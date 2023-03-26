Jack Steele handballs during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has been dealt yet another injury blow with captain Jack Steele to miss at least four weeks due to a broken collarbone.

Steele underwent scans after hurting his shoulder during the Saints' 51-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night as Ross Lyon's team stunningly improved to 2-0.

The Saints confirmed on Sunday that the gun midfielder had suffered a broken collarbone and would need surgery.

"Jack's as courageous as they come and to play out the game with a broken collarbone was a fantastic effort," Saints' acting general manager of football David Misson said.

"We're looking at a four week recovery window for Jack.

"As we've seen with our playing list so far this season, while injuries aren't ideal, all we can control is our response and I'm sure another player will step up in Jack's absence and seize the opportunity to contribute to the team.

"We're hopeful that Jimmy Webster and Jack Bytel could be in the frame for a return this week, but we'll just monitor their progress during the week and be guided by the medical advice.

"Either way, it’s a big week for our club and we're confident that the 23 who get named on Saturday night for our 150th game will be match-fit and ready for the challenge."

Steele had led the Saints to victory over the Bulldogs with 29 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and a goal.

Jack Steele is tackled in the round two clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It is yet another blow to the injury-hit Saints.

Star forward Max King (shoulder), Tim Membrey (knee), Zak Jones (Achilles), Jimmy Webster (hand), Jack Billings (leg), Jack Hayes (foot) and Nick Coffield (calf) are among those sidelined.

The Saints will celebrate their 150th anniversary when they face Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night.