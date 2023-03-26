Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON key forward Sam Weideman has failed in his bid to overcome a toe injury, and is a late withdrawal for Sunday’s game against Gold Coast.

He has been replaced in the selected side by speedster Massimo D'Ambrosio.

BOMBERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The recruit - who kicked the turf at some point in last week’s triumphant win over Hawthorn - was given until Sunday morning to prove his fitness after a very light week on the track.

Matt Guelfi and Sun Alex Sexton have been named subs.

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE

Essendon: Sam Weideman (toe) replaced in selected side by Massimo D’Ambrosio

SUBS

Essendon: Matt Guelfi

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

The final game of the round sees West Coast welcome Greater Western Sydney to Optus Stadium.

EAGLES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).