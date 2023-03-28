Charlie Ballard in action for Gold Coast against St Kilda in R5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will head to the Tribunal to challenge the one-match suspension handed to defender Charlie Ballard.

Ballard was sanctioned by the Match Review Officer for a third quarter incident against Essendon's Matt Guelfi on Sunday that was assessed as striking and graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Ballard cops a week for strike on Guelfi Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard has copped a one-week ban for this hit on Essendon's Matt Guelfi

If he fails to overturn the ban, Ballard would miss Sunday's match against Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Ballard will be the second player to face the Tribunal this week, with Richmond's Nathan Broad facing a minimum three-week suspension for his sling tackle on young Crow Patrick Parnell.

MATCH REVIEW Broad, Burton cited for slings, North mid cops a week

Broad was sent directly to the Tribunal, with his rough conduct offence graded as careless conduct, severe impact with high contact.

Adelaide's Shane McAdam headed to the Tribunal after round one, but was ultimately unsuccessful in having his three-week ban reduced.