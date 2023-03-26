ESSENDON key forward Sam Weideman has failed in his bid to overcome a toe injury, and is a late withdrawal for Sunday’s game against Gold Coast. 

He has been replaced in the selected side by speedster Massimo D'Ambrosio.

The recruit - who kicked the turf at some point in last week’s triumphant win over Hawthorn - was given until Sunday morning to prove his fitness after a very light week on the track. 

Matt Guelfi and Sun Alex Sexton have been named subs. 

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE
Essendon: Sam Weideman (toe) replaced in selected side by Massimo D’Ambrosio

SUBS
Essendon: Matt Guelfi
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Match Previews R2: Essendon v Gold Coast

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Suns at Marvel Stadium

The final game of the round sees West Coast welcome Greater Western Sydney to Optus Stadium.

Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).

Match Previews R2: West Coast v GWS

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Giants at Optus Stadium

