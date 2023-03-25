RICHMOND has withstood an unbelievable Adelaide fightback as the Tigers claimed their first win of the season in an epic see-sawing encounter on Saturday.
After trailing by as much as 45 points, the Crows flipped the script to close within one point in the last quarter.
But three goals in as many minutes to Rhyan Mansell, Trent Cotchin and second-gamer Samson Ryan ensured the Tigers left Adelaide Oval with the four premiership points, getting home by 32 points – 17.6 (108) to 10.16 (76).
Gun recruits Tim Taranto (28 disposals) and Jacob Hopper (23 touches) were both outstanding for the Tigers, showing whey the ex-Greater Western Sydney duo were handed lucrative seven-year contracts.
Ryan and Tom Lynch were handfuls for the Crows defence, booting three goals each, but the Tigers shared the love with 12 individual goalkickers.
Crows ball magnet Rory Laird bounced back after a quiet opening round performance with a game-high 38 disposals, while youngsters Lachlan Sholl, Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo were instrumental in the turnaround.
Apart from Darcy Fogarty’s goal in the opening minute, it was all the Tigers in the first half.
They booted nine straight goals on their way to taking a stranglehold on the game, leading 11.3 (69) to 3.6 (24) at halftime.
Any of the 38,492 fans in attendance who left the ground would have been regretting it as the Crows launched a massive resurgence.
They completely dominated the third quarter, kicking five goals to one on the back of a 24-7 inside 50 count to bring the margin back to a manageable 14 points at three-quarter time.
Goals to Taylor Walker and Fogarty narrowed the gap to a solitary point, but that’s as close as the Crows would get.
The Tigers booted the final five goals of the game to win their first match of the 2023 season after last week’s draw against Carlton.
Tigers defender Nathan Broad is likely to be in trouble with the Match Review Committee after a sickening sling tackle on Crows defender Patrick Parnell in the opening quarter that ruled Parnell out of the rest of the game.
Broad faces nervous wait
Parnell was left seeing stars after being on the wrong end of a heavy sling tackle from Broad midway through the first quarter. Parnell remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before he was assisted down the player’s race with the help of Crows trainers. He played no more part in the game with Thilthorpe taking his place. Broad is likely to face scrutiny from the match review officer for the dangerous tackle.
Mistakes cost Crows dearly
The Crows conceded six straight goals when Rory Laird went inside the forward 50 to set up a quality chance in the second quarter. However, Laird’s disposal resulted in a turnover and the Tigers made them pay, going the length of the ground with Jacob Hopper finishing off the play. The Tigers went bang, bang straight out of the centre bounce leading to Jack Riewoldt’s second of the game. Just like that, the Tigers led by 41 points and the game was effectively over.
Giant Tigers recruit makes his mark
Last week, it was Tim Taranto who turned in a starring performance in his Richmond debut. This week, his former Greater Western Sydney Giants teammate Jacob Hopper was outstanding for his new club. Hopper was a dominant force in the first half of the game when the Tigers burst out to a 45-point lead. The inclusion of Taranto and Hopper has allowed the Tigers to deploy experienced heads Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin forward of the ball. It’s a great luxury to have.
ADELAIDE 1.3 3.6 8.14 10.16 (76)
RICHMOND 4.1 11.3 12.4 17.6 (108)
GOALS
Adelaide: Fogarty 3, Rachele 2, Rankine 2, Walker 2, Thilthorpe
Richmond: Ryan 3, Lynch 3, Riewoldt 2, Broad, Baker, Hopper, Graham, Short, Martin, Mansell, Cotchin, Bolton
BEST
Adelaide: Laird, Dawson, Sholl, Rachele, Soligo, Murray
Richmond: Taranto, Rioli, Prestia, Baker, Hopper, Balta
INJURIES
Adelaide: Parnell (head knock)
Richmond: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe (replaced Patrick Parnell in first quarter)
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Dustin Martin in fourth quarter)
Crowd: 38,492 at Adelaide Oval