet Rory Laird bounced back after a quiet opening round performance with a game-high 38 disposals, while youngsters Lachlan Sholl, Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo were instrumental in the turnaround.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Rachele burst sparks Crows' resurgence Josh Rachele snags two goals in as many minutes to bring his side right back into the contest

Apart from Darcy Fogarty’s goal in the opening minute, it was all the Tigers in the first half.

They booted nine straight goals on their way to taking a stranglehold on the game, leading 11.3 (69) to 3.6 (24) at halftime.

Any of the 38,492 fans in attendance who left the ground would have been regretting it as the Crows launched a massive resurgence.

They completely dominated the third quarter, kicking five goals to one on the back of a 24-7 inside 50 count to bring the margin back to a manageable 14 points at three-quarter time.

Goals to Taylor Walker and Fogarty narrowed the gap to a solitary point, but that’s as close as the Crows would get.

The Tigers booted the final five goals of the game to win their first match of the 2023 season after last week’s draw against Carlton.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Tigers kick clear with two in a minute Back-to-back goals from Trent Cotchin and Samson Ryan gives Richmond the match-winning buffer they needed

Tigers defender Nathan Broad is likely to be in trouble with the Match Review Committee after a sickening sling tackle on Crows defender Patrick Parnell in the opening quarter that ruled Parnell out of the rest of the game.

Broad faces nervous wait

Parnell was left seeing stars after being on the wrong end of a heavy sling tackle from Broad midway through the first quarter. Parnell remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before he was assisted down the player’s race with the help of Crows trainers. He played no more part in the game with Thilthorpe taking his place. Broad is likely to face scrutiny from the match review officer for the dangerous tackle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Broad in hot water after brutal tackle Nathan Broad is likely to find himself on the sidelines after this sling tackle on Patrick Parnell during the first quarter

Mistakes cost Crows dearly

The Crows conceded six straight goals when Rory Laird went inside the forward 50 to set up a quality chance in the second quarter. However, Laird’s disposal resulted in a turnover and the Tigers made them pay, going the length of the ground with Jacob Hopper finishing off the play. The Tigers went bang, bang straight out of the centre bounce leading to Jack Riewoldt’s second of the game. Just like that, the Tigers led by 41 points and the game was effectively over.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ferocious Tigers find Hopper for first in new hoops Richmond's intense pressure results in this brilliant counter, as Jacob Hopper finishes it off

Giant Tigers recruit makes his mark

Last week, it was Tim Taranto who turned in a starring performance in his Richmond debut. This week, his former Greater Western Sydney Giants teammate Jacob Hopper was outstanding for his new club. Hopper was a dominant force in the first half of the game when the Tigers burst out to a 45-point lead. The inclusion of Taranto and Hopper has allowed the Tigers to deploy experienced heads Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin forward of the ball. It’s a great luxury to have.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Broad in hot water after brutal tackle Nathan Broad is likely to find himself on the sidelines after this sling tackle on Patrick Parnell during the first quarter

00:50 Ryan's double delight gives Tigers the early edge Samson Ryan ends the first term with two goals from as many kicks to lead his side to an opening quarter lead

00:50 Ferocious Tigers find Hopper for first in new hoops Richmond's intense pressure results in this brilliant counter, as Jacob Hopper finishes it off

00:42 Rachele burst sparks Crows' resurgence Josh Rachele snags two goals in as many minutes to bring his side right back into the contest

00:29 Hopper helped off with injury scare Jacob Hopper is left worse for wear following this awkward tackle in the final term

00:55 Mansell goal stems the flow Rhyan Mansell puts through this brilliant running goal to end a wave of momentum from the Crows

00:47 Tigers kick clear with two in a minute Back-to-back goals from Trent Cotchin and Samson Ryan gives Richmond the match-winning buffer they needed

ADELAIDE 1.3 3.6 8.14 10.16 (76)

RICHMOND 4.1 11.3 12.4 17.6 (108)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 3, Rachele 2, Rankine 2, Walker 2, Thilthorpe

Richmond: Ryan 3, Lynch 3, Riewoldt 2, Broad, Baker, Hopper, Graham, Short, Martin, Mansell, Cotchin, Bolton

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Dawson, Sholl, Rachele, Soligo, Murray

Richmond: Taranto, Rioli, Prestia, Baker, Hopper, Balta

INJURIES

Adelaide: Parnell (head knock)

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe (replaced Patrick Parnell in first quarter)

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Dustin Martin in fourth quarter)

Crowd: 38,492 at Adelaide Oval