Patrick Parnell is tackled by Nathan Broad during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND defender Nathan Broad has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his sling tackle on Adelaide's Patrick Parnell and is facing at least three weeks on the sidelines.

Port Adelaide's Ryan Burton, meanwhile, has copped a two-week ban for his sling tackle on Collingwood's Jamie Elliott, while North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin has copped a week for a strike on Fremantle's Caleb Serong.

Broad's tackle on Parnell was judged to be careless, high contact and severe impact, meaning he has been sent straight to the Tribunal and will miss at least three weeks.

Parnell spent a couple of minutes on the ground before he was helped off the field by club trainers and was subbed out of the game.

The Crows later confirmed that Parnell had suffered a concussion and had been placed into the League's concussion protocols, effectively ruling the 21-year-old out of next round's Showdown.

Richmond's next three matches are against Collingwood, the Western Bulldogs and Sydney.

Burton's tackle on Elliott at the MCG was also ruled careless and high contact, but the lesser high impact grading sees him cop a two-week ban.

He will miss the Showdown next week as well as Port's trip to Sydney to face the Swans in round four.

Simpkin was judged to have struck Serong in the second quarter of North's win over Fremantle, with the action classified as intentional, high contact and low impact.

The live broadcast did not show the incident, but Simpkin did give away a free kick.

The co-captain is set to miss North's trip to Tasmania to face Hawthorn next week.

In Adelaide on Saturday, Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said Broad was remorseful for his tackle, knowing that he had hurt Parnell and was likely to spend several weeks on the sidelines.

"Nathan came and apologised to me, and he’ll apologise to the young man as well," Hardwick said.

"It was just one of those ones, no-one goes out there deliberately trying to hurt a player.

Nathan Broad marks the ball during Richmond training on August 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"(It was) in the heat of the battle and he's got a duty of responsibility. He knows that and we understand that. That'll be dealt with during the week."

Richmond's defence is already stretched due to injuries to Robbie Tarrant and Josh Gibcus.

It's the second time in as many weeks that the Tribunal will sit after Adelaide forward Shane McAdam was sent directly to the Tribunal after round one for his bump on GWS's Jacob Wehr.

McAdam was suspended for three matches after his rough conduct case was upheld, before Adelaide appealed against the ban. The appeal failed and McAdam was forced to serve his three-match suspension.